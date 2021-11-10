Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



In support of the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan Labour Market, KRA is seeking applications from continuing Bachelor’s Degree students for its three (3) months (January to March 2022) Industrial Attachment programme.

The programme aims at providing the Youth an opportunity to acquire practical aspects of their respective areas of specialization in partial fulfillment of their degree programme. The opportunities are open within the various Support Services departments of the Authority in the following disciplines: Finance/Accounting, Economics/Statistics, Supply Chain Management, Human Resource, Marketing/Communication, ICT/Telecommunications, Hospitality, Records Management, Library & Information Systems, Security/Criminology, Business Administration/Management and Project Management, Counselling Psychology, Disaster Management.

Requirements

Be a Kenyan Citizen aged between 20 and 35 years

Should be a continuing student pursuing a first Degree (Undergraduate) from a recognized University and in their third or fourth year of study

Should have a valid introduction letter from the university

Must be available full time for the three months’ duration of the program

Please Note:

The deadline for application is Sunday 21st November 2021

All applications must be submitted online via the process outlined below (Application Guidelines)

You can only apply for the opportunity after successfully registering in our e-recruitment portal.

Incomplete applications will not be considered.

The Authority does not extend the Attachment program

ONLY selected candidates will be contacted.

The Authority does not charge any fee for this process .

. If selected, candidates will be required to submit proof of a valid Personal Accident Insurance Cover, copies of KRA PIN certificate, NHIF, NSSF, ID card and Bank Account details.

KRA is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Persons with Disability are encouraged to apply.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on www.kra.go.ke to apply