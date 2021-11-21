Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Surveys & Business Analysis Manager

Main Purpose of Job

Plan, conduct surveys – primarily designing questionnaires or supervising survey teams – and analyze and interpret the survey data. Conducting business analysis in order to providing information on trends in profitability and business activity and provide actionable recommendations to the management

Control of Resources

Statistical and data analysis software

Budget for survey data collection

Key Performance Areas

Scan reports from specialized agencies, as well as newspapers, magazine, periodicals and other information sources to identify articles of interest to revenue administration;

Scan the macro-economic and business environment for factors that may affect tax revenue collection;

Identify challenges facing businesses and its impact on tax revenue

Developing & Review of data collection tools;

Administering data collection instruments for various surveys such as Business Expectation Survey, service delivery, customer and staff satisfaction survey, corruption perception surveys etc;

Data coding and capture;

Analysis of data collected on various surveys targeting;

Examining and analyzing factors affecting business climate (Paying Taxes and Trading Across Border);

Examine and analyze policy statements on revenue collection and tax administration;

Review of survey reports, and

Designing research questionnaires and moderator guides.

Skills and Knowledge Job Demands

Minimum Academic Requirement

A University Degree in economics, statistics, or a related field.

A Masters degree in the same field will be an added advantage

Specialist Training and Membership to professional Association

Experience in survey design and methodology

Proficient in statistical packages such as Stata, Eviews, SPSS among others

Minimum Years of Relevant Experience

At least five (5) years of post-graduate experience in statistics, public finance, and economics with a minimum of two (2) years at entry-level management or equivalent.

Competencies

Excellent research, analytical, and problem-solving skills

Excellent writing and presentation skills,

Collaboration skills

Team Player

Ability to influence others

Application Development Supervisor

Job Summary

The job holder is responsible for;

Supervision of systems development teams

Development of new systems to automate business processes and maintenance of existing

Providing continual improvements to existing DTD business systems and supporting systems by ensuring that solutions designed to address business needs meet the required quality standards.

Development or enhancements of new systems as per the Requests for Change(RFC’s) and in line with procedures and standards

Key Responsibilities

Hands-on supervision of application development work

Develops new systems to automate business processes in conformity with design artefacts contained in System Change Requests (SCRs)

Allocates and supervises Change Requests for development to ensure that solutions are delivered within set timelines

Conducts peer reviews and unit tests of developed solutions to guarantee quality before final submission to Quality Management

Prepares documentation (User manuals, Technical manuals, deployment instructions, roll back instructions, etc) to ensure that they meet set quality standards

Ensures that solutions that have been developed are properly packaged and that all the components and requisite documentation are included in the package, for submission to Quality Management.

Ensures that the approved coding standards are consistently applied in every solution developed.

Participates in system demonstration, and ensures issues arising in demos are addressed.

Diagnoses complex application issues and provides guidance and support to subordinates.

Addresses issues that arise during deployment of the newly developed solutions in the QA test environment.

Resolves issues arising from QA tests, for solutions that do not pass QA standards and Information System Security policies.

Ensure conformity to ISO (9001:2015 and 27001:2013) and data security requirements.

Academic and Professional Qualifications

Academic Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Information Technology, Electrical / Electronic Engineering, Telecommunications or any other IT-related field.

Master’s Degree in the relevant field is an added advantage.

Required Certifications/Training

Professional Certification or Training in any one of the following areas is required:

Systems Development i.e. Java Programming, Web Design and Development, Oracle Developer etc.

Business Systems Analysis i.e. CBAP Certification / Training

Systems Modelling and Design Techniques

Process Modelling and Design Techniques

Desired Certifications

Certification or training in any of the following areas will be an added advantage:

Training in middle-level management / Supervisory Skills courses.

IT Governance i.e. ITIL or COBIT 4/5

Project Management i.e. PMP or Prince 2

Training or Certification in Database Administration i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL or Microsoft SQL Server.

Training in operating systems i.e. Windows, Linux or Unix.

Technical Skills Required:

The Job holder must:

Proven skills in Oracle development and database management tools

Proficiency in Java programming language and PL/SQL

Expert knowledge of scripting languages (PHP, ASP, CSS, JAVASCRIPT, etc.)

Working knowledge of structured programming and database design concepts

Expert knowledge of web-based technologies (HTML, XML, XHTML, DHTML, SOAP, JSON, etc.)

Working knowledge of internet and messaging protocols i.e. HTTP, FTP, SOAP and REST

Working knowledge of web development tools (Dreamweaver, Microsoft.NET, Drupal, Joomla, etc.)

Working knowledge of Linux/Unix and Windows operating system platforms

Working experience with relational databases (Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server)

Knowledge of system design and modelling techniques

Working knowledge of systems design and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, TraceCloud, etc.)

Basic knowledge of the following tools: process modelling (MS Visio, etc.), Project Management i.e. MS Project and Presentation i.e. MS PowerPoint

Relevant Work Experience Required

Proven experience in design, development and implementation of enterprise business systems. Experience in design and development of systems for tax administration will be an added advantage.

Proven experience in integration of business systems in a similar large organization.

At least three (3) years’ experience as a software developer in a busy organization.

Competencies

The Job holder must:

Have good understanding of the KRA’s goals and objectives.

Be resilient, focused, results oriented and a team player.

