Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



SECURITY GUARD II-GRADE 3

Qualification Requirements:

KCSE Certificate C- Minus

On- the job training or service in the disciplined forces.

Three years experience

Duties and Responsibilities

To undertake day and night patrols.

To carry out perimeter checks.

Protect University/student property by physical

Escort student / staff

Assist in fire fighting

Obtaining help by Sounding alarm

Inspection of buildings

Dispatching security items

Traffic

Patrolling University premises to detect signs of intrusion and ensure security of doors, windows and gates

Undertake surveillance

Recording events and incidences in the Occurrence

Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.

FARM/LIVESTOCK ASSISTANT II GRADE III

Qualification Requirements:

Must have mean grade D in KCSE or its equivalent

Certificate in the relevant field will be an added advantage

Must have 3 years work experience with exemplary performance

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for feeding of animals

Milking and keeping milk records

Scouting for animal diseases

Maintain cleanliness of the

Take care of crops including planting, weeding, apply fertilizer and pesticides

Keeping all farm produce records

Scouting for crop diseases

Oversee irrigation

CARPENTER II GRADE III

Qualification Requirements:

Mean grade C minus in KCSE or its equivalent

Government trade test III

Exemplary work performance

One year experience in carpentry

Duties and Responsibilities

All carpentry works and repairs.

Fixing floor tiles in University houses.

Put partitions, new wooden structures and fences.

Operating woodworking machines for planing and splitting

Preparing materials for a particular job in the workshop.

Requisitioning of materials from central store.

Any other duties as may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.

PLUMBER II GRADE III

Qualification Requirements:

Mean grade C plain in KCSE or its equivalent

Government trade test III

Exemplary work performance

One year experience in

Duties and Responsibilities

Repair of plumbing in the university.

Attending to new and old building for plumbing installation of pipe fitting in the university.

Attending to repair of the sewer pipes in the University.

Attending to repair of the sewer line, waste drainage and waste water pipes.

Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.

ELECTRICIAN II GRADE III

Qualification Requirements:

Mean grade C Minus in KCSE or its equivalent

Government trade test II

Exemplary work performance

One year experience in electrical work or

Duties and Responsibilities

Installation of wiring in new buildings

Repair and service of all types of electrical

Inspecting all distribution Boxes for safety

Maintenance of University buildings electricity

Any other duties as may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.

ASSISTANT LECTURER/ TUTORIAL FELLOW, GRADE 11

Qualifications Requirements

Must have a Master’s Degree or its equivalent in a relevant field from a recognized academic institution

Should have at least one (1) year teaching experience in a

Should demonstrate potential for university teaching, research and registration for D. studies.

Duties and Responsibilities

The responsibilities of an Assistant Lecturer/Tutorial Fellow are as follows:

Teaching, evaluation and mentoring undergraduate

Setting, administering and marking undergraduate

Pursuing higher

Articulating the Vision and Mission of the University and the

Initiating, planning and conducting

Developing teaching and learning

Participating in preparation of Department and Faculty development plans.

Organizing and supervising educational activities for undergraduate

Attending and participating in seminars, workshops and conferences in relevant

Participating in administrative, academic and consultancy activities in the Department and other

Participating in planning, development, implementation and evaluation of curricula in the

Participating in Departmental meetings and other activities for effective and efficient management of the Department and Faculty.

Performing other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned or delegated by Head of Department, Dean of Faculty or other Chief Officer of the University in accordance with the University Statutes.

TECHNOLOGISTS, GRADE C

Qualifications Requirements

Must have an Ordinary Diploma in a relevant field.

Must have 1 year work

Should show exemplary work

Must be Computer

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparation of practical classes/ courses and keeping of student

Ensure that all the equipment, supplies, and bench solutions are

Assist in the student research

Maintenance of laboratory equipment and

Supporting lecturers in field or laboratory sessions and giving technical advice to staff and

Ensure proper storage and stock control of chemicals and

Ensure that all health and safety procedures are understood and followed

Develop new or improved methods of

Assist in interpretation and analysis of data and report

Timely acquisition of laboratory wares and equipment through proper procurement

Performs any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.

REGISTRAR (ADMINISTRATION AND PLANNING) GRADE 15

This is a senior position in the University. Registrar (A & P) will work under the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration, Finance, Planning and Development). The successful candidate will work under minimum supervision, provide strategic planning and guidance in the development, coordination and implementation of physical plans of capital projects in the University. She/he will identify and assess university capital projects for renovation, repair and maintenance. She/he will provide timely and accurate information to the University for planning and managerial decision-making, administer key university investigative research into areas of needs.

