Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI) is a State Corporation established in 1986 with obligation to undertake forest research, generate and promote improved technologies for sustainable management, conservation and development of forest and allied natural resources.

The Institute wishes to recruit dynamic, result-oriented and self driven persons to fill the vacant positions below:

ASSISTANT LABORATORY TECHNOLOGIST (SEED): KEFRI 9

Responsibilities

Assist in collecting, preparing, managing and safely disposing samples and specimens;

Participate in planning and evaluating laboratory services;

Assist in carrying out analytical work;

Assist in maintaining and preserving specimens and cultures;

Recording experimental data;

Keeping and maintaining laboratory records;

Carry out basic maintenance of laboratory equipment;

Clean laboratory apparatus, equipment working and working surfaces;

Train and supervise students on attachment and staff in the unit;

Carry out demonstrations for clients and visitors;

Carrying out demonstrations of laboratory functions to clients/visitors; and

Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum grade “C-” (C Minus) or its equivalent qualification;

Diploma in Applied Biology from a recognized institution;

Working experience in the same field is an added advantage; and

Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognised institution

ASSISTANT LABORATORY TECHNOLOGIST (ANALYTICAL CHEMISTRY): KEFRI 9

Responsibilities

Assist in collecting, preparing, managing and safely disposing samples and specimens;

Participate in planning and evaluating laboratory services;

Assist in carrying out analytical work;

Assist in maintaining and preserving specimens and cultures;

Recording experimental data;

Keeping and maintaining laboratory records;

Carry out basic maintenance of laboratory equipment;

Clean laboratory apparatus, equipment and surface;

Train and supervise students on attachment and staff in the unit;

Carry out demonstrations for clients and visitors;

Carrying out demonstrations of laboratory functions to clients/visitors; and

Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum grade “C-” (C Minus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Diploma in Analytical Chemistry from a recognized institution;

Working experience in the same field is an added advantage; and

Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognised institution

RESEARCH SCIENTIST (GENERAL FORESTRY): KEFRI 7a

Responsibilities

Assist in problem identification and analysis;

Assist in planning and over-seeing field work, and acting as in-field leader for foresters and technicians.

Assist in developing and coordinating multi-disciplinary research on ecosystem-based management, land-use, biodiversity and climate change;

Assist in studying and analyzing the relationships among plants, animals and land, as well as the effects of humans on dryland forests resources;

Assist in identifying knowledge gaps in ecology for specific forest ecosystems and developing strategies/technologies to mitigate the gaps in order to improve their ecological integrity;

Assist in capturing, processing and analyzing data;

Assist in compiling technical reports and findings;

Participate in open/field days, seminars and short courses on research practice;

Supervising students on attachments and mentoring of junior staff; and

Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum aggregate ‘C+’ (C plus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

At least an Upper Second Honors in Bachelor of Science Degree in Forestry or its equivalent from a recognized Institution;

Should have written at least two (2) technical reports/ papers;

Working experience in the same field is an added advantage;

Being a member of a professional body will be an added advantage;

A team player, good in communication and report writing; and

Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution

ASSISTANT FORESTER: KEFRI 9

Responsibilities

Identifying the staff requirement for different operations;

Identifying and acquisitioning the necessary tools and equipment for field operations;

Scheduling of data collection in trials in consultation with responsible research scientists;

Liaising with scientists to facilitate data collection and management;

Ensuring adherence to seed collection, handling and dispatch standards;

Ensuring adherence to seedling production standards;

Disseminating research findings;

Monitoring, reporting and control of forest pests and diseases;

Manage Forest Estate;

Supervise removal of forest products;

Promote forestry technologies and application of research results amongst stakeholders;

Prepare planting sites;

Undertake establishment and protection of experimental plots;

Assess experiments and collect data;

Guiding, supervising mentoring field operation staff; and

Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum grade “C-” (C Minus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Diploma in Forestry from a recognized institution; and

Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognised institution

RESEARCH SCIENTIST (TAXONOMY): KEFRI 7a

Responsibilities

Assist in research problem identification;

Assist in ensuring that all scientific work in KEFRI is performed with correctly named plants;

Participating in all aspects of conservation, inventory and mapping of vegetation resources;

Assist in ensuring that voucher specimens permitting future checking are deposited in KEFRI herbarium;

Assist in maintaining and developing KEFRI herbarium;

Assist in development of research concepts and projects in wood science;

Assist in designing and implementation of experiments;

Assist in data collection, preparation and analyses;

Assist in preparation of technical and research reports;

Participate in open/field days, seminars and short courses on research practice;

Supervise students on attachment and mentor other junior staff; and

Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum aggregate ‘C+’ (C plus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

At least an Upper Second Honors in Bachelor of Science Degree in Forestry, Natural Resource Management, Environmental Science, Agroforestry or equivalent from a recognized Institution;

Should have written at least two (2) technical reports/ papers;

Working experience in the same field is an added advantage;

Being a member of a professional body will be an added advantage;

A team player, good in communication and report writing; and

Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution

RESEARCH SCIENTIST (ENVIRONMENTAL/ AGRICULTURAL ECONOMICS) : KEFRI 7a

Responsibilities

Participate in the Conceptualization, planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluating of R&D projects /programmes /activities;

Assist in collection and analysis of economic data on forest enterprises and markets using cost benefit analysis, econometric and marketing efficiency tools and procedures on farm household surveys, market value chain surveys, value addition processing, comparative land use/enterprises analysis, technology impact surveys, wealth indices, price analysis, and reviews of statistical data;

Participate in integration of economics and market research in forestry research and development processes by carrying out cost benefits analysis of technology innovation and competitiveness of proposed technologies on existing forest practices/technologies to gauge research benefits and impacts;

Contribute to the understanding on the role of land use economics and market studies to enhance technology adoption and socioeconomic impacts of technologies on the livelihoods/environment and human development;

Participate in the assessment of the role of forest sector in socioeconomic development through monitoring the roles of industry and forest-based enterprises in forest technology adoption and development of models for linking tree growers to various vibrant markets niches in the country/export/imports by undertaking market surveys, national and regional trade in forest and natural products;

Participate in collecting data and developing tolls for linking the forest sector economics to national accounting leading to improved contribution of forest sector to national

Assisting other KEFRI programs in mainstreaming economics to research and project activities

Assist in developing concepts and proposals for internal and external donor support

Participate in writing appropriate technical reports including research notes, technical notes, policy briefs, conference posters, dissemination flyers;

Mentor students on attachment, interns and visitors including High School and Colleges;

Participating in compiling of departmental quarterly and annual reports; and

Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum aggregate ‘C+’ (C plus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

At least an Upper Second Honors in Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry/Agricultural Economics or its equivalent from a recognized Institution;

Should have written at least two (2) technical reports/ papers;

Working experience in the same field is an added advantage;

Being a member of a professional body will be an added advantage;

A team player, good in communication and report writing; and

Computer Literacy especially in Excel, SAS, SPSS or relevant economic packages

RESEARCH SCIENTIST (PATHOLOGY): KEFRI 7a

Responsibilities

Assist in identifying research problem with stakeholders in pathology;

Participate in prioritizing research problems for implementation;

Assist in developing research concepts;

Participate in identifying relevant literature material;

Participating in identification of laboratory ingredients and consumables required for different experiments;

Participating in ordering of laboratory chemicals and consumables;

Ensuring cleanliness in laboratories;

Ensuring safe disposal of hazards laboratory waste;

Undertake data collection, analysis and preparation of reports;

Participating in writing appropriate technical reports including research notes, technical notes, conference posters, dissemination flyers;

Participating in the implementation of dissemination activities that include Open days, field days, ASK shows, Radio and TV Talks;

Disseminating research findings in local and international fora that include seminar, workshops, congress;

