Friday, November 12, 2021 – Former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, has revealed what Deputy President William Ruto must do to get the support of his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and the Mt Kenya region.

Ruto, who is vying for the presidency in 2022, is a lone ranger since his boss and a section of Mt Kenya leaders have abandoned him.

Speaking during Azimio La Umoja meeting in Makueni County on Friday, Maina, who is campaigning for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga ‘s presidential bid in 2022, said if Ruto humbles himself and reconcile with the President he can get immense support from Mt Kenya region.

Maina also said the reason why Uhuru has chosen to work with Raila is that Ruto is a rebellious leader who wants to outdo his master and that is the reason why he is struggling to climb the Mt Kenya region even with his Wheelbarrows.

The Kenyan DAILY POST