She/he will coordinate performance contracting, services matters such as appointments, promotions, retirement, disciplinary action, sanction of leave, incentive pertaining to both teaching and non-teaching staff, Coordinate the design, implementation and maintenance of appropriate human resources policies, procedures and systems that attract and retain qualified and experienced Human resource.

Qualification Requirements:

Must have a Master’s Degree in Social Sciences, Education, Management, Planning, Public Administration, Business Administration, Human Resource Management or Economics from a recognized institution.

Must have three (3) years’ work experience as a Deputy Registrar or comparable position in a busy organization

Must have five (5) years work experience in similar position in a University setup or similar

Must have ability to lead, guide, coordinate and facilitate strategic planning processes

Must demonstrate ability to analyze and interpret financial data and prepare financial reports, statements and projections

Must demonstrate ability to analyze complex problems, interpret operational needs, and develop integrated creative solutions

Should demonstrate skills in organizing resources and establishing priorities

Should demonstrate skills in examining and re-engineering operations and procedures, formulating policy, and developing new strategies and procedures

Should be able to develop, plan and implement short and long range goals

Should have knowledge and understanding of computerized management information systems, applications and tools

Should demonstrate advanced verbal and communication skills

Should have strong interpersonal skills and ability to effectively communicate with a wide range of stakeholders.

Duties and Responsibilities

Under limited supervision, provides strategic planning and guidance in the development, coordination and modernization projects in the University

Coordinate research, identification, assessment and prioritization of University- wide existing physical infrastructure facilities requiring repair, renovation and maintenance

Interacts with departments and University senior management to ensure that planning, programming and presentation of University new projects for funding are coordinated with the institution’s capital projects agenda

Participates in the coordination of the development of the University Master Plan

Coordinates the administration of construction of development projects and draws programmes designed to clear the University backlog of capital projects

Works closely with the University Architect and Quantity Surveyor in advising them on strategies to maximize reduction in backlog for University facility renovation and completion by creating synergy between Government funding, University funds raised from appropriations in aid and projects plans for new construction and/or expansion

Leads and Coordinates the preparation of annual capital project proposals for funding, develops project plans, justification and cost estimates for integration into the university’s short and medium term plan for presentation to the Council and the Government

Working closely with the University Architect conducts research and incorporates latest advancement in construction materials and methods into the design of University Facilities

Prepares annual development plans of the University for submission to the University Management

Recommends and participates in the development of University policies and Procedures and serves in the University Planning and policy- making Committee

Compiles and analyses statistical data for use in general planning, strategic planning, and budgeting and sundry management requirement.

Monitors resources allocation and utilization in line with the plans of the University

Coordinate performance contracting, measurement and monitoring of Strategic plan

Develops resources allocation parameters

Determines manpower needs, controls and staff development

Services matters such as appointments, promotions, retirement, disciplinary action, sanction of leave, incentive pertaining to both teaching and non-teaching staff

Coordinate the design, implementation and maintenance of appropriate human resources policies, procedures and systems that attract and retain qualified and experienced human resource

Design and conduct surveys to obtain feedback and ensure the University delivers quality services to both its internal and external customers

Perform other duties and responsibilities assigned by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Administration, Planning and Development.

REGISTRAR ACADEMICS GRADE 15

Qualification Requirements:

Be a holder of an earned D. degree or equivalent from a reputable University.

Must have a Master’s Degree in Social Sciences, Management, Planning, Public Administration, Business Administration, Human Resource Management or Economics from a recognized institution

Must have three (3) years’ work experience as a Deputy Registrar or comparable position in a busy organization

Must have ability to lead, guide, coordinate and facilitate strategic planning processes

Must demonstrate ability to analyze and interpret financial data and prepare financial reports, statements and projections

Duties and Responsibilities

Management of Academic matters/functions of the University under the leadership of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics Research and Students Affairs).

In-charge of the department

Responsible for effective coordination and implementation of university policies in the division

Responsible for formulation and implementation of departmental strategic plan

Responsible for effective administrative systems in line with University policies and procedures in line with the best practices

Responsible for formulation, planning and control of departmental budgets

Advisor to University Management Board and University Council

Serve as secretary to senate and senate committees.