Have strong analytical, diagnostic, decision making and problem solving skills.

Have strong abilities to conduct research affecting business and propose suitable solutions/products.

Have ability to pay attention to details and work under minimum supervision and for long hours within constraints.

Have strong interpersonal, written and oral communication skills.

Have good negotiation skills.

Be able to build and maintain strong relationships with contracted parties, third party organizations, users and staff.

Have Change management skills.

Ability to interact confidently with users to establish what the problem is and explain the solution

Ability to prioritize competing work commitments and deliver on time

Passion for innovation and creativity

High levels of integrity

Ability to work under minimum supervision

Business Application Support Officer

Department Corporate Support Services

Division Information and Communication Technology

Job Summary

The job holder is responsible for;

Maintaining operational readiness and efficiency of business systems by providing permanent solutions for identified system issues and incorporating identified changes/enhancements

Preparing and implementing user training/knowledge transfer programmes

Providing general support to respective business system users by fulfilling general user requests

Key Responsibilities Analyses escalated system issues and designing cost effective solutions that meet business requirements

Analyses business functional and non-functional requirements, organizes and models them into technical requirements specifications and System Use Cases (SUCs)

Develops System Changes Requests (SCRs) based on Requests for Change (RFCs) and detailed analysis of RFC requirements and submits to developers

Validates and verifies business requirements and ensures that they map to the real business needs and that they meet essential quality standards

Analyses trade-offs between systems usability requirements and performance needs and advises stakeholders on the most optimal implementation strategy

Identifies and proactively fixes system issues through monitoring and early detection of potential issues

Reviews systems technical requirements specifications and System Use Cases (SUCs) with stakeholders and incorporates identified recommendations

Ensures that new technical requirements for business systems are properly integrated with existing processes, systems and skill sets

Analyses and documents existing business systems, business processes and business models and regularly reviews them to ensure continued relevance

Coordinates resolution of reported system incidents/general user requests and provides technical guidance/assistance required

Analyses and documents identified risks likely to affect business systems, risk mitigating measures and prepares reports of findings to provide input to business systems acquisition strategies

Ensures that tasks assigned are resolved within internal standards

Coordinates user demos for automated processes and change requests

Reviews training /knowledge transfer programmes and seeks approvals for implementation

Coordinates user training and user support programmes

Maps and documents interfaces between legacy and new replacement systems in order to guide systems transition initiatives

Ensure conformity to ISO (9001:2015 and 27001:2013) and data security requirements.

Academic and Professional Qualifications

Academic Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Information Technology, Electrical / Electronic Engineering, Telecommunications or any other IT related field.

Required Certifications/Trainings

Professional Certification or Training in any one of the following areas is required:

Systems Development i.e. Java Programming, Web Design and Development, Oracle Developer etc.

Business Systems Analysis i.e. CBAP Certification / Training

Systems Modelling and Design Techniques

Process Modelling and Design Techniques

Desired Certifications

Certification or training in any of the following areas will be an added advantage:

IT Governance i.e. ITIL or COBIT 4/5

Project Management i.e. PMP or Prince 2

Training in Domestic Tax Administration from KESRA or an equivalent institution.

Training or Certification in Database Administration i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL or Microsoft SQL Server.

Training in operating systems i.e. Windows, Linux or Unix.

Technical Skills Required:

The Job holder must:

Proven skills in Oracle development and database management tools

Proficiency in Java programming language and PL/SQL

Expert knowledge of scripting languages (PHP, ASP, CSS, JAVASCRIPT, etc.)

Working knowledge of structured programming and database design concepts

Expert knowledge of web based technologies (HTML, XML, XHTML, DHTML, SOAP, JSON, etc.)

Working knowledge of internet and messaging protocols i.e. HTTP, FTP, SOAP and REST

Working knowledge of web development tools (Dreamweaver, Microsoft.NET, Drupal, Joomla, etc.)

Working knowledge of Linux/Unix and Windows operating system platforms

Working experience with relational databases (Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server)

Knowledge of system design and modelling techniques

Working knowledge of systems design and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, TraceCloud, etc.)

Basic knowledge of the following tools: process modelling (MS Visio, etc.), Project Management i.e. MS Project and Presentation i.e. MS PowerPoint

Relevant Work Experience Required

Proven experience in supporting and implementing business applications and implementation of enterprise business systems. Experience in supporting tax administration systems will be an added advantage.

Proven experience in integration of business systems in a similar large organization.

At least one (1) year experience as a systems support analyst in a busy organization

Competencies

The Job holder must:

Have good understanding of the KRA’s goals and objectives.

Be resilient, focused, results oriented and a team player.

Have strong analytical, diagnostic, decision making and problem solving skills.

Have strong abilities to conduct research-affecting business and propose suitable solutions/products.

Have ability to pay attention to details and work under minimum supervision and for long hours within constraints.

Have strong interpersonal, written and oral communication skills.

Have good negotiation skills.

Be able to build and maintain strong relationships with contracted parties, third party organizations, users and staff.

Have Change management skills.