Proposal writing to seek for funding from within and outside the Institute;

Supervise and mentor junior staff, interns, students on attachment and visitors including High School, Colleges;

Participating in implementing relevant ISO standards in Research and Development;

Participating in compiling of departmental quarterly and annual reports

Preparing and signing performance contracts with their supervisor; and

Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum aggregate ‘C+’ (C plus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

At least an Upper Second Honors in Bachelor of Science in Forestry Science, Forest Biology, Botany or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Should have written at least two (2) technical reports/ papers;

Working experience in the same field is an added advantage;

Being a member of a professional body will be an added advantage;

A team player, good in communication and report writing; and

Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution.

RESEARCH SCIENTIST (MOLECULAR SCIENCE): KEFRI 7b

Responsibilities

Undertake research problem identification with stakeholders in the area of biotechnology/ molecular science;

Conceptualize, formulate, design and implement multi-disciplinary research projects/programmes in biotechnology/ molecular science;

Prioritizing research problems for implementation;

Participating in developing research concepts for donor support;



Participating in identifying relevant literature material;

Participating in identification of laboratory ingredients and consumables required for different experiments;

Participating in ordering of laboratory chemicals and consumables;

Ensuring cleanliness in laboratories and glass houses;

Ensuring safe disposal of hazards laboratory waste;

Undertake data collection, analysis and preparation of reports;

Participating in writing appropriate technical reports including research notes, technical notes, conference posters, dissemination flyers;

Supervising the implementation of dissemination activities that include Open days, field days, ASK shows, Radio and TV Talks;

Disseminating research findings in local and international fora that include seminar, workshops, congress;

Proposal writing to seek for funding from within and outside the Institute;

Supervise and mentor junior staff, interns, students on attachment and visitors including High School, Colleges;

Participating in implementing relevant ISO standards in Research and Development;

Participating in compiling of departmental quarterly and annual reports

Preparing and signing performance contracts with their supervisor; and

Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum aggregate ‘C+’ (C plus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

At least an Upper Second Honors in Bachelor of Science Degree in Biotechnology from a recognized Institution;

Sc. Degree in Biotechnology from a recognized Institution;

Should have published at least two (2) Journal papers in the relevant journal;

Strong planning and time management skills with the ability to prioritize tasks and meet strict deadlines;

Strong verbal and written communication skills, including excellent presentation skills with the ability to engage audiences locally, regionally and globally;

Working experience in the same field is an added advantage;

Being a member of a professional body will be an added advantage; and

Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution

RESEARCH SCIENTIST (CLIMATE CHANGE – CARBON AUDIT & ACCOUNTING) : KEFRI 7b

Responsibilities

Undertake research problem identification with stakeholders in climate change;

Develop multi-disciplinary research projects in climate change;

Prioritizing research problems for implementation in different eco-regions;

Participating in developing research concepts for donor support;

Participating in identifying relevant literature material;

Participating in identifying suitable sites for establishing experiment;

Participating in designing experimental trials;

Collecting of data in trials;

Undertake data analysis and preparation of reports;

Participating in writing appropriate technical reports including research notes, technical notes, conference posters, dissemination flyers;

Supervising the implementation of dissemination activities that include Open days, field days, ASK shows, Radio and TV Talks;

Disseminating research findings in local and international fora that include seminar, workshops, congress;

Proposal writing to seek for funding from within and outside the Institute;

Supervise and mentor junior staff, interns, students on attachment and visitors including High School, Colleges;

Participating in implementing relevant ISO standards in Research and Development;

Participating in compiling of departmental quarterly and annual reports

Preparing and signing performance contracts with their supervisor; and

Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum aggregate ‘C+’ (C plus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

At least an Upper Second Honors in Bachelor of Science Degree in Forestry, Natural Resource Management, Environmental Science, or its equivalent from a recognized Institution;

Master’s Degree in Climate Change or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Should have published at least two (2) Journal papers in the relevant journal;

