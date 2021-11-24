Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Overview

Mount Kenya University (MKU) is a chartered and ISO 9001:2015 certified University committed to a broad-based, holistic and inclusive system of education. The University is a member of the Inter-University Council of East Africa as well as the Association of Commonwealth Universities. MKU is largely known for its dynamic, comprehensive and thorough academic and vocational training system as well as linkages with internationally reputable institutions. The University operates from the main campus in Thika with campuses in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret and Meru, as well as Open Distance and Electronic Learning (ODEL) centres located in major towns in Kenya, Burundi, Somaliland and Uganda.

In pursuit of fulfilling the Mission and Vision of the University, the Directorate of Human Resource is mandated to facilitate and support the Mission and operations of the University by enabling it to continue attracting, developing and retaining the right number of suitably qualified staff so as to maintain the University competitive edge. MKU invites applications from suitably qualified, visionary, competent, dynamic and experienced professionals with impeccable track record to fill the following vacant positions.

Library Assistant

Faculty/Directorate: LIBRARY (View All Jobs)

Qualification

1. Diploma in Library and Information Science or Archives & Records Management or its equivalent from recognized institution.

2. Computer literacy.

3. Three (3) years’ experience in a comparable position

Key responsibilities also include

Duties and Responsibilities

1. Verifying bibliographical details of Library materials

2. Conducting shelf reading and weeding Library materials.

3. Classifying Library materials

3. Undertaking acquisition of Library materials

4. Verifying pro-forma invoices against order cards

5. Circulating published catalogues to departments

6. Supervising filling and updating of Library records

7. Educating library users.

8. Undertaking short loan reservations

9. Receiving and recording journals in card indices

10. Keying in new acquisitions and user’s data into the computer

11. Analysing library statistics.

12. Co-ordinating issuance and receiving of library materials.

13. Performing any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.

Requirements

1. Diploma in Library and Information Science or Archives & Records Management or its equivalent from recognized institution.

2. Computer literacy.

3. Three (3) years’ experience in a comparable position.

ICT Officers

Faculty/Directorate: Information Communication Technology (View All Jobs)

Qualification

1. Bachelor’s degree with specialization in ICT or its equivalent.

2. Certification in specific area such as Web, Security/Networking (Microsoft, Cisco, Oracle).

3. Minimum of 3years’ experience or at a similar position in a recognized academic institution.

Key responsibilities also include

Duties and Responsibilities

1. Assessing the ICT Requirements of Departments in liaison with the other ICT staff to meet the needs of these Departments;

2. Conducting user training and support for all staff on the necessary skills needed for effective service delivery in the end-user environment;

3. Developing and maintaining suitable tools for the preparation of statistics and reports as may be required from time to time by the University;

4. Working closely with the applications team, network team, technical team and the University administration to coordinate their efforts towards effective user support in the Departments

5. Developing, maintaining and regularly carrying out appropriate data and application backup and security procedures.

6. Designing, developing test and maintaining core applications and databases towards meeting the expanding needs of the University;

7. Working closely with the network team, ICT support team and the University Management towards achieving an effective, fully integrated information system to meet the changing needs of the University.

8. Designing and implementing disaster recovery and continuity systems for University software applications and databases; and Train and develop the requisite leadership, managerial and technical skills towards meeting the needs of the Applications Management Team.

9. Performing any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.

Requirements

1. Bachelor’s degree with specialization in ICT or its equivalent.

2. Certification in specific area such as Web, Security/Networking (Microsoft, Cisco, Oracle).

3. Minimum of 3years’ experience or at a similar position in a recognized academic institution.

Senior Human Resources Officer

Faculty/Directorate: HUMAN RESOURCES (View All Jobs)

Qualification

1. A Master’s Degree in Human Resource Management

2. Minimum of 3 years of experience as a Human Resource Officer in MKU or in a higher learning institution/ reputable organization.

3. Be registered with IHRM

OR

1. A Bachelor’s degree in HR /Business Studies or Social Sciences

2. More than five (5) years of experience in a higher learning institution/ reputable organization.

3. Be registered with IHRM

Key responsibilities also include

Duties and Responsibilities

1. Assisting with developing, updating and implementing Human resource policies and procedure.

2. Acting as a key point of contact for line managers for employee relations issues and provide advice and guidance in line with the University policies, procedures, employment law and best practice.

3. Ensuring compliance with the legal and statutory requirements.

4. Supporting and coaching line managers through all aspects of Human Resource management and employment law to build their capacity.

5. Helping to manage core Human Resources services in a professional and efficient manner.

6. Providing front line support and advising on all people related issues.

7. Any other duties as may be allocated.

Requirements

1. A Master’s Degree in HR

2. Minimum of 3 years of experience as a Human Resource Officer in MKU or in a higher learning institution/ reputable organization.