Ability to interact confidently with users to establish what the problem is and explain the solution

Ability to prioritize competing work commitments and deliver on time

Passion for innovation and creativity

High levels of integrity

Ability to work under minimum supervision

Application Architect Assistant Manager

Job Summary

The job holder is responsible for;

Designing major aspects of the architecture of an application, including components such as user interface, middleware and infrastructure

Providing technical leadership to the application development team

Performing design and code reviews

Ensuring that uniform enterprise-wide application design standards are maintained

Collaborating with other stakeholders to ensure the architecture is aligned with business requirements

Key Responsibilities

Define and implement application architecture for diverse business processes, projects, and function

Develop software solutions and strategy to meet the architectural goals and needs of a client

Liaise with programmers and software development team to design and implement an architectural system

Design the interface between multiple applications, databases, and middleware systems

Carry out assessments to identify operational limitations and gaps in functional coverage

Upgrade architectural systems and software life cycle to ensure improved processes

Monitor the performance of architectural systems to ensure seamless interaction between components

Conduct tests to ensure an application conforms to fundamental application standards and meets the requirements of the end user

Ensure proper documentation of software design and developing processes in order to produce appropriate procedures for application use

Design applications according to specific architectural design to improve overall system performance

Develops the unit’s Annual Work Plan and draft budget and coordinates their implementation;

Prepares monthly, quarterly, annual and ad hoc reports for the unit;

Develops, mentors and coaches staff in the unit;

Conducts performance management in the unit;

Coordinates implementation of the work plans for the following corporate initiatives in the unit: Audit, Integrity, QMS and Risk Management.

Ensure conformity to ISO (9001:2015 and 27001:2013) and data security requirements.

Academic and Professional Qualifications

Academic Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Information Technology, Electrical / Electronic Engineering, Telecommunications or any other IT related field.

Master’s Degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Information Technology, Electrical / Electronic Engineering, Telecommunications or any other IT related field will be an added advantage.

Required Certifications/Trainings

Professional Certification or Training in any one of the following areas is required:

Enterprise or Solution/Software Architect Certification

Systems Development i.e. Java Programming, Web Design and Development, Oracle Developer etc.

Business Systems Analysis i.e. CBAP Certification / Training

Systems Modelling and Design Techniques

Process Modelling and Design Techniques

Desired Certifications

Certification or training in any of the following areas will be an added advantage:

Training in middle-level management / Supervisory Skills courses.

IT Governance i.e. ITIL or COBIT 4/5

Project Management i.e. PMP or Prince 2.

Training or Certification in Database Administration i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL or Microsoft SQL Server.

Training in operating systems i.e. Windows, Linux or Unix.

Technical Skills Required:

The Job holder must have:

Proven skills in Oracle development and database management tools

Proficiency in Java programming language and PL/SQL

Expert knowledge of scripting languages (PHP, ASP, CSS, JAVASCRIPT, etc.)

Working knowledge of structured programming and database design concepts

Expert knowledge of web based technologies (HTML, XML, XHTML, DHTML, SOAP, JSON, etc.)

Working knowledge of internet and messaging protocols i.e. HTTP, FTP, SOAP and REST

Working knowledge of web development tools (Dreamweaver, Microsoft.NET, Drupal, Joomla, etc.)

Working knowledge of Linux/Unix and Windows operating system platforms

Working experience with relational databases (Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server)

Knowledge of system design and modelling techniques

Working knowledge of systems design and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, TraceCloud, etc.)

Basic knowledge of the following tools: process modelling (MS Visio, etc.), Project Management i.e. MS Project and Presentation i.e. MS PowerPoint

Relevant Work Experience Required

Proven experience in design, development and implementation of enterprise business systems. Experience in design and development of systems for tax administration will be an added advantage.

Proven experience in integration of business systems in a similar large organization.

At least four (4) years’ post qualification experience as an application architect in a large enterprise organization, which includes at least one (1) year at supervisory level.

Competencies

The Job holder must:

Have good understanding of the KRA’s goals and objectives.

Be resilient, focused, results oriented and a team player.

Have strong analytical, diagnostic, decision making and problem solving skills.

Have strong abilities to conduct research affecting business and propose suitable solutions/products.

Have ability to pay attention to details and work under minimum supervision and for long hours within constraints.

Have strong interpersonal, written and oral communication skills.

Have good negotiation skills.

Be able to build and maintain strong relationships with contracted parties, third party organizations, users and staff.

Have Change management skills.

Ability to interact confidently with users to establish what the problem is and explain the solution

Ability to prioritize competing work commitments and deliver on time

Passion for innovation and creativity

High levels of integrity

Ability to work under minimum supervision

Solution Architect & Developer Assistant Manager

Department Corporate Support Services

Division Information and Communication Technology

Location /Work Station Nairobi, Times Tower

Job Summary

The job holder is responsible for;

Designing major aspects of the architecture of an application, including components such as user interface, middleware and infrastructure

Providing technical leadership to the application development team

Performing design and code reviews

Ensuring that uniform enterprise-wide application design standards are maintained

Collaborating with other stakeholders to ensure the architecture is aligned with business requirements

Key Responsibilities Responsible for defining, and implementing application architecture policies, standards and artefacts for diverse business processes, projects, and function

Develop software solutions and strategy to meet the architectural goals and needs of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Liaise with programmers and software development team to design and implement an application architecture (s) for various application architectural system

Design the interface between multiple applications, databases, and middleware systems

Design applications according to specific architectural design to improve overall system performance

Carry out assessments to identify operational limitations and gaps in functional coverage

Upgrade architectural systems and software life cycle to ensure improved processes

Monitor the performance of architectural systems to ensure seamless interaction between components

Conduct tests to ensure an application conforms to fundamental application standards and meets the requirements of the end user

Ensure proper documentation of software design and developing processes in order to produce appropriate procedures for application use

Develops the unit’s Annual Work Plan and draft budget and coordinates their implementation;

Prepares monthly, quarterly, annual and ad hoc reports for the unit;

Develops, mentors and coaches staff in the unit;

Conducts performance management in the unit;

Coordinates implementation of the work plans for the following corporate initiatives in the unit: Audit, Integrity, QMS and Risk Management.

