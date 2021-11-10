Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 10, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, has revealed why she is deeply involved in politics, unlike other spouses of politicians.

In an exclusive interview with one of the local TV stations, Mama Ida, who is the matriarch of the larger Raila Odinga family, said she is active in politics because she recounts how she has suffered in politics over the years and says she would not want the country to be in trouble.

“I have faced a lot in my life in politics. My husband has been arrested and detained for nine years and I understand how politics can cost a people.

“That is why I can’t sit back and watch the rising political Temperatures and fail to give an advisory.

“I have passed through a lot and have a lot to share in this field,” She said.

Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are the main contenders during the 2022 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST