Sunday, November 7, 2021 – NARC Kenya party leader, Martha Karua, has blasted former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga for asking Chief Justice Martha Koome to call on judges to go on strike.

Mutunga urged judges to down their tools over the government’s failure to obey court orders and the failure of President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint six judges.

But reacting to Mutunga’s sentiment, Karua said it is unethical for the former CJ to start telling his successor how she should run the office.

She claimed that Mutunga was asking Koome to do things that he could not do while he was still in office.

“There is an unspoken code saying that once you leave an office you do not try to direct your successor on what to do especially if there are things you never did yourself,” she said during an interview.

“If you have recently left a seat you better agree that you have retired from that position and let the holder of that office do their job,” she added.

Karua asked Mutunga to stop engaging in matters that don’t concern him and should instead enjoy his retirement.

Karua’s sentiment also comes days after CJ Koome also made a comment regarding Mutunga’s call for the judges to down their tools.

Koome noted that Mutunga’s sentiment was an incitement to the judges and would risk disrupting the Judiciary’s mandate to deliver services to Kenyans.

