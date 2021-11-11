Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Role title: Technical Subject Matter Expert

Function: MPesa-IT

Reports to: Pr.Mgr VCI-MPesa Support

Company: Techsavanna company LTD, Nairobi

Role purpose:

Technical review of changes to any of the MPesa associated services, like MPesa itself, Smartphone, Anti Money Laundering (AML) and the underlying infrastructure. Ensure fulfilment of operational acceptance criteria for changes, minimization of risk and service downtime. Provide guidance to change initiators and vendors on technical aspects of the changes. Provide technical inputs to architects and delivery teams from an operational perspective. Support operational teams on technical topics. Technical guidance on Operational Acceptance Testing (OAT).

performance indicators :

· Smooth running of daily technical review calls for Normal Changes (ITIL)

· Minimum service disruption due to technical issues with changes

· Minimum operational risk due to changes

· High quality of change documentation

· Clear and factual feedback to change initiators on issues during review

· Feedback to architects and delivery teams on change quality

· Support to the L1 team with technical review of minor changes

· Support to operational teams on technical topics

· Technical guidance to Operational Acceptance Tests (OAT) team

Knowledge and experience

Strong knowledge of high availability application and infrastructure architectures

Subject matter knowledge of mobile payments applications and infrastructure

Technical understanding of mobile telecommunications, mobile payments or similar financial system operations

Operational experience in IT or telcommunication industry, knowledge of industy best practices and experience in technical assesment of complex changes

Geographically distributed service delivery experience and use of remote working communication tools.

Must have technical/professional qualifications:

Essential

· Technical SME or architect role with international companies – minimum 3 years

· Technical analysis and risk assesment of complex IT changes – 3 years

· Strong knowledge of network topologies and technologies

· Industry-recognized certifications – TOGAF, AWS CSA, Redhat CA, Google PCA etc.

· Strong communication and time management skills

Desirable

· Mobile Payment or Financial Services Experience

· Service Operations Qualification – ITIL

· Degree Qualification – STEM

· Experience in working in dynamic and high-growth environments

· Experience in working with multi-cultural geographically distributed teams

Budget owned: none

Role title: Release and Quality Gate Manager.

Function: MPesa-IT

Reports to: Pr.Mgr VCI-MPesa Support

Company: Techsavanna company LTD, Nairobi

Role purpose: Define, improve and maintain the project quality gates for Mobile Money projects. Liaise with customer project quality assurance team on the implementation of quality gates. Management of business as usual (BAU) Releases for Mobile Money, assciated services and infrastructure. Maintain forward schedule of operational acceptance testing. Coordination of deployment of changes in non-production environments. Manage the business configuration management process. Manage and maintain the MPesa Operations repository for project and patch related documentation on Sharepoint.

Key performance indicators :

· Adherence of Mobile Money projects to agreed project quality gate criteria and processes

· Improvement of project quality gates based on lessons learnt

· Release management of patches for Mobile Money, associated services and infrastructure

· Proactive managment of the testing and deployment of patches

· Coordination with transition managers and the operational acceptance testing (OAT) team to maintain the forward schedule for OAT

· Maintain the business configuration management process

· Maintain the Sharepoint repository of project and patch documentation

· Support with management of ad hoc patching related activities.

Knowledge and experience

Strong Project Management, stakeholder and vendor management.

Project quality assurance.

Demand & release management

Software test management.

Subject matter knowledge of mobile payments applications and infrastructure delivery.

Off-shore service delivery experience and use of remote working communication tools.

Must have technical/professional qualifications:

Essential

· Project Management with international suppliers or markets – minimum 3 years

· Project Management certifications – PRINCE 2, APMP or equivalent

· Experience in software release management and testing of high available and high throughput financial systems.

· Strong experience in collaboration tools e.g. MS Teams and MS Sharepoint as well as trouble ticketing systems e.g. BMC Remedy

· Communication and relationship management experience to Executive level – 3 years

· Excellent time management and problem solving skills

Desirable

· Mobile Payment or Financial Services Experience

· Service Operations Qualification – ITIL

· Degree Qualification – STEM

· Experience in working in dynamic and high-growth environments

· Experience in working with multi-cultural geographically distributed teams

Role Profile

Role title: Financial Solutions Support Engineer

Function: Technology

Reports To: Manager, Financial Solutions

Company: Techsavanna company LTD.

