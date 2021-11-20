Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 20, 2021 – A Nigerian man disrupted a bank operation over an alleged withdrawal of KSh 78,613 from his account.

Posting the clip on Twitter, a social media user identified as Gbemi Dennis said the man’s complaints have been unattended for almost a month.

In the short video, the man who brought his children to the said bank alleged the kids had been sent out of school, and there is no money to pay their fees.

He went ahead to say that he has been lodging complaints at the bank, asking them to fix the issue all to no avail.

A security guard tried to calm the furious man down without success.

The aggrieved husband and father even threatened to beat up the tellers and the bank manager, bringing business at the bank to a standstill.

Here’s a video of the dramatic incident.

