Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI) is a State Corporation established in 1986 with obligation to undertake forest research, generate and promote improved technologies for sustainable management, conservation and development of forest and allied natural resources.

The Institute wishes to recruit dynamic, result-oriented and self driven persons to fill the vacant positions below:

MANAGER SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT: KEFRI 3

Responsibilities

Providing leadership in the development of procurement policies and procedures to provide a framework within which procurement processes are carried out in adherence to the acceptable standards;

Ensuring implementation of set procurement procedures to adhere to Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act 2015;

Developing and coordinating the preparation of annual procurement and disposal plans and their implementation;

Carrying out pre-qualification of supplier’s eligibility and qualification in doing business with the Institute;

Preparing tender documents for issuance to suppliers in requesting their bids in response to the requirements of the Institute including user goods/ services specifications;

Advertising tenders to the public on behalf of the Institute in accordance with the legal requirements and increasing competition in the tendering process as a mechanism for ensuring value for money;

Conducting supplier appraisal to evaluate their performance in service provision to the Institute;

Overseeing the disposal of obsolete stores to avoid further deterioration to the assets that would otherwise result to the economic loss to the institute;

Drawing services and supply contracts between the institute and service providers/ contractors to bind the two parties in a legal engagement in the supply of the goods and services;

Liaising with the user department to ensure effective implementation of contracts for goods, works and services;

Providing secretarial services to committees’ incidental to procurement of goods and services, and disposal of assets;

Preparing professional opinion document based on tender evaluation report for approval or rejection by the Director/CEO;

Preparing and file quarterly and annual procurement reports to Public Procurement Regulatory Institute (PPRA)in compliance with legal requirements;

Monitoring and evaluating Supply Chain Management activities to ensure compliance with set regulations and with their effectiveness in meeting organizational needs;

Preparing and negotiating the Division’s performance contract to outline the specific tasks to be undertaken by the Division to contribute to the Institute’s mandate;

Allocating work to subordinates to ensure targets are effectively met;

Evaluating the performance of staff in the Division to ascertain efficiency and effectiveness in work performance in meeting the objectives of the Division;

Developing annual budget and work plans, to match operational requirements with available funds, control and manage the budget and expenditure;

Mentoring, guiding and supervising subordinates through coaching and training to improve work performance;

Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

At least thirteen (13) years’ relevant work experience, five (5) of which must have been in a management level of Assistant Manager in a comparable institution;

Masters Degree in Supply Chain Management, Logistics or relevant field from a recognized institution;

Bachelors Degree in Procurement, Purchasing, logistics, Business Administration, Commerce, Economics or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Diploma in Purchasing and Supplies Management from a Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supplies (CIPS) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum grade C+ (C plus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; or its equivalent;

Current practicing license from Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM);

Member of professional body such as Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) or Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supplies (CIPS) in good standing;

Attended a management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in computer applications;

Demonstrated good results in work performance; and

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution.

ACCOUNTANT: KEFRI 7

Responsibilities

Collecting revenue and banking;

Preparing expenditure reports based on approved budgets;

Compiling and verifying records; processing accounting and transaction reports via computerised accounting systems;

Preparing trial balance;

Participating in preparation of final accounts;

Maintaining and updating fixed asset register and safe keeping of invoices, receipts and accounts records;

Posting cashbooks and undertaking bank reconciliations;

Accounting for project funds;

Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum grade C+ (C plus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Business Administration, Business Management (Finance or Accounting option) or other relevant and equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

Part II of the Certified Public Accountant of Kenya or its equivalent from a recognized institution is added advantage;

Membership to a relevant professional body is added advantage; and

Proficiency in computer applications

OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR: KEFRI 7

Responsibilities

Attending to visitors/clients;

Handling telephone calls, customer inquiries and complaints/compliments;

Ensuring security and confidentiality of office records, equipment and documents;

Maintaining office diary;

Record keeping for correspondences and file movement;

Managing office protocol and etiquette;

Coordinating the general administration of the respective office;

Coordinating schedule of meetings and appointments;

Coordinating travel arrangements;

Coordinating appointments and travel itineraries;

Preparing responses to routine correspondence;

Monitoring procedures for record keeping for correspondences; and

Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum grade C+ (C plus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Bachelors degree in Secretarial Studies or any other equivalent from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in computer applications; and

Diploma/ Higher Diploma in Secretarial Studies from a recognized institution;

OR

Have passed the following examinations from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC);

