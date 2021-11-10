Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



In line with the Government’s commitment to support youth empowerment, Kenya Power is offering continuing Bachelor’s Degree, Diploma and Craft Certificate students an exciting opportunity to gain hands-on work experience and develop key employability skills. The industrial attachment opportunities are available in various departments for a maximum period of three (3) months effective January to March 2022.

Qualifications

Interested candidates should:

Be available full time for the duration of the program (3 months).

Be a continuing student pursuing a Degree, Diploma or Craft Certificate from a recognized institution

Have a valid introduction letter from the learning institution

N.B: The Craft Certificate is only applicable for Electrical & Electronic Engineering and Mechanical/Automotive Engineering Students

Categories

Undergraduate Attachment Reference No. KP1/ATTGRAD/22/1

Diploma Attachment Reference No. KP1/ATTDIP/22/1

Craft Certificate in Electrical & Electronic Engineering (Power Option) and Craft Certificate in Mechanical/Automotive Engineering Reference No.KP1/ATTCERT/22/1

How to Apply

Interested persons should submit their applications online by visiting the Kenya Power website: http://www.kplc.co.ke under the Public Information tab and Career Opportunities section. Applications should be received not later than 24 th November 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Persons living with Disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Please read the online manual for further guidance on the application process.

Kenya Power is an Equal Opportunity Employer.