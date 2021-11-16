Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



In support of the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan Labour Market, KRA is seeking applications from fresh Bachelor’s Degree and Diploma graduates for its January to December 2022 Internship programme. Law degree holders pursuing the Advocates Training program (Pupils) at the Kenya School of Law are also eligible.

The program aims at providing the Youth an opportunity for on-the job experience to build upon skills acquired at school and enhance their employability and is open within the various Support Services departments of the Authority in the following disciplines: Finance/Accounting, Economics/Statistics, Supply Chain Management, Human Resource, Marketing /Communications, Library & Information Science, Records Management, ICT, Hospitality, Security/Criminology, Project Management, Chemistry/Analytical/Industrial Chemistry, Electrical/electronic Engineering, Counselling Psychology, Disaster Management.

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan Citizen aged between 20 and 35 years

Must have graduated with a first Degree (undergraduate) or Diploma from a recognized institution between January 2021 and December 2021

Must be available full time for the twelve months duration of the program

Should not have undertaken any other internship or exposed to work experience in their area of specialization, after graduation.

Please Note:

The deadline for application is Sunday 21 st November 2021.

All applications must be submitted online via the process below.

You can only apply for the opportunity after successfully registering in our e-recruitment portal.

for the opportunity after in our e-recruitment portal. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

ONLY selected candidates will be contacted.

The Authority does not guarantee employment after completion of the Internship program.

The Authority does not extend the Internship program

The Authority does not charge any fee for this process.

Once selected, candidates will be required to submit proof of a valid Personal Accident Insurance Cover, Certificate of Good Conduct, Copies of KRA PIN Certificate, NHIF, NSSF, ID card and Bank Account Details.

KRA is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Persons with Disability are encouraged to apply.

Job Application Guidelines

Registration:

Go to https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/login and then click on the ‘ Register ’ button to start the application process.

’ button to start the application process. After registration, you will receive an email enabling you to confirm your email address and complete your registration.

Log on:

After registration go to https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/login

Key in your username and password then click on ‘ Log in ’ to access your account.

’ to access your account. After successful log in, the system will open the ‘Applicant Cockpit’.

Candidate Profile (To create or update applicant detail):

On the ‘ Applicant Cockpit ’ page, go to the tab ‘Candidate Profile’.

’ page, go to the tab ‘Candidate Profile’. Click on ‘ My Profile ’ to create and update your profile.

’ to create and update your profile. Follow the instructions to complete your profile.

The process will end by clicking the tab “ Overview and Release ”.

”. Ensure you click the check box on the page to complete the profile.

How to Apply

To view the open job postings, click on the tab ‘ Employment Opportunities’ on the ‘ Applicant Cockpit ’ page.

on the ‘ ’ page. Under the heading ‘ Job Search ’ click the ‘ Start ’ button to view all available vacancies.

’ click the ‘ ’ button to view all available vacancies. Click on the Job posting to display the details of the position.

To apply for the position, click ‘ Apply ’ button at the top of the page.

’ button at the top of the page. Follow the instructions to complete and submit your application.

Kindly note that all mandatory fields must be completed.

To complete the process of application, click the ‘Send Application Now’ button after reviewing and accepting the ‘Data Privacy Statement’.

In case of any challenges, please send your email query to isupporthr@kra.go.ke

If you experience any delay in receiving an email notification at the end of the e-recruitment registration process, please refresh your email. In case of any challenge, please send your query to isupporthr@kra.go.ke

Kenya Revenue Authority does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, shortlisting, interviewing, and/or offer)

Apply Now