3. Be registered with IHRM

OR

1. A Bachelor’s degree in HR /Business Studies or Social Sciences

2. More than five (5) years of experience in a higher learning institution/ reputable organization.

3. Be registered with IHRM

Assistant Store Keepers

Faculty/Directorate: Administration Planning And Institutional Advancement (View All Jobs)

Qualification

1. KCSE or its equivalent

2. Diploma in Procurement and Supplies Management or its equivalent from recognized institution.

3. At least 1 years’ experience in a similar role

Key responsibilities also include

Duties and Responsibilities

1. Receiving and issuing stores supplies.

2. Conducting stock verification.

3. Supervising store attendants/clerks.

4. Performing any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.

Requirements

1. KCSE or its equivalent

2. Diploma in Procurement and Supplies Management or its equivalent from recognized institution.

3. At least 1 years’ experience in a similar role.

Stores Reprographer

Faculty/Directorate: Administration Planning And Institutional Advancement (View All Jobs)

Qualification

1. KCSE or its equivalent.

2. Diploma in Procurement and Supplies Management or its equivalent from recognized institution.

3. At least 1 years’ experience in a similar role

Key responsibilities also include

Duties & Responsibilities

1. Photocopying, printing and print finishing.

2. Dealing with customer’s daily, both face-to-face and over the telephone, helping with their requirements, giving job estimates and helping with any queries they may have.

3. Handling transactions and recording orders in line with agreed procedures for security, and stock control.

4. Assisting with general duties including handling/storing stock.

5. Assisting with control of photocopying equipment on all campuses, responding to fault reports, contacting service engineers, maintenance of paper stock levels.

6. Maintaining a first class level of customer service ensuring that all customers are treated efficiently and in an appropriate manner.

7. Working within the relevant legislation, policies and procedures.

8. Performing any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.

Requirements

1. KCSE or its equivalent.

2. Diploma in Procurement and Supplies Management or its equivalent from recognized institution.

3. At least 1 years’ experience in a similar role.

Digital Academic Management Director

Faculty/Directorate: OPEN DISTANCE AND ELECTRONIC LEARNING (View All Jobs)

Qualification

PHD degree in the relevant field

Have at least three (3) years of academic and administrative experience at senior level and possess demonstrated leadership in an academic and/or research.

Have demonstrable competence in academic leadership in an academic/research environment;

Be a recognized scholar as evidenced by refereed journals publications, university level books as well as project grants and awards;

Be registered with, and be active members of professional associations in his/her profession;

OR

Master’s degree in the relevant field

Have at least five (5) years of academic and administrative experience at senior level and possess demonstrated leadership in an academic and/or research.

Have demonstrable competence in academic leadership in an academic/research environment;

Be a recognized scholar as evidenced by refereed journals publications, university level books as well as project grants and awards;

Be registered with, and be active members of professional associations in his/her profession;

Key responsibilities also include

To oversee development, designing and management of Open Learning programmes.

Advise and coordinate with the relevant schools and colleges to implement new courses on the virtual learning management platform.

Coordinates students’ enrolment, student’s admission administration and unit’s registration.

Follow ups on the admissible students to ensure 100% admissible students conversion.

Create awareness to both the students and faculty to the University set academics deadlines to promote 100% students’ registration and retention.

Generate students’ nominal roll and maintain student registry and other documentation and track the online applications.

Coordinating preparation of timetables for teaching and examinations.

Coordinates examinations and assessments administration Open, Distance and Electronic Learning students in collaboration with the relevant offices in the university and deal with examination logistics.

Provide the international and local students information and provide feedback on certificates equation and admission letters and students Identification Cards.

Proactively ensure that all issues touching on students’ academic matters are sorted out promptly.

Coordinates students’ tutorials, monitor teaching and learning, practicum and internship, attachment, CATs/assignments administration, examinations and teaching practice in collaboration with Open, Distance and Electronic Learning administration and schools.

Prepare academic calendar in line with the University calendar and coordinate matters related to credit transfer with the relevant schools and provide feedback to the students.

Ensure teaching workload, the right online instructors and timetables both academic and examinations timetables are prepared and shared with the Technical office for uploading in the website and system.

Ensure that the curriculum is implemented accordingly in conjunction with the University Schools.

Coordinate all matters pertaining to Digital Academic management and examinations including students’ welfare in conjunction with the relevant offices at the Mount Kenya University Open, Distance and Electronic Learning.

Ensure postgraduate students are allocated supervisors and supervised online and complete their work on time and conduct support seminars to grow the post-graduate numbers

Advise and mentor students on academic and examination matters and ensure the recommendation letters, transcripts, graduation clearance is conducted on time and students advised.

Coordinate personalized students’ library support services, graduation and other academic logistics and meet the digital school virtual coordinators regularly.