Custodian of departmental records

Organizing and administering student

Overseeing student admission and graduation

Ensuring students information is kept in a confidential and secure manner.

Participating in student welfare committees and

Any other duties that may be assigned by immediate supervisor.

DEPUTY REGISTRAR GRADE 14

Qualification Requirements

Must have a masters degree in social sciences, public administration, business administration or Human Resource Management from a recognized institution or its equivalent

Must be computer literate

Must have 3 years experience as a Senior Assistant Registrar or its equivalent

Must have exhibited exemplary work performance

Duties and Responsibilities

Deputize the Registrar

Responsible for staff matters in the department

Responsible for development of procurement plan, budget and strategic plan for the division

Responsible for the implementation of University policies and procedures in the division

Ensure effective and efficient management of various functions of the division

Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.

QUANTITY SURVEYOR GRADE 14

Qualification Requirements

Must be a holder of a master’s degree in building economics from a recognized university

Must be registered by the Board of Architects and Quantity Surveyors of

Must have 3 years experience as a Quantity Surveyor Grade 13

Be knowledgeable in relevant computer packages

Duties and Responsibilities

Draw bills of quantities for University building constructions

Liaise with architects and the Resident Engineer contracted to other selected consultants and contractors in construction works

Reviewing construction plans and preparing quantity

Scrutinizing maintenance and material costs, as well as contracts to ensure the best

Liaising with site managers, clients, contractors, and subcontractors.

Preparing reports, analyses, contracts, budgets, risk assessment, and other

Advising managers and clients on improvements and new

Keeping track of materials and ordering more when required.

Documenting any changes in design and updating

Establishing and maintaining professional relationships with external and internal

Traveling from the office to various sites.

CHIEF CATERING OFFICER GRADE 12

Qualification Requirements

Master’s Degree in Food Production/Food and Beverage Service/Hospitality Management or relevant area from recognized

Must be computer literate

Exemplary work performance

Must have served for 3 (three) years as a Deputy Chief Catering Officer or in a comparable position

Duties and Responsibilities

In-charge of functions of the department

Responsible for the smooth operation of the department

Maintain discipline and high standard of courtesy in all the staff responsible to him/her particularly where relations to the students are concerned

Maintain consistently high standards of service and the expected quality of food

Overall management of the department in planning, policy formulation and implementation

Responsible for all staff matters within the department

Responsible for procurement of stores for the department

Responsible for formulation and implementation of departmental strategic plan

Responsible for formulation, planning and control of the departmental budget

Advise the University Management on catering and related issues

Any other duties assigned by the immediate supervisor

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANTS GRADE D

Qualifications

Must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized institution

Should have knowledge and experience in using computerized management information systems applications and tools

Should show work experience that involves community service or in a learning

Evidence of Exemplary work performance

1 year experience in administrative duties would be an added advantage

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in the implementation of administrative functions of the department or sections

Manage appearance of the office and order replacement of furniture and equipment

Taking minutes and typing minutes of meetings in section, departments and University

Ascertain meetings and workshop venues conducted by the head of departments and sections

Ascertain Scheduled times and calendar dates

Circulate agendas, programs and action points to relevant officers

Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.

MEDIA TECHNOLOGIST GRADE C/D

Qualification Requirements:

Bachelors Degree in media studies from an institution recognized

Evidence of Exemplary work performance

Must have 10 years’ experience as TV/Radio Reporter/Technologist or equivalent

Diploma in Radio/Television Broadcasting or its equivalent from recognized institution will be an added

Diploma in Mass Communication from Kenya Institute of Mass Communication or a recognized institution, with Institute of Commercial management (I.C.M)

Duties and Responsibilities

Work in radio, television, movie and recording studios; and University

Operate, maintain, produce, and troubleshoot audio-visual equipment and materials.

Schedule and assist with the usage of equipment to enhance meetings, lectures, and

Provide instruction in the use of media and computer technology within the workplace

Set up and use audio-visual and computer media equipment.

Set up, operate, and maintain the equipment for radio and television broadcasts, concerts, sound recordings, movies and in office and university buildings as necessary.

MEDICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGIST I GRADE C/D

Qualification Requirements:

Diploma in Medical Laboratory

Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology is an added advantage

Exemplary work performance

Three (3) years experience as Technologist II or equivalent.