Strong planning and time management skills with the ability to prioritize tasks and meet strict deadlines;

Strong verbal and written communication skills, including excellent presentation skills with the ability to engage audiences locally, regionally and globally;

Working experience in the same field is an added advantage;

Being a member of a professional body will be an added advantage; and

Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution

RESEARCH SCIENTIST (CLIMATE CHANGE- BIOPHYSICAL) : KEFRI 7b

Responsibilities

Undertake research problem identification with stakeholders in climate change;

Develop multi-disciplinary research projects in climate change;

Prioritizing research problems for implementation in different eco-regions;

Participating in developing research concepts for donor support;

Participating in identifying relevant literature material;

Participating in identifying suitable sites for establishing experiment;

Participating in designing experimental trials;

Collecting of data in trials;

Undertake data analysis and preparation of reports;

Participating in writing appropriate technical reports including research notes, technical notes, conference posters, dissemination flyers;

Supervising the implementation of dissemination activities that include Open days, field days, ASK shows, Radio and TV Talks;

Disseminating research findings in local and international fora that include seminar, workshops, congress;

Proposal writing to seek for funding from within and outside the Institute;

Supervise and mentor junior staff, interns, students on attachment and visitors including High School, Colleges;

Participating in implementing relevant ISO standards in Research and Development;

Participating in compiling of departmental quarterly and annual reports

Preparing and signing performance contracts with their supervisor; and

Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum aggregate ‘C+’ (C plus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

At least an Upper Second Honors in Bachelor of Science Degree in Forestry, Natural Resource Management, Environmental Science, or its equivalent from a recognized Institution;

Master’s Degree in Climate Change or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Should have published at least two (2) Journal papers in the relevant journal;

Strong planning and time management skills with the ability to prioritize tasks and meet strict deadlines;

Strong verbal and written communication skills, including excellent presentation skills with the ability to engage audiences locally, regionally and globally;

Working experience in the same field is an added advantage;

Being a member of a professional body will be an added advantage; and

Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution.

RESEARCH SCIENTIST (TREE PHYSIOLOGY) : KEFRI 7b

Responsibilities

Plan and study relationships between rainfall, soil water, water use and tree physiology

Develop and coordinate multi-disciplinary research on ecosystem-based management, land-use, biodiversity and tree physiology;

Planning and undertaking experiments to study, measure and understand how plant behavior in different eco-systems

Conduct experiments on the effects of environmental factors, such as rainfall, temperature, sunlight, soil, topography and disease, on plant growth

Prioritizing research problems for implementation in tree physiology;

Participating in developing research concepts for donor support;

Participating in identifying relevant literature material;

Participating in identifying suitable sites for establishing experiment;

Participating in designing experimental trials to study tree physiology;

Participating in laying out of trials in the field and nurseries;

Undertake data collection from the trial, conduct data analysis and preparation of reports;

Participating in writing appropriate technical reports including research notes, technical notes, conference posters, dissemination flyers;

Supervising the implementation of dissemination activities that include Open days, field days, ASK shows, Radio and TV Talks;

Disseminating research findings in local and international fora that include seminar, workshops, congress;

Proposal writing to seek for funding from within and outside the Institute;

Supervise and mentor junior staff, interns, students on attachment and visitors including High School, Colleges;

Participating in implementing relevant ISO standards in Research and Development;

Participating in compiling of departmental quarterly and annual reports

Preparing and signing performance contracts with their supervisor; and

Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum aggregate ‘C+’ (C plus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

At least an Upper Second Honors in Bachelor of Science Degree in Forestry, Botany, Ecology or its equivalent from a recognized Institution;

Masters degree in tree/plant Physiology or its equivalent from a recognized Institution;

Should have published at least two (2) Journal papers in the relevant journal;

Strong planning and time management skills with the ability to prioritize tasks and meet strict deadlines;

Strong verbal and written communication skills, including excellent presentation skills with the ability to engage audiences locally, regionally and globally;

