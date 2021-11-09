Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
SECURITY GUARD II-GRADE 3
Qualification Requirements:
- KCSE Certificate C- Minus
- On- the job training or service in the disciplined forces.
- Three years experience
Duties and Responsibilities
- To undertake day and night patrols.
- To carry out perimeter checks.
- Protect University/student property by physical
- Escort student / staff
- Assist in fire fighting
- Obtaining help by Sounding alarm
- Inspection of buildings
- Dispatching security items
- Traffic
- Patrolling University premises to detect signs of intrusion and ensure security of doors, windows and gates
- Undertake surveillance
- Recording events and incidences in the Occurrence
- Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.
FARM/LIVESTOCK ASSISTANT II GRADE III
Qualification Requirements:
- Must have mean grade D in KCSE or its equivalent
- Certificate in the relevant field will be an added advantage
- Must have 3 years work experience with exemplary performance
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for feeding of animals
- Milking and keeping milk records
- Scouting for animal diseases
- Maintain cleanliness of the
- Take care of crops including planting, weeding, apply fertilizer and pesticides
- Keeping all farm produce records
- Scouting for crop diseases
- Oversee irrigation
CARPENTER II GRADE III
Qualification Requirements:
- Mean grade C minus in KCSE or its equivalent
- Government trade test III
- Exemplary work performance
- One year experience in carpentry
Duties and Responsibilities
- All carpentry works and repairs.
- Fixing floor tiles in University houses.
- Put partitions, new wooden structures and fences.
- Operating woodworking machines for planing and splitting
- Preparing materials for a particular job in the workshop.
- Requisitioning of materials from central store.
- Any other duties as may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.
PLUMBER II GRADE III
Qualification Requirements:
- Mean grade C plain in KCSE or its equivalent
- Government trade test III
- Exemplary work performance
- One year experience in
Duties and Responsibilities
- Repair of plumbing in the university.
- Attending to new and old building for plumbing installation of pipe fitting in the university.
- Attending to repair of the sewer pipes in the University.
- Attending to repair of the sewer line, waste drainage and waste water pipes.
- Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.
ELECTRICIAN II GRADE III
Qualification Requirements:
- Mean grade C Minus in KCSE or its equivalent
- Government trade test II
- Exemplary work performance
- One year experience in electrical work or
Duties and Responsibilities
- Installation of wiring in new buildings
- Repair and service of all types of electrical
- Inspecting all distribution Boxes for safety
- Maintenance of University buildings electricity
- Any other duties as may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.
ASSISTANT LECTURER/ TUTORIAL FELLOW, GRADE 11
Qualifications Requirements
- Must have a Master’s Degree or its equivalent in a relevant field from a recognized academic institution
- Should have at least one (1) year teaching experience in a
- Should demonstrate potential for university teaching, research and registration for D. studies.
Duties and Responsibilities
The responsibilities of an Assistant Lecturer/Tutorial Fellow are as follows:
- Teaching, evaluation and mentoring undergraduate
- Setting, administering and marking undergraduate
- Pursuing higher
- Articulating the Vision and Mission of the University and the
- Initiating, planning and conducting
- Developing teaching and learning
- Participating in preparation of Department and Faculty development plans.
- Organizing and supervising educational activities for undergraduate
- Attending and participating in seminars, workshops and conferences in relevant
- Participating in administrative, academic and consultancy activities in the Department and other
- Participating in planning, development, implementation and evaluation of curricula in the
- Participating in Departmental meetings and other activities for effective and efficient management of the Department and Faculty.
- Performing other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned or delegated by Head of Department, Dean of Faculty or other Chief Officer of the University in accordance with the University Statutes.
TECHNOLOGISTS, GRADE C
Qualifications Requirements
- Must have an Ordinary Diploma in a relevant field.
- Must have 1 year work
- Should show exemplary work
- Must be Computer
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparation of practical classes/ courses and keeping of student
- Ensure that all the equipment, supplies, and bench solutions are
- Assist in the student research
- Maintenance of laboratory equipment and
- Supporting lecturers in field or laboratory sessions and giving technical advice to staff and
- Ensure proper storage and stock control of chemicals and
- Ensure that all health and safety procedures are understood and followed
- Develop new or improved methods of
- Assist in interpretation and analysis of data and report
- Timely acquisition of laboratory wares and equipment through proper procurement
- Performs any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.