Typewriting III (Minimum 50 p.m.)/Computerized document processing III;

Shorthand III (100 p.m);

Business English III/Communications II;

Office Management III/Office Administration and Management III;

Secretarial Duties II;

Commerce II;

INTERNAL AUDITOR: KEFRI 7

Responsibilities

Providing input in development of risk based annual Internal Audit plans for the continuous audit of risk management, internal controls and governance processes;

Undertaking audit assignments in line with the approved audit work plan to confirm the adequacy and effectiveness of governance, risk management and control;

Providing input in preparation of audit reports for given assignments by capturing relevant audit findings and recommendations from working papers to give an assurance on the adequacy and effectiveness of systems within the Institute;

Assisting in follow up on implementation of audit recommendations and prepare status report;

Undertaking special audit assignments/ investigations to confirm whether there are material breaches in policy, procedures and relevant regulations through review of accountable documents and records and preparing working papers;

Undertaking consulting and advisory services to offer advice and guidance to management in the development of control systems;

Undertaking reviews and reporting corruption prevention activities; and

Any other duty as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum grade C+ (plus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Business Administration, Business Management (Finance or Accounting option) or other relevant and equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

Part II of the Certified Public Accountant of Kenya or its equivalent from a recognized institution is added advantage;

Valid Membership to a relevant professional body is added advantage; and

Proficiency in computer applications

HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT OFFICER: KEFRI 7

Responsibilities

Preparing notes, draft correspondences, enter and process data, write reports on matters relating to human resource administration to ensure appropriate action is carried out;

Implementing staff recruitment and selection processes decisions to fill vacant positions and prepare recommendations for staff appointments to facilitate hiring of suitable candidates;

Processing of salaries, allowances, benefits and final dues and payroll administration;

Processing employee recruitment, promotion and exit documents;

Processing of leave applications, sick sheets and sick offs;

Updating and maintaining employee records in their personal files and the human resource information system;

Maintaining compliment control;

Updating of the human resource database;

Analyzing data on work environment and employees’ satisfaction surveys;

Collecting data in relation HIV/Aids Prevention, gender, disability mainstreaming, Alcohol, Drug and Substance Abuse, WIBA, OSHA;

Undertaking training needs analysis, projections and developing training programmes;

Developing training materials for in-house courses;

Administering performance appraisal, collates performance related data, analyzing and preparing related reports;

Providing input in the preparation of division budget and work plans to ensure smooth flow of operations;

Preparing periodic progress reports; and

Any other duty as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum aggregate ‘C+’ (C plus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences or equivalent from a recognized institution;

Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management or its equivalent from a recognized institution is a must for those whose Bachelor degree is not in Human Resource Management;

Valid Membership to a relevant professional body is added advantage; and

Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution

ASSISTANT HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT OFFICER: KEFRI 9

Responsibilities

Preparing draft correspondences;

Reviewing job descriptions and preparing job advertisements;

Coordinating the recruitment process;

Organizing Staff induction and on-boarding programs;

Writing pay change advise and advice accounts section on staff salary changes, transfers, appointments, promotions and increments for timely processing

Maintaining and update the staff compliment to ensure records of the establishment are kept up to date;

Processing salaries, allowances, benefits and final dues;

Updating the HR information systems data;

Issuing of staff Identity

Collating information relating to recruitment and selection, appointments, training, performance management, records and staff complement control;

Undertaking of training needs analysis, projections and developing training programmes;

Administering performance appraisal, collates performance related data, analyzing and preparing related reports;

Collating data in relation to HIV/AIDS Prevention, gender, disability mainstreaming, Alcohol, Drug and Substance Abuse, Occupational, Safety and Health Act;

Preparing timely statutory returns such as NSSF and NHIF;

Processing pension elements and other human resource administration matters for retirees and those proceeding on retirement for timely payments; and

Implementing decisions made by the Human Resource Officers to ensure issues raised are addressed and in a timely manner.

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum grade “C-” (C Minus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Diploma in Diploma in Human Resource or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Valid membership from relevant professional body is an added advantage; and

Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognised institution

ASSISTANT SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT OFFICER: KEFRI 9

Responsibilities

Keeping the store-rooms clean, properly ventilated and in good condition and that the stores are well arranged and easy to access;

Taking inventory on stored goods for record keeping, accountability and financial planning;

Receiving and issuing stock to end users within the institute for continued smooth running of operations;

Responsible for the safe custody of all empty cases, drums, tins and packing materials that may be of any value and records for disposal

Making sure the bin cards are properly kept for each item of stores;

Verification of stores and reporting of shortages and losses of stores;

Preparation of procurement report- stock taking, reconciliation, preparation and maintenance of records;

Implementing KEFRI and e-government procurement procedures; and

Monitoring the movement of stores and raising stores purchase requisition to avoid out of stock.