Ensure compliance to ISO (9001:2015 and 27001:2013) and data security requirements.

Academic and Professional Qualifications

Academic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Information Technology, Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Telecommunications or any other IT related field.

Required Certifications/Trainings

Professional Certification or Training in any one of the following areas is required:

Systems Development i.e. Java Programming, Web Design and Development, Oracle Developer etc.

Business Systems Analysis i.e. CBAP Certification / Training

Systems Modelling and Design Techniques

Process Modelling and Design Techniques

Desired Certifications

Certification or training in any of the following areas will be an added advantage:

Training in middle-level management / Supervisory Skills courses.

IT Governance i.e. ITIL or COBIT 4/5

Project Management i.e. PMP or Prince 2.

Training or Certification in Database Administration i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL or Microsoft SQL Server.

Training in operating systems i.e. Windows, Linux or Unix.

Technical Skills Required:

The Job holder must have:

Proven skills in Oracle development and database management tools

Proficiency in Java programming language and PL/SQL

Expert knowledge of scripting languages (PHP, ASP, CSS, JAVASCRIPT, etc.)

Working knowledge of structured programming and database design concepts

Expert knowledge of web based technologies (HTML, XML, XHTML, DHTML, SOAP, JSON, etc.)

Working knowledge of internet and messaging protocols i.e. HTTP, FTP, SOAP and REST

Working knowledge of web development tools (Dreamweaver, Microsoft.NET, Drupal, Joomla, etc.)

Working knowledge of Linux/Unix and Windows operating system platforms

Working experience with relational databases (Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server)

Knowledge of system design and modelling techniques

Working knowledge of systems design and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Trace Cloud, etc.)

Basic knowledge of the following tools: process modelling (MS Visio, etc.), Project Management i.e. MS Project and Presentation i.e. MS PowerPoint

Relevant Work Experience Required

Proven experience in design, development and implementation of enterprise business systems. Experience in design and development of systems for tax administration will be an added advantage.

Proven experience in integration of business systems in a similar large organization.

At least four (4) years’ post qualification experience which includes one (1) year as a Supervisor in the relevant field.

Competencies

The Job holder must:

Have good understanding of the KRA’s goals and objectives.

Be resilient, focused, results oriented and a team player.

Have strong analytical, diagnostic, decision making and problem solving skills.

Have strong abilities to conduct research-affecting business and propose suitable solutions/products.

Have ability to pay attention to details and work under minimum supervision and for long hours within constraints.

Have strong interpersonal, written and oral communication skills.

Have good negotiation skills.

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with contracted parties, third party organizations, users and staff.

Have Change management skills.

Ability to interact confidently with users to establish what the problem is and explain the solution

Ability to prioritize competing work commitments and deliver on time

Passion for innovation and creativity

High levels of integrity

Ability to work under minimum supervision

Application Development Assistant Manager

Department Corporate Support Services

Division Information and Communication Technology

Location /Work Station Nairobi, Times Tower

Job Summary

The job holder is responsible for;

Co-ordination and supervision of systems development teams

Providing continual improvements to existing DTD business systems and supporting systems by ensuring that solutions designed to address business needs meet the required quality standards.

Development or enhancements of new systems as per the Requests for Change(RFC’s) and in line with procedures and standards

Key Responsibilities

Leads development team in hand-on application development work

Reviews application development tasks allocated to staff to ensure that they are accomplished within the set requirements and that they meet highest standards of quality.

Monitors development of applications assigned to the section to ensure that they are delivered within the set timelines and that they conform to the approved designs

Ensures that solutions which have been build and are ready for release have the requisite documentation (User manuals, technical manuals, deployment plans, roll back plans) before they are packaged for submission.

Reviews Change requests for completeness/clarity and liaises with stakeholders to address identified inadequacies

Reviews Development and Maintenance procedure manuals to guarantee continued relevance and forwards to the Manager for approval

Plans for system demonstrations (demos) for new solutions/enhancements developed, by coordinating with the relevant sections

Reviews Quality Assurance(QA) test results, and ensure issues arising from QA are addressed by the developer

Reviews unit and modular based test results and maintains the documentation

Reviews Application development coding standards and seeks the requisite approvals

Forms and coordinates the peer review teams within the unit and maintains review report

Prepares and submits reports as required including providing stakeholders with regular progress/ status reports

Monitors performance of business systems architecture components, evaluates their effectiveness and advises the manager on areas requiring review/improvement

Reviews business automation work plans and associated activity schedules

Develops the unit’s Annual Work Plan and draft budget and coordinates their implementation;

Prepares monthly, quarterly, annual and ad hoc reports for the unit;

Develops, mentors and coaches staff in the unit;

Conducts performance management in the unit;

Coordinates implementation of the work plans for the following corporate initiatives in the unit: Audit, Integrity, QMS and Risk Management.

