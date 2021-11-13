Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 13, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe and former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, have sent a worrying message to President Uhuru Kenyatta over Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

Ruto, 54, is determined to succeed his boss, who is supporting Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Saturday, Kamanda, who is a close ally of the President, said the Deputy President is a man on a mission and his bid seems to be unstoppable.

Maina‘s sentiments were also shared by Murathe, who said that Ruto seems to be unstoppable even if Uhuru seeks the help of the deep state.

Murathe, who has been a fierce critic of DP Ruto, also dismissed Uhuru-Raila’s mega alliance, stating it will be very difficult for the two leaders to bring down the second in command because he prepared himself a long time ago.

“They are fighting to bring down Ruto by politically renting and bribing leaders to carry out campaigns in favour of somebody, who is not showing any efforts.

“We are aware of DP Ruto’s strength and determination, and that is the reason he is remaining to be a discussion in our country,” Murathe said

The Kenyan DAILY POST