Working experience in the same field is an added advantage;

Being a member of a professional body will be an added advantage; and

Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution

RESEARCH SCIENTIST (FOREST CATCHMENT AND HYDROLOGY : KEFRI 7b

Responsibilities

Plan and study relationships between rainfall, soil water and water use by tree species in different agro-ecological zone;

Develop and coordinate multi-disciplinary research on ecosystem-based management, land-use, biodiversity,climate change and hydrology;

Study and analyze the relationships between Forest ecosystems /plants and hydrology;

Identifying knowledge gaps in hydrology for specific forest ecosystems and developing strategies/technologies to mitigate the gaps in order to improve their ecological integrity;

Conduct assessments and evaluations of forest hydrology in different ecosystems to guide management and conservation initiatives;

Collect, process and analyze data;

Compile technical reports and findings;

Supervising the implementation of dissemination activities that include Open days, field days, ASK shows, Radio and TV Talks;

Supervise and mentor junior staff and students on attachment in hydrology

Proposal writing to seek for funding from within and outside the Institute;

Collaborate with other Scientists in the Institute and other partner institutions locally, regionally and internationally to implement various interdisciplinary research activities;

Disseminating research findings in local and international fora that include seminar, workshops, congress; and

Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum aggregate ‘C+’ (C plus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

At least an Upper Second Honors in Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry, Natural Resource Management, Environmental Science, Ecology, Soil Science or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Master’s degree in Forest hydrology/ Watershed Management or Natural Resources, Forestry, Environmental Science or related field with strong bias in hydrology or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Should have published at least two (2) Journal papers in the relevant journal;

Strong planning and time management skills with the ability to prioritize tasks and meet strict deadlines;

Strong verbal and written communication skills, including excellent presentation skills with the ability to engage audiences locally, regionally and globally;

Working experience in the same field is an added advantage;

Being a member of a professional body will be an added advantage; and

Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution

RESEARCH SCIENTIST (WOOD SCIENCE- WOOD COMPOSITE) : KEFRI 7b

Responsibilities

Undertake research problem identification with stakeholders in Wood Composites;

Develop multi-disciplinary research projects in Wood Composites;

Prioritizing research problems for implementation;

Participating in developing research concepts for donor support;

Participating in identifying relevant literature material;

Participating in identifying suitable sites for establishing experiment;

Design and implementation of experiments;

Undertake data collection, analysis and preparation of reports;

Participating in writing appropriate technical reports including Peer reviewed Journal papers, research notes, technical notes, conference posters, dissemination flyers;

Supervising the implementation of dissemination activities that include Open days, field days, ASK shows, Radio and TV Talks;

Disseminating research findings in local and international fora that include seminar, workshops, congress;

Proposal writing to seek for funding from within and outside the Institute;

Supervise and mentor junior technical staff, interns, students on attachment and visitors including High School, Colleges;

Participating in implementing relevant ISO standards in Research and Development;

Participating in compiling of departmental quarterly and annual reports

Preparing and signing performance contracts with their supervisor; and

Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum aggregate ‘C+’ (C plus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

At least an Upper Second Honors in Bachelor of Science in Wood Science and Technology/Industrial Processing or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Degree in Wood Science with specialization in Wood Composite or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Should have published at least two (2) Journal papers in the relevant journal;

Strong planning and time management skills with the ability to prioritize tasks and meet strict deadlines;

Strong verbal and written communication skills, including excellent presentation skills with the ability to engage audiences locally, regionally and globally;

Working experience in the same field is an added advantage;

Being a member of a professional body will be an added advantage; and

Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution.