Duties and Responsibilities

Performing general laboratory procedures for pathological

Maintain laboratory

Collection and postage of results of laboratory tests

Any other duties assigned by the immediate supervisor

HEALTH RECORDS & INFORMATION TECHNICIAN III GRADE A

Qualification Requirements:

Diploma/Certificate in Health Records and Information Technology from a recognized institution

Evidence of Exemplary work performance

Evidence of similar work experience

Duties and Responsibilities

Reception, registration and scheduling of appointments.

Maintenance of patients muster

Preparing appointments

Any other duties that might be assigned by the immediate supervisor.

ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT II GRADE A

Qualification Requirements:

Must have CPA I

Must have mean grade of C Plain in KCSE or equivalent and at least C minus in mathematics

Must be computer literate

Should have 1 year experience as an account clerk or its equivalent

Duties and Responsibilities

Receive and bank

Processing petty cash and cheques

Maintain ledger books and

Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.

PLANT OPERATOR GRADE A

Qualification Requirements:

An ordinary Diploma in Plant operations

Previous experience in a manufacturing or industrial setting.

An understanding of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) standards

A proven ability to work independently as well as within a team

Be computer literate

Commitment to working in an extremely safety-conscious environment

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitoring and overseeing plant operations.

Assisting with startup, shutdown, and operations of

Identifying problems arising in machinery and resolving

Ensuring that safety and environmental rules and programs are strictly adhered to.

Anticipating and recommending plant improvement

Conducting site inspections and

Carrying out preventative and maintenance

Observing gauges, dials, switches, and alarms, and other indicators to ensure that all machines are working

Training new employees and re-training other staff

Maintaining a hygienic, hazard-free work.

CLERK III-GRADE 3

Qualification Requirements:

Must have KCSE Certificate with a minimum mean grade C- with a C- in English or Kiswahili OR mean grade D with a basic professional certificate

mean grade D with a basic professional certificate Must be computer literate

Should show exemplary work performance

Should have 1-year experience as Clerk

Duties and Responsibilities

Receive correspondence/mail from various sources – internal and external

Dispatch mail and other documents internally and externally

Responding to all inquiries, welcoming visitors and making them comfortable, making and confirming appointments as directed

Open/close files as required, Update and maintain files by filing documents, control and trace the movement of files and documents within the organization

Promptly retrieve and avail the required records and information

Prepare and administer documents and records as required

Carrying out general office administration duties from time to time

Keeps record and monitor stock levels of office supplies and makes requisition to replenish the stocks

Any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor

LECTURER, GRADE 12

Qualifications Requirements

Must have an earned D. degree in the relevant area or its equivalent from a recognized academic institution. OR

Must have a Masters degree from a recognized academic

Must have at least three (3) years of teaching or research experience at University level after obtaining a Masters degree.

Must have at least two (2) publications in refereed journals or one (1) book or 2 (two) book chapters in relevant areas.

Duties and Responsibilities

The responsibilities of a Lecturer are as follows:

Teaching and evaluation of undergraduate and postgraduate

Setting, moderating, administering, processing and marking

Academic advising and mentoring undergraduate and postgraduate

Articulating the Vision and Mission of the University, Department and the Faculty.

Initiating, planning and conducting

Development of teaching and learning

Supervising undergraduate and postgraduate students in research Developing research proposals for funding.

Participate in meetings and conferences related to research and building inter-disciplinary collaboration within and outside the department.

Participating in preparation of Department and Faculty strategic plans.

Organizing and supervising educational activities for undergraduate and postgraduate

Attending and participating in seminars, workshops, conferences etc, in relevant

Participating in administrative, academic and consultancy activities in Department and other

Participating in planning, development, implementation and evaluation of curricula in the

Attending and participating in the Departmental meetings and other activities for effective and efficient management of the Department and Faculty.

Performing any other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned or delegated by the Head of Department, Dean of Faculty or other Chief Officer of the University in accordance with the University

SENIOR LECTURER, GRADE 13

This is a supervisory grade and the appointee shall be expected to provide academic and research leadership to members of lower cadres.

Qualifications Requirements

Must have an earned D. degree or its equivalent in the relevant field from a recognized academic institution.