REGISTRAR (ADMINISTRATION AND PLANNING) GRADE 15
This is a senior position in the University. Registrar (A & P) will work under the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration, Finance, Planning and Development). The successful candidate will work under minimum supervision, provide strategic planning and guidance in the development, coordination and implementation of physical plans of capital projects in the University. She/he will identify and assess university capital projects for renovation, repair and maintenance. She/he will provide timely and accurate information to the University for planning and managerial decision-making, administer key university investigative research into areas of needs.
She/he will coordinate performance contracting, services matters such as appointments, promotions, retirement, disciplinary action, sanction of leave, incentive pertaining to both teaching and non-teaching staff, Coordinate the design, implementation and maintenance of appropriate human resources policies, procedures and systems that attract and retain qualified and experienced Human resource.
Qualification Requirements:
- Must have a Master’s Degree in Social Sciences, Education, Management, Planning, Public Administration, Business Administration, Human Resource Management or Economics from a recognized institution.
- Must have three (3) years’ work experience as a Deputy Registrar or comparable position in a busy organization
- Must have five (5) years work experience in similar position in a University setup or similar
- Must have ability to lead, guide, coordinate and facilitate strategic planning processes
- Must demonstrate ability to analyze and interpret financial data and prepare financial reports, statements and projections
- Must demonstrate ability to analyze complex problems, interpret operational needs, and develop integrated creative solutions
- Should demonstrate skills in organizing resources and establishing priorities
- Should demonstrate skills in examining and re-engineering operations and procedures, formulating policy, and developing new strategies and procedures
- Should be able to develop, plan and implement short and long range goals
- Should have knowledge and understanding of computerized management information systems, applications and tools
- Should demonstrate advanced verbal and communication skills
- Should have strong interpersonal skills and ability to effectively communicate with a wide range of stakeholders.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Under limited supervision, provides strategic planning and guidance in the development, coordination and modernization projects in the University
- Coordinate research, identification, assessment and prioritization of University- wide existing physical infrastructure facilities requiring repair, renovation and maintenance
- Interacts with departments and University senior management to ensure that planning, programming and presentation of University new projects for funding are coordinated with the institution’s capital projects agenda
- Participates in the coordination of the development of the University Master Plan
- Coordinates the administration of construction of development projects and draws programmes designed to clear the University backlog of capital projects
- Works closely with the University Architect and Quantity Surveyor in advising them on strategies to maximize reduction in backlog for University facility renovation and completion by creating synergy between Government funding, University funds raised from appropriations in aid and projects plans for new construction and/or expansion
- Leads and Coordinates the preparation of annual capital project proposals for funding, develops project plans, justification and cost estimates for integration into the university’s short and medium term plan for presentation to the Council and the Government
- Working closely with the University Architect conducts research and incorporates latest advancement in construction materials and methods into the design of University Facilities
- Prepares annual development plans of the University for submission to the University Management
- Recommends and participates in the development of University policies and Procedures and serves in the University Planning and policy- making Committee
- Compiles and analyses statistical data for use in general planning, strategic planning, and budgeting and sundry management requirement.
- Monitors resources allocation and utilization in line with the plans of the University
- Coordinate performance contracting, measurement and monitoring of Strategic plan
- Develops resources allocation parameters
- Determines manpower needs, controls and staff development
- Services matters such as appointments, promotions, retirement, disciplinary action, sanction of leave, incentive pertaining to both teaching and non-teaching staff
- Coordinate the design, implementation and maintenance of appropriate human resources policies, procedures and systems that attract and retain qualified and experienced human resource
- Design and conduct surveys to obtain feedback and ensure the University delivers quality services to both its internal and external customers
- Perform other duties and responsibilities assigned by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Administration, Planning and Development.
REGISTRAR ACADEMICS GRADE 15
Qualification Requirements:
- Be a holder of an earned D. degree or equivalent from a reputable University.
- Must have a Master’s Degree in Social Sciences, Management, Planning, Public Administration, Business Administration, Human Resource Management or Economics from a recognized institution
- Must have three (3) years’ work experience as a Deputy Registrar or comparable position in a busy organization
- Must have ability to lead, guide, coordinate and facilitate strategic planning processes
- Must demonstrate ability to analyze and interpret financial data and prepare financial reports, statements and projections
Duties and Responsibilities
- Management of Academic matters/functions of the University under the leadership of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics Research and Students Affairs).
- In-charge of the department
- Responsible for effective coordination and implementation of university policies in the division
- Responsible for formulation and implementation of departmental strategic plan
- Responsible for effective administrative systems in line with University policies and procedures in line with the best practices
- Responsible for formulation, planning and control of departmental budgets
- Advisor to University Management Board and University Council
- Serve as secretary to senate and senate committees.