We are pleased to announce the following Position in the Digital IT Department within the Technology Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Brief Description

Reporting to the Manager, Financial Solutions, the position holder will be responsible for improving existing solutions, providing technical support, troubleshooting and monitoring financial solutions applications to ensure 99.999% availability of the system.

Technical support duties include but not limited to architecture reviews and optimization, incident handling, detailed root cause analysis, problem management, configuration management, automation of routine tasks, documentation and operational acceptance compliance.

This will be a 1 yr contract with possibility of extension or being insourced based on performance of the role holder.

Key Responsibilities

Ensure data and/or application availability of the assigned systems and applications;

Participate in design, testing and implementation of new products, services, functionalities or upgrades

Provide support for financial solutions which includes MPESA and integrations

Perform Systems and Applications Monitoring

Maintain knowledge base by documenting technical knowledge

Collaborate with team members to improve the tools, systems and procedures

Participate and provide input to the M-PESA roadmap to ensure timely delivery of relevant products to Safaricom Customers;

Work with the external and internal technical teams to ensure efficient resolution of all system issues

Implement DevOps technologies and processes, e.g: containerization

Liaise with all stakeholders to ensure new functionality, processes and systems are fully understood

Transfer system knowledge to internal customers on new features and support processes

Prepare and publish accurate and timely system performance reports

Perform regular service improvements that align with 999% availability

Diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues on the assigned systems and apply a work around or a permanent solution to resolve ensuring the MTTR is met

Properly escalate unresolved issues to appropriate internal or external teams and follow up to ensure they are satisfactorily closed

Provide prompt and accurate feedback to stakeholders on assigned tasks

Ensure all issues are logged in the service management tool and are properly prioritized and also accurately log resolution details in the ticket.

Qualifications – External

A bachelor’s degree in information technology, Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field as a minimum

2 years of work experience as an engineer in a telecommunications or financial services environment

Expertise in system monitoring and alerting strategies and can draw on their experience to drive improvements in system monitoring with automation, third party tools and frameworks

Working knowledge of databases and SQL

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills

Software development skills in Java, python, Angular JS etc

Knowledge in ITIL Service Operations processes and Agile methodology. Certification in Scrum fundamentals is an added

Working knowledge in dev ops and dev ops tools like Github

Knowledge in mobile money systems, integrations or Financial systems

Must be able to work without supervision & meet tight deadlines/schedules

Good presentation skills

Proactive & self-motivated

Role title: Application Operations Manager

Function: MPesa IT

Reports to: Prin.Mgr. VCI MPesa support

Company: Techsavanna company LTD, Nairobi

Role purpose:

As part of the MPesa Support Function, ensure the delivery of assigned MPesa services to end-customers and/or Local Market Business Teams. Act as the first escalation point towards service vendors / L2 support teams and Local Market IT teams supporting relevant infrastructure and/or connecting services. Work with all the internal and external partners in the support chain to ensure agreed service levels and adherence to the agreed support processes. Join the out-of-hours on-call rota of the support team.

Key performance indicators:

· Manage incident resolution time within SLA target

· Take on end to end service ownership and manage all involved parties towards a SLA compliant delivery

· Responsible to ensure technical service level compliance for services operated by Product Operations or by 3rd parties on behalf of service owner

· Responsible for managing incidents, including implementation of workarounds and changes, and for executing service requests, including on call duties.

· Identify and implement best practice and process improvements with 3rd parties delivering application operation services.

· Responsible for the communication of major incidents and ensure the delivery of report to senio stakeholders

Knowledge and experience:

· Profound knowledge in the area of IT delivery projects from application operations point of view

· 5 years of experience in managed operations of large scale IT applications and services in multi-national environment

· >5 years of experience in managing 3rd parties and solution vendors to ensure services are delivered according to agreed SLA

· Strong knowledge of operations management of high complex IT/financial services

· Deep understanding of operational procedures and process standards (e.g. ITIL) and the ability to apply and evaluate them for continuous improvements in the service operations area.

Role title: Product Owner M-Pesa

Function: Wakanda (Ethiopia) Product Teams

Reports to: Principal Manager, Business Analysis

Company: Techsavanna company LTD, Nairobi

Role purpose:

A key role within the M-Pesa Product Management team, owning the product backlog for one of the M- Pesa development squads working to a scaled agile framework (SAFe) model. Performing all aspects of the Product Owner role to deliver digital services for one of our key release trains (Digital, Credit, Business Payments) for service launch of M-Pesa into the Ethiopia market.

