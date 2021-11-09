Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Account Manager

Nairobi

We are pleased to announce an incredibly exciting opportunity to join our Commercial team in Nairobi as an Account Manager.

In this role, you will be responsible for managing relationships with Qatar Airways’ corporate and trade customers. The responsibilities include developing a successful, consistent approach to local and multinational dealing, which drives maximum revenue and minimum cost of sale. It also includes gaining maximum value for the airline from any Agreements that exist between to the two parties. Furthermore, you will engage in joint sales and marketing activity to grow the level and quality of QR revenue sold through these partners and drive efficiencies in the distribution processes.

Specific Accountabilities Include

Develops and maintains long-term strategic relationships with Qatar Airways’ Trade partners and corporate clients.

Prepares an account development plan to achieve short, medium, and long-term mutual benefits for both Trade Partners and Corporate customers.

Contributes to the formulation and implementation of QR sales strategy to maximize short and long-term revenue opportunities, reduce cost of sale and generate channel shift where appropriate.

Reviews QR sales data with account portfolio to drive revenue and seek out tactical revenue opportunities

Manages and co-ordinate projects and initiatives on behalf of area of responsibility

Develops tactical Sales and Marketing activity in support of sales opportunities in both Trade Partners and Corporate market place

Qualifications

To be successful in this role, you will need a Diploma combined with a minimum of four years of job-related experience in a sales and marketing position within the travel or airline sector.

You will need excellent negotiation, influencing, relationship building capability and sound commercial acumen. Key to your success in this role is an ability to lead and mentor a team of sales executives in advanced selling techniques and account management strategies

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Qatar Airways on careers.qatarairways.com to apply

Administration Coordinator

Nairobi

About The Role

As Administration Coordinator, you will be responsible for helping us achieve this ambition:

You will provide administration support for the smooth functioning of the department on a daily basis. Performs secretarial duties, which require the handling of confidential and sensitive information.

You will represents the department through the management of correspondence, telephone and personal contacts. Undertakes projects as directed by the Line Manager in order to support Departmental/Corporate initiatives.

Manages, coordinates and maintains calendar of appointments, travel arrangements, records of communication (documents, faxes, mail) to meet the requirements of the department, to record, filter, disseminate and communicate all incoming and outgoing matters.

Independently manages multiple task and assigned projects whilst respecting the deadlines and simultaneously ensuring the integrity of all information and data.

Communicates and provide information internally and externally to assist and enable administrative support and effective service to the concerned sections.

Follow-up with other sections/departments to ensure that request are carried out and activities are coordinated.

Arranges required office equipment for new and existing staff.

Accesses and maintains records for Department Assets.

About You

Qualifications

Relevant Vocational, Tertiary or Trade qualification

Minimum of 4 years relevant experience

Ability to work in a cross cultural environment

Excellent communication and computer skills

Excellent written/spoken English

Maintain confidentiality and self-discipline

Should be motivated, responsible and focused

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Qatar Airways on careers.qatarairways.com to apply

Sales Manager

Nairobi

About the job

We are pleased to announce an incredibly exciting opportunity to join our Commercial team in Nairobi as Sales Manager.

About The Role

Effectively lead ‘best in class’ and highly engaged B2B sales teams within multiple online territories to exceed commercial targets from a portfolio of existing accounts and new business. Develop and rationalise the allocation of resources, skills and activities in the multiple territories to drive profitable revenue / reduce cost of sale from priority sales channels.

Responsible for the strategic direction of the sales team in the assigned territories by defining the optimal way to increase sales through commercial actions and partnerships

Structure and implement sales plans to optimise QR’s revenue and presence in the market for key/strategic/national accounts, in close collaboration with head office and regional stakeholders.Improve focus and alignment of key distribution channels in the assigned territories with QR distribution strategy.