- Custodian of departmental records
- Organizing and administering student
- Overseeing student admission and graduation
- Ensuring students information is kept in a confidential and secure manner.
- Participating in student welfare committees and
- Any other duties that may be assigned by immediate supervisor.
DEPUTY REGISTRAR GRADE 14
Qualification Requirements
- Must have a masters degree in social sciences, public administration, business administration or Human Resource Management from a recognized institution or its equivalent
- Must be computer literate
- Must have 3 years experience as a Senior Assistant Registrar or its equivalent
- Must have exhibited exemplary work performance
Duties and Responsibilities
- Deputize the Registrar
- Responsible for staff matters in the department
- Responsible for development of procurement plan, budget and strategic plan for the division
- Responsible for the implementation of University policies and procedures in the division
- Ensure effective and efficient management of various functions of the division
- Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.
QUANTITY SURVEYOR GRADE 14
Qualification Requirements
- Must be a holder of a master’s degree in building economics from a recognized university
- Must be registered by the Board of Architects and Quantity Surveyors of
- Must have 3 years experience as a Quantity Surveyor Grade 13
- Be knowledgeable in relevant computer packages
Duties and Responsibilities
- Draw bills of quantities for University building constructions
- Liaise with architects and the Resident Engineer contracted to other selected consultants and contractors in construction works
- Reviewing construction plans and preparing quantity
- Scrutinizing maintenance and material costs, as well as contracts to ensure the best
- Liaising with site managers, clients, contractors, and subcontractors.
- Preparing reports, analyses, contracts, budgets, risk assessment, and other
- Advising managers and clients on improvements and new
- Keeping track of materials and ordering more when required.
- Documenting any changes in design and updating
- Establishing and maintaining professional relationships with external and internal
- Traveling from the office to various sites.
CHIEF CATERING OFFICER GRADE 12
Qualification Requirements
- Master’s Degree in Food Production/Food and Beverage Service/Hospitality Management or relevant area from recognized
- Must be computer literate
- Exemplary work performance
- Must have served for 3 (three) years as a Deputy Chief Catering Officer or in a comparable position
Duties and Responsibilities
- In-charge of functions of the department
- Responsible for the smooth operation of the department
- Maintain discipline and high standard of courtesy in all the staff responsible to him/her particularly where relations to the students are concerned
- Maintain consistently high standards of service and the expected quality of food
- Overall management of the department in planning, policy formulation and implementation
- Responsible for all staff matters within the department
- Responsible for procurement of stores for the department
- Responsible for formulation and implementation of departmental strategic plan
- Responsible for formulation, planning and control of the departmental budget
- Advise the University Management on catering and related issues
- Any other duties assigned by the immediate supervisor
ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANTS GRADE D
Qualifications
- Must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized institution
- Should have knowledge and experience in using computerized management information systems applications and tools
- Should show work experience that involves community service or in a learning
- Evidence of Exemplary work performance
- 1 year experience in administrative duties would be an added advantage
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist in the implementation of administrative functions of the department or sections
- Manage appearance of the office and order replacement of furniture and equipment
- Taking minutes and typing minutes of meetings in section, departments and University
- Ascertain meetings and workshop venues conducted by the head of departments and sections
- Ascertain Scheduled times and calendar dates
- Circulate agendas, programs and action points to relevant officers
- Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.
MEDIA TECHNOLOGIST GRADE C/D
Qualification Requirements:
- Bachelors Degree in media studies from an institution recognized
- Evidence of Exemplary work performance
- Must have 10 years’ experience as TV/Radio Reporter/Technologist or equivalent
- Diploma in Radio/Television Broadcasting or its equivalent from recognized institution will be an added
- Diploma in Mass Communication from Kenya Institute of Mass Communication or a recognized institution, with Institute of Commercial management (I.C.M)
Duties and Responsibilities
- Work in radio, television, movie and recording studios; and University
- Operate, maintain, produce, and troubleshoot audio-visual equipment and materials.
- Schedule and assist with the usage of equipment to enhance meetings, lectures, and
- Provide instruction in the use of media and computer technology within the workplace
- Set up and use audio-visual and computer media equipment.
- Set up, operate, and maintain the equipment for radio and television broadcasts, concerts, sound recordings, movies and in office and university buildings as necessary.
MEDICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGIST I GRADE C/D
Qualification Requirements:
- Diploma in Medical Laboratory
- Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology is an added advantage
- Exemplary work performance
- Three (3) years experience as Technologist II or equivalent.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Performing general laboratory procedures for pathological
- Maintain laboratory
- Collection and postage of results of laboratory tests
- Any other duties assigned by the immediate supervisor
HEALTH RECORDS & INFORMATION TECHNICIAN III GRADE A
Qualification Requirements:
- Diploma/Certificate in Health Records and Information Technology from a recognized institution
- Evidence of Exemplary work performance
- Evidence of similar work experience
Duties and Responsibilities
- Reception, registration and scheduling of appointments.
- Maintenance of patients muster
- Preparing appointments
- Any other duties that might be assigned by the immediate supervisor.
ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT II GRADE A
Qualification Requirements:
- Must have CPA I
- Must have mean grade of C Plain in KCSE or equivalent and at least C minus in mathematics
- Must be computer literate
- Should have 1 year experience as an account clerk or its equivalent
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receive and bank
- Processing petty cash and cheques
- Maintain ledger books and
- Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.
PLANT OPERATOR GRADE A
Qualification Requirements:
- An ordinary Diploma in Plant operations
- Previous experience in a manufacturing or industrial setting.
- An understanding of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) standards
- A proven ability to work independently as well as within a team
- Be computer literate
- Commitment to working in an extremely safety-conscious environment
Duties and Responsibilities
- Monitoring and overseeing plant operations.
- Assisting with startup, shutdown, and operations of
- Identifying problems arising in machinery and resolving
- Ensuring that safety and environmental rules and programs are strictly adhered to.
- Anticipating and recommending plant improvement
- Conducting site inspections and
- Carrying out preventative and maintenance
- Observing gauges, dials, switches, and alarms, and other indicators to ensure that all machines are working
- Training new employees and re-training other staff
- Maintaining a hygienic, hazard-free work.
CLERK III-GRADE 3
Qualification Requirements:
- Must have KCSE Certificate with a minimum mean grade C- with a C- in English or Kiswahili OR mean grade D with a basic professional certificate
- Must be computer literate
- Should show exemplary work performance
- Should have 1-year experience as Clerk
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receive correspondence/mail from various sources – internal and external
- Dispatch mail and other documents internally and externally
- Responding to all inquiries, welcoming visitors and making them comfortable, making and confirming appointments as directed
- Open/close files as required, Update and maintain files by filing documents, control and trace the movement of files and documents within the organization
- Promptly retrieve and avail the required records and information
- Prepare and administer documents and records as required
- Carrying out general office administration duties from time to time
- Keeps record and monitor stock levels of office supplies and makes requisition to replenish the stocks
- Any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor
LECTURER, GRADE 12
Qualifications Requirements
- Must have an earned D. degree in the relevant area or its equivalent from a recognized academic institution. OR
- Must have a Masters degree from a recognized academic
- Must have at least three (3) years of teaching or research experience at University level after obtaining a Masters degree.
- Must have at least two (2) publications in refereed journals or one (1) book or 2 (two) book chapters in relevant areas.
Duties and Responsibilities
The responsibilities of a Lecturer are as follows:
- Teaching and evaluation of undergraduate and postgraduate
- Setting, moderating, administering, processing and marking
- Academic advising and mentoring undergraduate and postgraduate
- Articulating the Vision and Mission of the University, Department and the Faculty.
- Initiating, planning and conducting
- Development of teaching and learning
- Supervising undergraduate and postgraduate students in research Developing research proposals for funding.
- Participate in meetings and conferences related to research and building inter-disciplinary collaboration within and outside the department.
- Participating in preparation of Department and Faculty strategic plans.
- Organizing and supervising educational activities for undergraduate and postgraduate
- Attending and participating in seminars, workshops, conferences etc, in relevant
- Participating in administrative, academic and consultancy activities in Department and other
- Participating in planning, development, implementation and evaluation of curricula in the
- Attending and participating in the Departmental meetings and other activities for effective and efficient management of the Department and Faculty.
- Performing any other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned or delegated by the Head of Department, Dean of Faculty or other Chief Officer of the University in accordance with the University
SENIOR LECTURER, GRADE 13
This is a supervisory grade and the appointee shall be expected to provide academic and research leadership to members of lower cadres.
Qualifications Requirements
- Must have an earned D. degree or its equivalent in the relevant field from a recognized academic institution.