Any other duty assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum grade “C -” (C Minus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Diploma in Purchasing and Supplies Management or its equivalent from a recognized Institution;

Member of professional such as Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) or Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supplies (CIPS) in good standing; and

Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognised institution

INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY OFFICER (SYSTEM /DATA ANALYST): KEFRI 7

Responsibilities

Deploy, maintain, and troubleshoot core business applications, including application servers, associated hardware, endpoints, and databases;

Meet and coordinate with internal and external stakeholders to establish project scope, system goals, and requirements;

Develop, analyze, prioritize, and organize requirement specifications, data mapping, diagrams, and flowcharts for developers and testers to follow;

Translate highly technical specifications into clear non-technical requirements

Manage the set-up and configuration of systems;

Define and coordinate the execution of testing procedures, and develop test cases to serve the overall quality assurance process;

Provide documentation of all processes and training as needed;

Develop and implement maintenance procedures, monitor systems health, gather system statistics, and troubleshoot reported errors and alarms;

Perform design, implementation, and upgrades of information systems to meet the business and user needs;

Implement best practices for scalability, supportability, ease of maintenance, and system performance;

Creating system guidelines and manuals for the organization;

Conducting regular reviews of systems and generating reports on efficiencies and improvement areas;

Ensuring Business continuity by performing regular data and application backups; and

Any other duty assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) of at least mean grade “C +” (C plus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields: Information Technology, Computer Science, Business IT, Software Engineering, ICT Project Management, Computer Engineering or its equivalent qualifications from a recognized Institution;

Working experience in the field of system analysis is and added advantage;

Valid membership to relevant professional body is an added advantage;

Ability to assess business needs and translate them into relevant solutions;

Strong understanding and knowledge of the principles and practices associated with data and system analysis;

Experience installing, configuring, documenting, testing, training, and implementing new applications and systems;

Working knowledge of a wide variety of programming languages, analysis tools and big data; and

Excellent analytical skills

INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY OFFICER (INFORMATION SECURITY): KEFRI 7

Responsibilities

Seeking to build in security during the development stages of software systems, networks and data canters;

Constantly monitoring for attacks and intrusions;

Finds a potential threat or attempted breach and close off the security vulnerability to maintain a high security standard;

Develop company-wide best practices for IT security;

Perform penetration testing;

Help colleagues install security software and understand information security management;

Research security enhancements and make recommendations to management;

Stay up-to-date on information technology trends and security standards;

Providing end user support and training users on effective and efficient use of ICT facilities;

Administering and managing users in the Active Directory, e-mail server and User applications; and

Any other duty assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) of at least mean grade “C +” (C plus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields: Information Technology, Computer Science, Business IT, Software Engineering, ICT Project Management, Computer Engineering or its equivalent qualifications from a recognized Institution;

Working experience in the field of Information security is and added advantage;

Valid membership to relevant professional body is an added advantage;

An excellent understanding of best practice within Information Security and risk management including standards such as ISO/IEC 27001, Cyber Essentials and COBIT;

An understanding of Application Security threats and countermeasures;

An understanding of current and emerging threats and countermeasures and the organisational challenges to addressing these threats;

An excellent understanding of legislation and regulations that impact information Security; and

A good practical knowledge of security technologies and wider business solutions including Firewalls, IDS/IPS, Identity and access management, SIEM, remote working and cloud technologies.

How to Apply

Online Application: Interested applicants are required to click the link below and submit their information as guided; https://forms.gle/6TqDSvtXxafLVcEBA

Hard copy applications: IN ADDITION to the online application, applicants should send their hard copy applications and attach their Curriculum Vitae and copies of relevant professional/academic certificates and national identification card. They should also include their day and evening telephone numbers, e-mail address and names and addresses of three referees to reach the Director KEFRI not later than Monday 6th December, 2021.

Envelopes containing the documents should clearly be marked with the position applied for and addressed to: –

The Director/CEO,

Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI),

P.O. BOX 20412-00200,

City Square, NAIROBI.