Must have at least three (3) years of University teaching at the level of a full time

Must have at least four (4) articles in refereed journals since becoming a Lecturer, OR at least one (1) refereed book in candidate’s professional area published by recognized publishers, plus two (2) articles, OR at least (3) distinguished exhibition, performances or original creation, plus one (1) article in a refereed journal since becoming a lecturer.

at least one (1) refereed book in candidate’s professional area published by recognized publishers, two (2) articles, at least (3) distinguished exhibition, performances or original creation, one (1) article in a refereed journal since becoming a lecturer. Should show evidence of supervision of postgraduate

Should have attended and contributed at learned conferences, seminars or

Should have evidence of affiliation with recognized and relevant professional

Should have evidence of contribution to University life through active participation in Departmental and Faculty activities and good quality teaching attendance of meetings, student academic advising and committee

Duties and Responsibilities

The responsibilities of a Senior Lecturer are as follows:

Teaching and evaluation of undergraduate and postgraduate students

Setting, moderating, administering, processing and marking examinations

Academic advising and mentoring undergraduate and postgraduate

Articulating the Vision and Mission of the University and the

Initiating, planning and conducting

Developing teaching and learning

Supervising postgraduate’s students in research

Participating in preparation of Department and Faculty development plans.

Organizing and supervising educational activities for undergraduate

Participating in preparation of Department and Faculty development plans.

Attending and participating in seminars, workshops, conferences in relevant fields.

Participating in planning, development, implementation and evaluation of curricula in the

Attending and Participating in Departmental meetings and other activities for effective and efficient management of the Department and Faculty.

Performing other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned or delegated by Head of Department, Dean of Faculty or other Chief Officer of the University in accordance with the University

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR: GRADE 14

This is a supervisory grade and the appointee shall be expected to provide academic, administrative and research leadership to members of lower grades.

Qualifications Requirements

Must have an earned Ph.D. degree or its equivalent in the relevant field from a recognized academic

Must have at least three (3) years of university teaching and research experience since becoming a Senior

Must have at least four (4) articles in refereed journals since last promotion OR one (1) book plus two (2) articles, or two book chapters or two (2) books OR at least three (3) distinguished and refereed exhibitions or performances of original creation, plus two (2) articles since appointment as a Senior

one (1) book plus two (2) articles, or two book chapters or two (2) books at least three (3) distinguished and refereed exhibitions or performances of original creation, plus two (2) articles since appointment as a Senior Must have successfully supervised at least one (1) Ph.D. student and 2 Masters Degree students OR four Masters students since last promotion.

four Masters students since last promotion. Should have attended and contributed at learned conferences, seminars or

Should show evidence of continued research and effective

Should show evidence of being a member of recognized relevant professional

Should show evidence of leadership (administrative experience, active participation in departmental/university activities as well as national and international activities).

Should show evidence of attendance and contribution at learned conferences, seminars or

Duties and Responsibilities

The responsibilities of an Associate Professor are as follows:

Teaching and evaluation of undergraduate and postgraduate students

Setting, moderating, administering, processing and marking examinations

Academic advising and mentoring undergraduate and postgraduate

Providing academic leadership to the academic staff in the Department and

Participating in teaching both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Carrying out research in the area of specialization, and providing consultancy services to the

Participating in planning, development and evaluation of curricula in the Department and

Participating in planning, development and implementation of educational activities in the department and

Supervising of postgraduate and undergraduate students in research and other educational

Establishing of inter-institutional

Initiating, planning and implementing research and/or development activities in the

Participating in planning and development of Department and Faculty strategic

Attending and contributing in conferences, seminars, workshops, meetings in the relevant

Providing direction and guidance on new areas of study to both Faculty staff and students.

Planning and development of educational learning and teaching materials in the area of

Initiating, planning and coordinating capacity building programmes for the improvement of the university in the area of research, training and

Attending and Participating in Departmental meetings and good quality Participating in other activities for effective and efficient management of the Department and Faculty.

Performing any other duties as may be assigned or delegated by the Head of Department or other Chief Officer of the University in accordance with the University

FURTHER DETAILS

Interested applicants are advised to visit the Chuka University website: http://www.chuka.ac.ke

for the conditions for eligibility, requirements and other details for all the positions.

HOW TO APPLY

Applicants must submit ten (10) copies of application letters giving details of their age, education and professional qualifications, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone and email address, and enclosing duly certified copies of certificates and testimonials and giving names, addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence, and a detailed Curriculum Vitae.

Applicants should request their referees to write and their confidential recommendation letters sent on their behalf directly to the undersigned. The name and the reference number of the position for which application is made should be clearly indicated on the envelope.

Applications should reach the undersigned not later than Friday 12th November 2021 at 5 p.m.

The Vice-Chancellor Chuka University

P.O. Box 109-60400,

Chuka.

Chuka University is an equal opportunity employer and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.