The role requires close liaison with the work-stream Product Manager to define features and associated user stories, and to prioritise the team backlog and activities in line with business objectives and value creation.

As a Product Owner your main responsibilities will include:

· Owns the team backlog – maintaining and prioritising in line with Product Management direction and earliest delivery of value to our customers

· Takes content authority for the team backlog,

ensures that quality of team’s documented user story and acceptance criteria follows agreed standards

· Represents the end user and works with SME’s to understand requirements, supporting the definition of features and co-creating user stories and other required artefacts

· Works closely with the Product Management team to ensure features are well documented, and that business priority is understood and aligned with team activities

· Actively participates in team and program ceremonies, backlog refinement sessions, iteration planning activities

· Leads the systems demo after each iteration

· Perform preparation activities for program increment planning, helps drive PI objectives at team level

· Provides continuous feedback on development, and provides story acceptance in accordance with agreed acceptance criteria and ‘definition of done’

· Understand the core technology platform capability and collaborate with developers in

the best way to meet product objectives, acts as the customer for developer questions

· Works with System Architect to prioritise enablers

As a Product Owner your skills and qualifications will ideally include:

· Strong understanding of digital services, digital design practices, and mobile financial services

· Experience of software development lifecycle is essential, especially within agile methodologies (e.g Scrum, SAFe)

· Experienced in leading agile feature teams to deliver both new and continuous improvements to customers

· Experienced in the use of modelling tools (JIRA, Confluence).

· Strong process and analytical skills, able to identify solutions to complex problems.

· Strong business and customer focus, and an appreciation of customer led design and user experience techniques

· Ability to work proactively within a demanding environment, being a key contributor to a fast-moving product development process

· Able to communicate and influence with tact and diplomacy.

· Able to understand and explain complex technical concepts to business stakeholders

· Demonstrable numerical, analytical and verbal skills, in particular well-developed written and verbal communication skills in English.

· Experience working within a multi-national team and serving customers from multiple countries would be of benefit.

· Ideally educated to degree level, or equivalent

Role profile

Role title: Capacity Manager

Reports to: Pr. Mgr. VCI MPesa Support

Department: Techsavanna company LTD, Nairobi

Role purpose:

The capacity manager purpose is to ensure sufficient IT resources are provided in a timely and cost effective manner so that the services are enabled to perform as expected by the customers and defined in the SLAs. The role shall ensure that timely and meaningful reports are generated for service performance, service usage and system utilization. It shall further combine historical reports with business forecasts to provide a Capacity Plan that predicts required resources in a timely manner that allows delivery teams to put these into place sufficiently early.

Key performance indicators:

· Produce a Capacity Plan that reflects the current and future resource needs of the MPesa environments for the demand management process.

· Assess the impact of the changes on the environment in terms of capacity and performance.

· Ensure that performance requirements of the environments are met.

· Provide diagnosis and resolution of incidents and problems related to performance and capacity.

· Continued focus on Simplicity and Speed to reduce project transfer time to Operations

· Integrity and openness to build trust and be trusted across different cultures.

The assigned services meet or exceed customer SLAs and internal VCI KPIs

Cost efficiency targets are met

Knowledge and experience:

· Experience of working in large multi-national, matrix based organizations with customer and contributing stakeholders, acting as a team player

Drive for effectiveness, efficiency and sharing of knowledge/best practices

Extensive experience in IT Application Operations and End-to-end support

Technical and business understanding of mobile telecommunications, mobile payments or similar financial system operations.

· Geographically distributed delivery experience and use of remote working communication tools.

Must have technical/professional qualifications:

Essential

· Customer and vendor management skills

· Good understanding of KPI calculation and reporting (tools: PowerPoint, Excel)

· Applied, logical thinking for issue resolution and escalation handling

· Good understanding of operational procedures and process standards, preferably ITIL

· Deep technical understanding of Web-Technology and IT Applications

· Communication and relationship management experience to Executive level – 3 years

· Excellent problem analysis and resolution skills

Desirable

· Mobile Payment or Financial Services Experience

· Service Operations Qualification – ITIL

· AML Qualification – ICA Certificate in Anti Money Laundering Awareness

· Regulated industry experience

Budget owned: none

Direct reports: none

Dotted reports: none

How To Apply

If you feel that you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your resume with your cell phone contact indicating your experience and why you are the most suitable candidate for the role, clearly quoting the job title and job reference to the address below.

info@techsavanna.technology