Ensure conformity to ISO (9001/2015 and 27001/2013) and data security requirements.

Academic and Professional Qualifications

Academic Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Information Technology, Electrical / Electronic Engineering, Telecommunications or any other IT related field.

Master’s Degree in the relevant field is an added advantage.

Required Certifications/Trainings

Professional Certification or Training in any one of the following areas is required:

Systems Development i.e. Java Programming, Web Design and Development, Oracle Developer etc.

Business Systems Analysis i.e. CBAP Certification / Training

Systems Modelling and Design Techniques

Process Modelling and Design Techniques

Desired Certifications

Certification or training in any of the following areas will be an added advantage:

Training in middle level management / Supervisory Skills courses.

IT Governance i.e. ITIL or COBIT 4/5

Project Management i.e. PMP or Prince 2

Training or Certification in Database Administration i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL or Microsoft SQL Server.

Training in operating systems i.e. Windows, Linux or Unix.

Technical Skills Required:

The Job holder must have:

Proven skills in database management tools

Proficiency in Java programming language and PL/SQL

Expert knowledge of scripting languages (PHP, ASP, CSS, JAVASCRIPT, etc.)

Working knowledge of structured programming and database design concepts

Expert knowledge of web based technologies (HTML, XML, XHTML, DHTML, SOAP, JSON, etc.)

Working knowledge of internet and messaging protocols i.e. HTTP, FTP, SOAP and REST

Working knowledge of web development tools (Dreamweaver, Microsoft.NET, Drupal, Joomla, etc.)

Working knowledge of Linux/Unix and Windows operating system platforms

Working experience with relational databases (Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server)

Knowledge of system design and modelling techniques

Working knowledge of systems design and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, TraceCloud, etc.)

Basic knowledge of the following tools: process modelling (MS Visio, etc.), Project Management i.e. MS Project and Presentation i.e. MS PowerPoint

Relevant Work Experience Required

Proven experience in design, development and implementation of enterprise business systems. Experience in design and development of systems for tax administration will be an added advantage.

Proven experience in integration of business systems in a similar large organization.

At least four (4) years’ demonstrable post qualification experience, of which one (1) should be at Supervisory level or equivalent in developing and leading a team in development of large enterprise applications.

Competencies

The Job holder must:

Have good understanding of the KRA’s goals and objectives.

Be resilient, focused, results oriented and a team player.

Have strong analytical, diagnostic, decision making and problem solving skills.

Have strong abilities to conduct research-affecting business and propose suitable solutions/products.

Have ability to pay attention to details and work under minimum supervision and for long hours within constraints.

Have strong interpersonal, written and oral communication skills.

Have good negotiation skills.

Be able to build and maintain strong relationships with contracted parties, third party organizations, users and staff.

Have Change management skills.

Ability to interact confidently with users to establish what the problem is and explain the solution

Ability to prioritize competing work commitments and deliver on time

Passion for innovation and creativity

High levels of integrity

Ability to work under minimum supervision

Front End Developer Supervisor

Department Corporate Support Services

Division Information and Communication Technology

Location /Work Station Nairobi, Times Tower

Job Summary

The job holder is responsible for;

Supervision of systems development teams

Development of new systems to automate business processes and maintenance of existing

Providing continual improvements to existing systems and supporting systems by ensuring that solutions designed to address business needs meet the required quality standards.

Development or enhancements of new systems as per the Requests for Change(RFC’s) and in line with procedures and standards

Key Responsibilities

Develops new systems to automate business processes in conformity with design artefacts contained in System Change Requests (SCRs)

Resolves and supervises Change Requests for development to ensure that solutions are delivered within set timelines

Conducts peer reviews and unit tests of developed solutions to guarantee quality before final submission to Quality Management

Addresses issues that arise during deployment of the newly developed solutions in the QA test environment.

Resolves issues arising from QA tests, for solutions that do not pass QA standards and Information System Security policies.

Prepares documentation (User manuals, Technical manuals, deployment instructions, roll back instructions, etc) to ensure that they meet set quality standards

Ensures that solutions that have been developed are properly packaged and that all the components and requisite documentation are included in the package, for submission to Quality Management.

Ensures that the approved coding standards are consistently applied in every solution developed.

Participates in system demonstration, and ensures issues arising in demos are addressed.

Diagnoses complex application issues and provides guidance and support to subordinates.

Ensure conformity to ISO (9001:2015 and 27001:2013) and data security requirements.

Academic and Professional Qualifications

Academic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Information Technology, Electrical / Electronic Engineering, Telecommunications or any other IT related field.

OR

Bachelor’s degree in any other field with a Postgraduate qualification in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Information Technology, Electrical / Electronic Engineering or any other IT related field.

Required Certifications/Trainings

Professional Certification or Training in any one of the following areas is required:

Systems Development i.e. Java Programming, Web Design and Development, Oracle Developer etc.

Business Systems Analysis i.e. CBAP Certification / Training

Systems Modelling and Design Techniques

Process Modelling and Design Techniques

Desired Certifications

Certification or training in any of the following areas will be an added advantage:

Training in middle level management / Supervisory Skills courses.

IT Governance i.e. ITIL or COBIT 4/5

Project Management i.e. PMP or Prince 2

Training or Certification in Database Administration i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL or Microsoft SQL Server.

