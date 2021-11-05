Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 5, 2021 – Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua has embarrassed Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, badly after she told him to his face that she is not interested in Deputy President’s position.

On Monday, Kuria proposed Karua as Mt. Kenya region’s running mate to the Presidential candidate eyeing the region’s support.

However, speaking on Friday, Karua said the seat of the deputy president is not the one that you can just declare your candidature and it depends on the candidate.

She also revealed that neither Deputy President William Ruto nor former Prime Minister Raila have tabled their offers to her.

“The seat of deputy president is not the one that you can declare your candidature, it depends on the candidate… I refuse to be drawn into the debate of the deputy president because there is no proposal on the table, that is pure speculation,” Karua stated.

Ruto and Raila are the two front runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