Formulate and implement B2B strategies with the sales team to maximise revenue from existing accounts and drive revenue streams from new business.Recommend the B2B sales strategy for assigned territories. Accountable for negotiating B2B agreements within assigned territories (including PLBs, JMFs, commissions, corporate contracts).

Qualifications

Relevant College or University qualification

8 Years of job related experience.

Experience in selling of airline, hotel, cruise or car products, together with good knowledge of the geographic areas within the scope of coverage

Budgetary and planning experience.

Strong sales ability and commercial acumen

PC literate with knowledge of Word/PowerPoint/Excel.

A proven ability to negotiate and work within a multi-national and multi-cultural environment with good leadership skills

Excellent relationship building skills

Excellent organisational and planning skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong influencing and negotiation skills.

Strong decision making and problem solving skills.

Systematic and logical approach to problem solving and a capability of working around problems. Good creative and lateral thinking skills. A strong team player, capable of seeing and understanding the bigger picture and actively contributing to that result

Self-motivated, highly organized, pro-active, and flexible

Managerial skills – Ability to delegate work, set clear direction and manage workflow. Strong mentoring and coaching skills. Ability to train and develop subordinate’s skills. Ability to foster teamwork among team members

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Qatar Airways on careers.qatarairways.com to apply

Senior Group Sales Agent

Nairobi

About the job

Qatar Airways (QR) have embarked on an exciting transformation journey to change how we interact with our customers. As part of this journey, we are now recruiting for the role of Senior Group Sales Agent.

In this role, you assist station with handling and negotiating QR groups and seats allocation in respect of company processes and sales strategy. You will generate groups’ revenue through sales actions and assist customers for all issues related to groups, allocation and negotiated space reservations. You will develop and increase sales contracts and prospects. You will participate the achievement of revenue budget and maintain QR quality services.

Accountabilities

Contribute to realization of Station Budget by increasing materialization and optimizing group sales.

Report on other airlines practice (sales conditions) to management and recommend changes or action with proper justification.

Listen to customer requirements; identify group segment and present appropriate solution to make revenue. Maintain and develop relationships with existing customers.

Meeting and exceeding targets.

Handle complete group process from the group quote to the creation and assist SEs follow up of the group requests with agents and HQ, and the monitoring of group figures.

Follow up from the group creation to the contract sending and follow up of the materialization with penalties collection if any. Will also implement monitoring tools and follow monthly figures.

Allocation process will also be handled in totally by this department. Allocation process consist in analyzing negotiated request and the number of seats requested per flight with Sales Manager, launching negotiated request through Q-allotment, action anticipated seats release as per SSE request and monitor seats materialization rate.

Deliver high quality services and quality group revenue in respect with company strategies and guidelines.

Perform other department duties related to his/her position as directed by the Head of the Department

Minimizing costs and avoid revenue lost by optimizing seats management and releases.

Qualifications

High School Qualification with Minimum 2 years of job-related experience

Bachelor’s Degree or Equivalent with Minimum 1 years of job-related experience

Fares and ticketing exposure.

Amadeus Awareness.

Well versed with MS Office.

Good English communication skills – spoken and written.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Qatar Airways on careers.qatarairways.com to apply

Sales Operations Coordinator

Nairobi

About the job

Qatar Airways is currently looking to recruit the role of Sales Operations Coordinator, which will be based in Nairobi.

Responsible for the execution of daily sales operations tasks for the assigned region, adhering closely to established processes and policy guidelines. Deliver five star service for internal sales teams and external trade partners, which will facilitate QR revenue generating sales activities. Play an active role in maintaining strong esprit de corp for the sales operations team, and participate in relationship building with internal stakeholders

Operational Accountabilities

Adhere closely to Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for sales operations functions ensuring alignment to QR’s global sales operations principles

Play a leading role in the team for executing sales operations activities including (but not limited to) Reservations and Ticketing, Trade/Corporate Account support, Group Sales, Sales Support, Sales Systems, and Sales Administration.