Training in operating systems i.e. Windows, Linux or Unix.

Technical Skills Required:

The Job holder must:

Proven skills in Oracle development and database management tools

Proficiency in Java programming language and PL/SQL

Expert knowledge of scripting languages (PHP, ASP, CSS, JAVASCRIPT, etc.)

Working knowledge of structured programming and database design concepts

Expert knowledge of web-based technologies (HTML, XML, XHTML, DHTML, SOAP, JSON, etc.)

Working knowledge of internet and messaging protocols i.e. HTTP, FTP, SOAP and REST

Working knowledge of web development tools (Dreamweaver, Microsoft.NET, Drupal, Joomla, etc.)

Working knowledge of Linux/Unix and Windows operating system platforms

Working experience with relational databases (Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server)

Knowledge of system design and modeling techniques

Working knowledge of systems design and modeling tools (Enterprise Architect, TraceCloud, etc.)

Basic knowledge of the following tools: process modeling (MS Visio, etc.), Project Management i.e. MS Project and Presentation i.e. MS PowerPoint

Relevant Work Experience Required

Proven experience in design, development and implementation of enterprise business systems. Experience in design and development of systems for tax administration will be an added advantage.

Proven experience in integration of business systems in a similar large organization.

At least three (3) years’ experience as a software developer in a busy organization.

Competencies

The Job holder must:

Have a good understanding of the KRA’s goals and objectives.

Be resilient, focused, results-oriented, and a team player.

Have strong analytical, diagnostic, decision making and problem-solving skills.

Have strong abilities to conduct research affecting business and propose suitable solutions/products.

Have the ability to pay attention to details and work under minimum supervision and for long hours within constraints.

Have strong interpersonal, written, and oral communication skills.

Have good negotiation skills.

Be able to build and maintain strong relationships with contracted parties, third-party organizations, users, and staff.

Have Change management skills.

Ability to interact confidently with users to establish what the problem is and explain the solution

Ability to prioritize competing work commitments and deliver on time

Passion for innovation and creativity

High levels of integrity

Ability to work under minimum supervision

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on www.kra.go.ke to apply

User Interface (UI) /User Experience (UX) Designer Supervisor

Department Corporate Support Services

Division Information and Communication Technology

Location /Work Station Nairobi, Times Tower

Job Summary

The job holder is responsible for;

User Interface Design and User Experience Design

Review of Application interfaces for usability improvement

Development of new user interfaces for systems that automate business processes and maintenance of existing

Providing continual UI/UX improvements to systems and supporting systems by ensuring that solutions designed to address business needs meet the required quality standards.

Developing User Interfaces for new systems as per the Requests for Change(RFC’s) and in line with procedures and standards

Coordinating with developers and UI designers

Performing usability tests on applications

Key Responsibilities

Responsible for Hands-on design and delivery of UI/UX application design work

Designing graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets.

Optimize existing user interface designs

Develop the information architecture of digital products

Develops new systems to automate business processes in conformity with design artefacts contained in System Change Requests (SCRs)

Conducts peer reviews and unit tests of developed solutions to guarantee quality before final submission to Quality Management

Prepares documentation (User manuals, Technical manuals, deployment instructions, roll back instructions, etc) to ensure that they meet set quality standards

Ensures that solutions that have been developed are properly packaged and that all the components and requisite documentation are included in the package, for submission to Quality Management.

Ensures that the approved coding standards are consistently applied in every solution developed.

Participates in system demonstration, and ensures issues arising in demos are addressed.

Addresses issues that arise during deployment of the newly developed solutions in the QA test environment.

Resolves issues arising from QA tests, for solutions that do not pass QA standards and Information System Security policies.

Ensure compliance to ISO (9001:2015 and 27001:2013) and data security requirements.

Academic and Professional Qualifications

Academic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Information Technology, Electrical / Electronic Engineering, Telecommunications or any other IT related field.

Required Certifications/Trainings

Professional Certification or Training in any one of the following areas is required:

UI/UX training/Certification

Systems Development i.e. Java Programming, Web Design and Development, Oracle Developer etc.

Business Systems Analysis i.e. CBAP Certification / Training

Systems Modelling and Design Techniques

Process Modelling and Design Techniques

Desired Certifications

Certification or training in any of the following areas will be an added advantage:

Training in middle-level management / Supervisory Skills courses.

IT Governance i.e. ITIL or COBIT 4/5

Project Management i.e. PMP or Prince 2

Training or Certification in Database Administration i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL or Microsoft SQL Server.

Training in operating systems i.e. Windows, Linux or Unix.

Technical Skills Required:

The Job holder must:

Proven experience in User Experience (UX) design including

Customer and competitor analysis

User research on interacting with systems

Information architecting

Prototyping and wire-framing

Testing and iterating

Proven experience in User Interface (UI) design including

Branding

Visual design

Colour, typography, and layouts

Design research

Interactivity and animation

UI prototyping

Proven skills in Oracle development and database management tools

Proficiency in Java programming language and PL/SQL

Expert knowledge of scripting languages (PHP, ASP, CSS, JAVASCRIPT, etc.)

Working knowledge of structured programming and database design concepts

Expert knowledge of web based technologies (HTML, XML, XHTML, DHTML, SOAP, JSON, etc.)

