Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 02 November 2021 – Bonfire Adventures Managing Director, Sarah Kabu, has castigated Eric Omondi for neglecting his son after his baby mama, Jacque Maribe, confirmed that he is a deadbeat dad.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sarah said it was unfortunate that Eric Omondi was not taking care of his son despite making good money from comedy.

She further took an issue with the controversial comedian for making fun of the matter live on camera and urged him to man up and take responsibility.

“Eric Omondi you are my good friend and am also ur greatest fan too! but not paying school fees and upkeep for your child and making fun of it live on camera isn’t funny at all.

“Am heartbroken for Jackie please man up now and take responsibility as I know u make good money with ur comedy.

“We are living in hard times bana,” Sarah wrote.

Her statement comes a day after Maribe accused him of neglecting their son.

She claimed that the comedian has not been in their son’s life for the last seven years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.