Tuesday, November 2, 2021 – The government has recommended the sacking of more than half of the staff at the troubled Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

According to reports, the State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC) recommended the sacking of nearly half of the KEMSA staff.

The report further intimated that the mass firing will affect about 920 employees and sacking letters were drafted on Monday, November 1, 2021.

The Ministry of Health recommended investigations by the State Corporations Advisory Committee, whose mandate is to advise the government on the general administration of state corporations.

SCAC officials met with MoH bosses last month where the idea of restructuring KEMSA was mooted.

During the meeting, it was agreed that a clean-up at the agency should be implemented to bring on board fresh blood to run the parastatal.

During another meeting between MoH and SCAC officials, it was decided that KEMSA employees would be fired and the government would go on to declare nearly half of the positions redundant.

The Covid Billionaires’ scandals at KEMSA saw donors retreat and demand action by the government.

One of the biggest donors to Kenya, The Global Fund, declared that the country risked losing Ksh48 billion if graft investigations at the government agency were not completed and changes made to ensure transparency.