Working knowledge of internet and messaging protocols i.e. HTTP, FTP, SOAP and REST

Working knowledge of web development tools (Dreamweaver, Microsoft.NET, Drupal, Joomla, etc.)

Working knowledge of Linux/Unix and Windows operating system platforms

Working experience with relational databases (Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server)

Knowledge of system design and modelling techniques

Working knowledge of systems design and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, TraceCloud, etc.)

Basic knowledge of the following tools: process modelling (MS Visio, etc.), Project Management i.e. MS Project and Presentation i.e. MS PowerPoint

Relevant Work Experience

Required Proven experience in User interface/User Experience design, development and implementation of enterprise business systems.

Experience in design and development of systems for tax administration will be an added advantage.

At least three (3) years’ experience as a UI/UX designer and software developer in a busy organization.

Competencies

The Job holder must:

Have good understanding of the KRA’s goals and objectives.

Be resilient, focused, results oriented and a team player.

Have strong analytical, diagnostic, decision making and problem solving skills.

Have strong abilities to conduct research affecting business and propose suitable solutions/products.

Have ability to pay attention to details and work under minimum supervision and for long hours within constraints.

Have strong interpersonal, written and oral communication skills.

Have good negotiation skills.

Be able to build and maintain strong relationships with contracted parties, third party organizations, users and staff.

Have Change management skills.

Ability to interact confidently with users to establish what the problem is and explain the solution

Ability to prioritize competing work commitments and deliver on time

Passion for innovation and creativity

High levels of integrity

Ability to work under minimum supervision

Business Analyst Assistant Manager

Department Corporate Support Services

Division Information and Communication Technology

Location /Work Station Nairobi, Times Tower

Job Summary

The job holder is responsible for;

Providing effective and adequate technical support to operational systems by addressing system problems and user requests.

Providing continual improvements to existing business systems and supporting systems by ensuring that solutions designed to address business needs meet the required quality standards.

Maintaining operational readiness of business systems through supervision and coordination of technical systems support teams

Key Responsibilities

Reviews the Software Change Requests (SCRs) for systems changes/enhancements to ensure that they have adequately addressed the requested changes and identifies areas of improvement before approving for implementation.

Monitors and maintains operational readiness of business systems by enforcing standards set to address identified system issues.

Identifies areas of potential systems and process improvements, assesses them for both technical and business suitability and advises stakeholders appropriately.

Reviews systems technical requirements specifications to ensure that they are well articulated and properly documented before seeking automation approvals of business processes

Vets systems technical requirements specifications and System Use Cases (SUCs) for completeness, relevance, viability and makes recommendations for improvement.

Recommends risk-mitigating measures and ensures that they are addressed as part of systems maintenance initiatives.

Vets escalated incidents and problems affecting business systems to ascertain validity and makes appropriate recommendations.

Monitors allocated tasks to ensure that escalated problems are resolved within set timelines and standards and leads in resolving complex issues

Supervises the System Testing and User Acceptance Testing.

Evaluates systems performance parameters, identifies areas of improvement, Implements system improvements and advises stakeholders

Implements the Service Level agreements for IT services of the unit.

Monitors performance of business systems architecture components, evaluates their effectiveness and advises the manager on areas requiring review/improvement

Develops the unit’s Annual Work Plan and draft budget and coordinates their implementation;

Prepares monthly, quarterly, annual and ad hoc reports for the unit;

Ensures that the unit meetings are held as stipulated in management guidelines;

Develops, mentors and coaches staff in the unit;

Conducts performance management in the unit;

Coordinates implementation of the work plans for the following corporate initiatives in the unit: Audit, Integrity, QMS and Risk Management.

Ensure compliance to ISO (9001/2015 and 27001/2013) and data security requirements.

Academic and Professional Qualifications

Academic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Information Technology, Electrical / Electronic Engineering, Telecommunications or any other IT related field.

OR

Bachelor’s degree in any other field with a Postgraduate qualification in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Information Technology, Electrical / Electronic Engineering or any other IT related field.

Required Certifications/Trainings

Professional Certification or Training in any one of the following areas is required:

Business Systems Analysis i.e. CBAP Certification / Training

Systems Modelling and Design Techniques

Process Modelling and Design Techniques

Desired Certifications

Certification or training in any of the following areas will be an added advantage:

Training in middle level management / Supervisory Skills courses.

IT Governance i.e. ITIL or COBIT 4/5

Project Management i.e. PMP or Prince 2

Training or Certification in Database Administration i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL or Microsoft SQL Server.

Training in operating systems i.e. Windows, Linux or Unix.

Technical Skills

Proven skills in database management tools

Proficiency in Java programming language and PL/SQL

Expert knowledge of scripting languages (PHP, ASP, CSS, JAVASCRIPT, etc.)

Working knowledge of structured programming and database design concepts

Expert knowledge of web based technologies (HTML, XML, XHTML, DHTML, SOAP, JSON, etc.)

Working knowledge of internet and messaging protocols i.e. HTTP, FTP, SOAP and REST

Working knowledge of web development tools (Dreamweaver, Microsoft.NET, Drupal, Joomla, etc.)

Working knowledge of Linux/Unix and Windows operating system platforms

Working experience with relational databases (Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server)

Knowledge of system design and modelling techniques

Working knowledge of systems design and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, TraceCloud, etc.)

