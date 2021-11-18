Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 18, 2021 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has shocked Kenyans after he changed tune about his support for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Last Friday, Mutua who attended Raila’s Azimio La Umoja meeting in Makueni endorsed Raila Odinga’s presidency saying he is the best man to lead the country after President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, the vocal Governor has now delivered a different message to Raila.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Governor Mutua said that though he has been attending Raila’s Azimio la Umoja rallies, his ambition to vie for the top seat is still on.

Mutua who is also the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader also claimed that he will not drop his candidature to support Raila.

“Just because you support somebody’s position does not mean you are relinquishing your desires.”

“I am not relinquishing my dream to take over the running of this country,” Mutua said.

The Governor said he admires Raila Odinga for his pursuit to unite Kenyans, and he had attended the function to support him.

“I have seen what President Uhuru Kenyatta, through the handshake, is doing with Raila Odinga with Azimio La Umoja, uniting people regardless of tribe and gender. I went to that function to support Azimio La Umoja.” Mutua added,