Deliver customer-friendly, value added communications to external trade partners on QR-related matters such as campaigns, policy changes and fare revisions.

Support the sales team in maintaining an up-to-date database of trade partners within the region. Provide line managers and regional management with regular reporting on key departmental performance metrics, outstanding issues.

Mentor junior colleagues in the team and guide them in maintaining high standards of service delivery.

Qualifications

The successful candidate will have the following qualifications and skills:

Relevant College or University qualification

Minimum 3 years of job-related experience

Excellent communication skills with fluency in the English language

PC literate with very good knowledge of MS Office (Word/PowerPoint/Excel)

Excellent relationship building and communication skills

Good knowledge of commercial contracts and finance related processes (invoice flow, ERP, payment processes)

Good knowledge of airline processes (e.g. Pricing/distribution technology), systems (e.g. Amadeus, GDSes) and travel industry in general

Problem-solving skills, efficiency oriented mindset

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Qatar Airways on careers.qatarairways.com to apply

Marketing Officer

Eastern Africa

About the job

Qatar Airways is currently looking for Marketing Officer Nairobi, the role will have to assist the station head in the planning, development and execution of all ATL and BTL marketing activities, so as to drive revenue and grow loyalty of QR products to all major accounts and target market segments, in accordance with agreed business plans.

Prepare the year Marketing Plan in accordance with the Company objectives and Revenue targets to support sales and the achievement of them in all selling channels (BSP, Direct and QR.COM). Responsible for guaranteeing the correct communication, image and exposure of Qatar Airways according to the company requirements.

Role Accountabilities

Support Country Manager to plan according to Head Office and Regional Office guidelines the annual Marketing Plan for station within the assigned budget to enhance the product position and to meet revenue objectives.

Support in the development of target-oriented campaigns based on customer segmentation and market intelligence.

Source and share market research, insight and trends that will improve the quality of the campaigns delivered in the region.

Ongoing measurement and optimization of all marketing budget spend to ensure objectives are being met.

Observe and comply with all procurement, finance and contractual policies and procedures to ensure the region is compliant with company requirements.

Work with Finance to ensure suppliers are paid on time and expenses are being accrued.

Ensure brand, messaging, style and tone consistency is always maintained,

Assist in developing all marketing artwork and messaging with the support of RMM and HO.

Propose and contribute in developing and executing new and innovative initiatives.

Assist to deliver events and exhibitions to the required QR standard.

Respond to all communications in a timely manner.

Deliver ongoing and timely reports requested by CM and RMM.

Ensure post activity and campaign evaluations are produced, identifying effectiveness of activity and quantitative ROI.

Support to evaluate sponsorship proposals for and submit to RMM.

Source and develop marketing collateral and merchandise as per QR guidelines.

Monitor promotional/ giveaways/collaterals stock.

Launch press release/ newsletters focusing on major QR developments (Local/ Global).

Support to develop and execute integrated PR campaigns as well as new and innovative PR opportunities and stories.

The position involves a close communication and liaison with the Sales team, E-Commerce, Pricing and CM to understand and support the company objectives and achieve the targets.

Perform other department duties related to his/her position as directed b the Head of the Department.

Qualifications

Relevant College or University qualification to min Bachelor’s level

Minimum 4 years relevant experience

Seasoned marketing generalist, financial services industry experience preferred

Strategic marketing, planning and analytical skills.

Proven ability to develop, maintain and foster relationships with all levels of company management, alliance partners and vendors.

Proven ability to establish quantifiable goals, as well as manage resources in order to successfully attain business line objectives

Fully conversant with Marketing requirements and office routine.

PC literate with sound knowledge of Word/ PowerPoint/ Excel.

Must have good idea in solving abilities.

Maintaining excellent track of region budgets.

Ability to prioritize, organize and coordinate projects; effectively present and resolve critical business initiatives within corporate functional areas.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Qatar Airways on careers.qatarairways.com to apply