Basic knowledge of the following tools: process modelling (MS Visio, etc.), Project Management i.e. MS Project and Presentation i.e. MS PowerPoint

Relevant Work Experience Required

Proven experience in implementation, Integration and providing support to large enterprise business systems in a similar organization.

Proven experience in integration of business systems in a similar large organization.

At least four (4) years’ post qualification experience which includes one (1) years’ experience in a senior management position in a large organization

Competencies

The Job holder must:

Have good understanding of the KRA’s goals and objectives.

Be resilient, focused, results oriented and a team player.

Have strong analytical, diagnostic, decision making and problem solving skills.

Have strong abilities to conduct research-affecting business and propose suitable solutions/products.

Have ability to pay attention to details and work under minimum supervision and for long hours within constraints.

Have strong interpersonal, written and oral communication skills.

Have good negotiation skills.

Be able to build and maintain strong relationships with contracted parties, third party organizations, users and staff.

Have Change management skills.

Ability to interact confidently with users to establish what the problem is and explain the solution

Ability to prioritize competing work commitments and deliver on time

Passion for innovation and creativity

High levels of integrity

Ability to work under minimum supervision

SAP ABAP Developer Supervisor

Department Corporate Support Services

Division Information and Communication Technology

Location /Work Station Nairobi, Times Tower

Job Summary

The role will include complex ABAP programming, design, testing and debugging of new or existing programs, maintenance, enhancement and support of the business application modules for the internal business functions which are based on the requirements and needs of the users.

It will include the design, development, coding, and customization and testing applications for various SAP modules using ABAP (Advanced Business Applications Program) programming language.

The holder will work closely with the functional and technical teams to help them in meeting various technical needs and deliver technical solutions which meet business needs and IT standards in the planned Production Environment.

Key Responsibilities

Design, develop, modify, debug and evaluate objects in Reports, Interface, Conversion, Enhancement, Forms & Workflows (RICEFW) and Net Weaver Components: Floor Plan Manager (FPM), Personal, Object Work List (POWL), Business Object Processing Framework (BOPF), SAP Gateway, SAP User Interface for HTML5 (SAP UI5) for functional areas, including but not limited to Finance & Cost (FI/CO), Material Management (MM), Supplier Relationship Manager (SRM) and Plant Management (PM).

Manage and lead resource requirements, develop estimates and work plans and provide for deliverables, schedules, communications and quality of implementation projects

Ability to develop and maintain application programs providing business functions, such as online screens, batch processing and creation of application interface files.

Recommend changes in development, maintenance and system standards

Ability to participate in providing gap analysis, from a technical perspective, highlighting current state, future state, client needs and best practices.

Conduct application testing (new support packages, releases, functionality, and customizing) in close cooperation with the delivery teams

Perform troubleshooting of SAP Fiori including HTML5 and O-Data Service issues and supports the analysis of authorization issues

Ability to develop ABAP or Java code and configure interfaces using various adapters

Perform configuration related to the master data in the application according to the business process requirement

Identify and decommission unused custom code

Ability to support the deployment of changes by updating and distributing documentation of own custom developments according to SAP Standard for Custom Code Management.

Maintains expert knowledge of SAP development tools, technologies and related delivery methods

Ensure compliance to ISO (9001:2015 and 27001:2013) and data security requirements.

Academic and Professional Qualifications

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Computer Applications, Information Technology, Engineering or any relevant discipline with strong academic background

Relevant SAP Certification

Certification in FICO will be an added advantage

Technical Skills Required:

Experienced in different SAP BODS (Business Object Data Services) BPDMs, Transforms Functions.

Proficient in creating Jobs, Workflows, Dataflows, Query and other Transforms in SAP Data Services

Strong cross functional knowledge in FI/CO (Finance & Cost)

Strong ABAP skills with experience in HANA environment,

Knowledge in SQL, JAVA, Javascript, HTML5

Experience in BOPF (Business Object Processing Framework), SAP Gateway and UI5 in ECC 6.0 and TM

General SAP functional knowledge

Gateway O-Data performance analysis, API’s to connect with various external systems.

Experience with Dialog processing, User exits, ALV (ABAP List Viewer), ABAP objects, BAPI’s (Business Application Programming Interface), BDC’s and Legacy System Migration Workbench (LSMW)

Experience with SAP Solution Manager CCLM (Custom Code Lifecycle Management)

Experience with Fiori and HANA DB studio

Experience in Debugging

Experience in PI development.

Experience working within a SAP CoE will be a plus

Experience with S/4HANA is a bonus

Relevant Work Experience Required

Experience in application development utilizing ABAP/4 and Object Oriented ABAP

Experience with large Enterprise ERP implementations in the areas of technical design specification, development and performance tuning

At least three (3) years’ experience in SAP ABAP 4 in a busy organization

Competencies

Good verbal, written and presentation skills

Ability to work in a fast paced dynamic environment with virtual teams

Should be a self-starter with ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously with a keen desire to learn and expand depth of knowledge

Good Collaboration, prioritization and team working skills

Passion for working on projects where there is some element of unknown and ambiguity

Should be able to work independently and take initiative to find/develop solutions for business requirements.

Should be a fast learner with attention to detail

Should be receptive to constructive criticism when necessary

Excellent organization and time management skills