- Must have at least three (3) years of University teaching at the level of a full time
- Must have at least four (4) articles in refereed journals since becoming a Lecturer, OR at least one (1) refereed book in candidate’s professional area published by recognized publishers, plus two (2) articles, OR at least (3) distinguished exhibition, performances or original creation, plus one (1) article in a refereed journal since becoming a lecturer.
- Should show evidence of supervision of postgraduate
- Should have attended and contributed at learned conferences, seminars or
- Should have evidence of affiliation with recognized and relevant professional
- Should have evidence of contribution to University life through active participation in Departmental and Faculty activities and good quality teaching attendance of meetings, student academic advising and committee
Duties and Responsibilities
The responsibilities of a Senior Lecturer are as follows:
- Teaching and evaluation of undergraduate and postgraduate students
- Setting, moderating, administering, processing and marking examinations
- Academic advising and mentoring undergraduate and postgraduate
- Articulating the Vision and Mission of the University and the
- Initiating, planning and conducting
- Developing teaching and learning
- Supervising postgraduate’s students in research
- Participating in preparation of Department and Faculty development plans.
- Organizing and supervising educational activities for undergraduate
- Participating in preparation of Department and Faculty development plans.
- Attending and participating in seminars, workshops, conferences in relevant fields.
- Participating in planning, development, implementation and evaluation of curricula in the
- Attending and Participating in Departmental meetings and other activities for effective and efficient management of the Department and Faculty.
- Performing other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned or delegated by Head of Department, Dean of Faculty or other Chief Officer of the University in accordance with the University
ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR: GRADE 14
This is a supervisory grade and the appointee shall be expected to provide academic, administrative and research leadership to members of lower grades.
Qualifications Requirements
- Must have an earned Ph.D. degree or its equivalent in the relevant field from a recognized academic
- Must have at least three (3) years of university teaching and research experience since becoming a Senior
- Must have at least four (4) articles in refereed journals since last promotion OR one (1) book plus two (2) articles, or two book chapters or two (2) books OR at least three (3) distinguished and refereed exhibitions or performances of original creation, plus two (2) articles since appointment as a Senior
- Must have successfully supervised at least one (1) Ph.D. student and 2 Masters Degree students OR four Masters students since last promotion.
- Should have attended and contributed at learned conferences, seminars or
- Should show evidence of continued research and effective
- Should show evidence of being a member of recognized relevant professional
- Should show evidence of leadership (administrative experience, active participation in departmental/university activities as well as national and international activities).
- Should show evidence of attendance and contribution at learned conferences, seminars or
Duties and Responsibilities
The responsibilities of an Associate Professor are as follows:
- Teaching and evaluation of undergraduate and postgraduate students
- Setting, moderating, administering, processing and marking examinations
- Academic advising and mentoring undergraduate and postgraduate
- Providing academic leadership to the academic staff in the Department and
- Participating in teaching both undergraduate and postgraduate students.
- Carrying out research in the area of specialization, and providing consultancy services to the
- Participating in planning, development and evaluation of curricula in the Department and
- Participating in planning, development and implementation of educational activities in the department and
- Supervising of postgraduate and undergraduate students in research and other educational
- Establishing of inter-institutional
- Initiating, planning and implementing research and/or development activities in the
- Participating in planning and development of Department and Faculty strategic
- Attending and contributing in conferences, seminars, workshops, meetings in the relevant
- Providing direction and guidance on new areas of study to both Faculty staff and students.
- Planning and development of educational learning and teaching materials in the area of
- Initiating, planning and coordinating capacity building programmes for the improvement of the university in the area of research, training and
- Attending and Participating in Departmental meetings and good quality Participating in other activities for effective and efficient management of the Department and Faculty.
- Performing any other duties as may be assigned or delegated by the Head of Department or other Chief Officer of the University in accordance with the University
FURTHER DETAILS
Interested applicants are advised to visit the Chuka University website: http://www.chuka.ac.ke
for the conditions for eligibility, requirements and other details for all the positions.
HOW TO APPLY
Applicants must submit ten (10) copies of application letters giving details of their age, education and professional qualifications, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone and email address, and enclosing duly certified copies of certificates and testimonials and giving names, addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence, and a detailed Curriculum Vitae.
Applicants should request their referees to write and their confidential recommendation letters sent on their behalf directly to the undersigned. The name and the reference number of the position for which application is made should be clearly indicated on the envelope.
Applications should reach the undersigned not later than Friday 12th November 2021 at 5 p.m.
The Vice-Chancellor Chuka University
P.O. Box 109-60400,
Chuka.
Chuka University is an equal opportunity employer and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.
