Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – NARC Kenya Party Leader, Martha Karua, has been endorsed for the Deputy President position ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Karua’s endorsement was made public by Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, who stated that she has what it takes to take up the position.

Kuria was speaking during his first public appearance after suffering severe leg burn injuries.

While drumming up support for Karua, Kuria argued that she is best suited to lead the Mt Kenya region and champion the region’s interests in any political outfit that seeks to gain votes from the region.

“I want to endorse Martha Karua for the position of Deputy President.

“She has the integrity, she has the stamina, she has a sterling record as a crusader for both multipartism and human rights,” he stated.

Kuria insisted that the endorsement is for the good of the Mt Kenya region, which is currently grappling with finding a kingpin as President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to exit the stage.

This comes even as Karua already detailed her 2022 game plan in which she is set to battle it out with other aspirants for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat.

She dispelled reports that she had been approached for the Deputy President position.

The Kenyan DAILY POST