RESEARCH SCIENTIST (SILVICULTURE) : KEFRI 7b

Responsibilities

Undertake research problem identification with stakeholders in forest plantation;

Develop multi-disciplinary research projects in forest plantation;

Prioritizing research problems for implementation;

Participating in developing research concepts for donor support;

Participating in identifying relevant literature material;

Participating in identifying suitable sites for establishing experiment;

Participating in designing experimental trials;

Participating in laying out of trials in the field and nurseries;

Ensuring high standards of cleanliness in tree nurseries and field trials;

Collecting of data in trials;

Undertake data analysis and preparation of reports;

Participating in writing appropriate technical reports including research notes, technical notes, conference posters, dissemination flyers;

Supervising the implementation of dissemination activities that include Open days, field days, ASK shows, Radio and TV Talks;

Disseminating research findings in local and international fora that include seminar, workshops, congress;

Proposal writing to seek for funding from within and outside the Institute;

Supervise and mentor junior staff, interns, students on attachment and visitors including High School, Colleges;

Participating in implementing relevant ISO standards in Research and Development;

Participating in compiling of departmental quarterly and annual reports

Preparing and signing performance contracts with their supervisor; and

Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum aggregate ‘C+’ (C plus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

At least an Upper Second Honors in Bachelor of Science in Forestry, Forest Biology, Silviculture or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Degree in Forestry, Silviculture or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Should have published at least two (2) Journal papers in the relevant journal;

Strong planning and time management skills with the ability to prioritize tasks and meet strict deadlines;

Strong verbal and written communication skills, including excellent presentation skills with the ability to engage audiences locally, regionally and globally;

Working experience in the same field is an added advantage;

Being a member of a professional body will be an added advantage; and

Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution

ASSISTANT LABORATORY TECHNOLOGIST (PATHOLOGY): KEFRI 9

Responsibilities

Collect, receive, prepare, manage and safely dispose samples and specimens;

Prepare and standardize laboratory reagents and culture media for laboratory analysis and research activities;

Maintain and preserve specimens in a reference database;

Carry out analytical work and record results;

Set up experimental plots and record field experimental data

Keep laboratory records;

Maintain and preserve specimens;

Carry out routine standardization and maintenance of laboratory equipment;

Undertake and keep inventory of laboratory equipment, chemicals and reagents;

Train and supervise students on attachment and staff in the unit;

Carry out demonstrations for clients and visitors;

Participate in planning and evaluating laboratory services; and

Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum grade “C-” (C Minus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Diploma in Applied Biology or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Working experience in the same field is an added advantage and

Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognised institution

ASSISTANT TECHNOLOGIST (TAXONOMY): KEFRI 9

Responsibilities

Participate in species identification and naming

Assist in collecting, preparing, pressing and drying specimens;

Mount herbarium voucher specimen on mounting board

Assist in maintaining and preserving specimens and cultures;

Recording experimental data;

Keeping and maintaining laboratory records;

Train and supervise students on attachment and staff in the unit;

Carry out demonstrations for clients and visitors;

Assist in ensuring that all scientific work in KEFRI is performed with correctly named plants;

Undertake vegetation surveys, tree inventory and tree labelling

Assist in compiling a checklists and distribution maps of tree species

Assist in conservation, inventory and mapping of vegetation resources;

Participate in depositing in KEFRI herbarium; voucher specimens permitting future checking;

Assist in maintaining and developing KEFRI herbarium;

Assist in data collection, preparation and analyses;

Supervise interns and students on attachment; and

Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum grade “C-” (C Minus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Diploma in Applied Biology from a recognized institution;

Working experience in a herbarium field is an added advantage; and

Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognised institution

How to Apply

Online Application: Interested applicants are required to click the link below and submit their information as guided; https://forms.gle/6TqDSvtXxafLVcEBA

Hard copy applications: IN ADDITION to the online application, applicants should send their hard copy applications and attach their Curriculum Vitae and copies of relevant professional/academic certificates and national identification card. They should also include their day and evening telephone numbers, e-mail address and names and addresses of three referees to reach the Director KEFRI not later than Monday 6th December, 2021.

Envelopes containing the documents should clearly be marked with the position applied for and addressed to: –

The Director/CEO,

Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI),

P.O. BOX 20412-00200,

City Square, NAIROBI.