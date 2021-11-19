Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 19 November 2021 – Below are photos posted online by a man who was shocked to find a snake nestled inside a pack of bottled water.

The snake managed to stay hidden and remain undetected inside the pack of bottled water that was kept in the store.

Photos shared online show the snake in the pack of bottled water and also on the floor after it was removed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.