Carry out such other duties and responsibilities as may be delegated by the Principal, Open, Distance and Electronic Learning.

Technical Support

Faculty/Directorate: OPEN DISTANCE AND ELECTRONIC LEARNING (View All Jobs)

Qualification

PhD in a relevant field from a recognized /accredited university

Have at least three (3) years of academic and administrative experience at senior level and possess demonstrated leadership in an academic and/or research institution having served substantively with demonstrable results at least in the position of a Deputy Principal of a constituent university college or a Principal of a school/ institute/campus of a University, or in other similar institutions at comparable levels;

Have demonstrable competence in academic leadership in an academic/research environment;

Be a recognized scholar as evidenced by refereed journals publications, university level books as well as project grants and awards;

Be registered with, and be active members of professional associations in his/her profession;

OR

Master’s degree in the relevant field

Have at least five (5) years of academic and administrative experience at senior level and possess demonstrated leadership in an academic and/or research institution having served substantively with demonstrable results at least in the position of a Deputy Principal of a constituent university college or a Principal of a school/ institute/campus of a University, or in other similar institutions at comparable levels;

Have demonstrable competence in academic leadership in an academic/research environment;

Be a recognized scholar as evidenced by refereed journals publications, university level books as well as project grants and awards;

Be registered with, and be active members of professional associations in his/her profession;

Key responsibilities also include

To oversee digital platform support, content development, designing of Open Learning programmes.

Performing digital learning and provide technical support to both students, staff and instructors, manage e-content development, vetting and distribution of approved study materials and collaborates with the faculty and other university functions on digital learning

Developing and implementing strategies that will ensure that the university ODEL (Digital Varsity) will deliver a technical platform that promotes digital learning through the use of the best practices.

Capacity building –training and orientation on both the ODEL students in order to enhance optimum students’ satisfaction and hence retention and progression.

Performs day to day administrative and leadership functions and assist and advice in set up of the infrastructure to support Open Distance and Electronic Learning.

Promotes multimedia technology, audio and video technology/lectures and virtual technology based teaching and learning.

Advise on establishing and managing a digital library and E-examinations to support ODEL.

Coordinate and manage e-tutorials, instructional design and pedagogy, information sources support, research support and postgraduate research based support.

Develops the necessary students and faculty print and voice and image based induction materials and upload them on the necessary university approved platforms.

Prepare support (training and orientation) scheduling and ensure that the effective management of the e-learning system and information is uploaded before the beginning of the semester.

The design and development of study materials within the ODEL context and in line with the university specifications and standards and the CUE modules development standards that responds to all the relevant policies related to teaching/tuition of Mount Kenya University ODEL.

Provide tuition and instructional support ensuring that the academics integrate blended, active and e-learning approaches and alternate/innovative assessment strategies.

Implements ODEL delivery system design, study materials design and development, instructional design/learning development/development of learning experiences and environment.

Ensures application of technology to teaching and learning and implements various delivery methods and blended learning solutions.

Plan, schedule and budget activities on students, faculty support and administrative support and study materials development and instructional design/editorial work and ensure copyright compliance.

Carry out such other duties and responsibilities as may be delegated by the Principal ODEL

Information Systems Librarian

Qualification

1. A Master’s degree in information Science Information Technology Option

2. Minimum of 3 years’ experience at a comparable position.

Key responsibilities also include

Duties and responsibilities

1. Designing planning implementing and evaluating the present and future automation needs of the Library, making recommendations for implementation to the Library administration

2. Managing E-resources, platforms and relevant software for access to e-content by students and staff

3. Coordinating, Library wide training on use of automated systems, creating in house documentation as needed

4. Managing the daily operations of the Library automated systems and workstations, remaining on call at all times

5. Integrating Library’s automation and communication systems, including the innovative interfaces system, LANs, Web server, Internet access, telecommunications and related evolving systems

6. Designing and maintaining the library website as a marketing tool for library operations and services

7. Developing and recommending policy and procedures for use of computers and computer systems

8. Installing and configuring computer hardware and software

9. Overseeing training and instruction of library users on computer services and evaluates performance

10. Keeping current of all new technological procedures, processes and equipment in the Library

11. Compiling and interpreting statistics and preparing reports

12. Monitoring all system functions and being responsible for proper operations

13. Performing any other duty as assigned by your supervisor.

Requirements

1. A Master’s degree in information Science Information Technology Option

2. Minimum of 3 years’ experience at a comparable poition.

HOW TO APPLY

Interested Candidates to apply through the Mount Kenya Online Recruitment Portal http://recruitment@mku.ac.ke on or before 26th November 2021.

All applications MUST be through the MKU recruitment online portal.

Successful candidates will be offered a competitive remuneration package in accordance with the Mount Kenya University terms and conditions of service.

Mount Kenya University is an equal opportunity employer.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.