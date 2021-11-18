Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Parliamentary Liaison Chief Fiscal Analyst

Job Purpose

This position is responsible for providing leadership and advice in the management of liaison with both houses of Parliament on the memorandum of issues raised in the report of the Controller of Budget. The officer shall also be responsible for tracking pending issues by the MDAs in the memorandum.

Academic qualifications

Master’s Degree in Economics, Business Administration, Finance or equivalent from a recognized institution

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Business Administration, Finance or equivalent from a recognized institution

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies

Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA)(K) or Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) or its equivalent

Must be a member of a recognized professional body e.g. Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK)

Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Program or Advanced level proficiency in managerial skills.

Previous relevant work experience required.

Eight (8) years of relevant work experience in a management position from a reputable organization.

Parliamentary Liaison Principal Fiscal Analyst

Job Purpose

This position is responsible for coordinating liaison activities between OCOB and both houses of Parliament on the memorandum of issues raised in the budget implementation reports.

Academic qualifications

Master’s Degree in Economics, Business Administration, Finance or equivalent from a recognized institution

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Business Administration, Finance or equivalent from a recognized institution

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies

Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA)(K) or Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) or its equivalent

Must be a member of a recognized professional body e.g. Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK)

Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Program or Advanced level proficiency in managerial skills.

Previous relevant work experience required.

Six (6) years of relevant work experience in a management position from a reputable organization

National Government Principal Fiscal Analyst

Job Purpose

The holder of this position is responsible for advising management on effective methods of budget implementation. Facilitates authorization of withdrawals from Public Funds and prepares statutory and special reports on budget implementation.

Academic qualifications

Master’s Degree in Economics, Business Administration, Finance or equivalent from a recognized institution.

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Business Administration, Finance or equivalent from a recognized institution.

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies

Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA)(K) or Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Certified Investment & Fiscal Analyst or their equivalents

Must be a member of a recognized professional body e.g. Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK)

Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Program or Advanced level proficiency in managerial skills

Previous relevant work experience required.

Six (6) years of relevant work experience in a management position from a reputable organization

Senior Research & Planning Officer

Job Purpose

This position is responsible for the development and implementation of research policies, systems and procedures to guide research programs in the office of the Controller of Budget. The position is also responsible for developing and monitoring implementation of the office of the Controller of Budget Strategic Plan.

Academic qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Statistics, Business Administration, Finance or its equivalent from a recognized university

Master’s degree is an added advantage

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies

Membership of a related professional body

Previous relevant work experience required.

Four (4) years of relevant work experience from a reputable organization

Assistant Monitoring & Evaluation Officer

Job Purpose

This role is responsible for the implementation of a framework for monitoring, evaluation, and reporting as per the COB Act.

Academic qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Statistics, Business Administration, Finance or its equivalent from a recognized university

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies

Membership of a related professional body

Previous relevant work experience required.

Two (2) years of relevant work experience from a reputable organization

Human Resources & Administration Manager

Job Purpose

This position is responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of human resource and administration policies, systems and strategies to enable the office attract, motivate and retain a talented workforce.

Academic qualifications

Master’s degree in Human Resource Management, Business Administration, Social Sciences or their equivalent from recognized universities.

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management, Business Administration, Social Sciences or their equivalent from recognized universities.

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies

Higher Diploma in Human Resource Management or Certified HR Practitioner (CHRP)

Membership to Institute of Human Research Management (IHRM)

Legal Assistant

Job Purpose

This position is responsible for implementing legal, governance and advisory policies and guidelines for the directorate

Academic qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized university

Previous relevant work experience required.

Two (2) years of relevant work experience from a reputable organization

How To Apply

Qualified interested candidates should submit their applications quoting the job title on both the envelope and the cover letter.

Enclose a detailed and up-to-date curriculum vitae, indicating your current remuneration, home county, e-mail address and reliable daytime telephone contacts, together with copies of your certificates, testimonials and national identity card. You should also provide the names of two referees who must be familiar with your previous work/academic experience indicating their telephone, postal and email addresses. Please note that it is a criminal offence to provide false information and documents in the job

application.

Additional requirements

Candidates shortlisted for interviews for the above positions will be required to submit the following;

Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI)

Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

Applications should be sent by post or hand delivered to our office addressed to:

The Controller of Budget

Bima House 12th Floor, Harambee Avenue.

P.O Box 35616-00100 Nairobi

so as to reach the Office of the Controller of Budget not later than 30th November, 2021 at 5.00pm.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

The Office of the Controller of Budget is an equal opportunity employer.