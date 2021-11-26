Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 26, 2021 – A prominent Maasai community leader has spelled doom for Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, saying the old man will not defeat Deputy President William Ruto in 2022, despite the support from the deep state and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders.

Raila, who has the help of President Uhuru Kenyatta, is currently forming a formidable alliance to vanquish DP Ruto in 2022.

In fact, Raila, according to a source, is at the last stages of convincing OKA leaders to support his bid.

OKA leaders consist of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, and Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula.

According to nominated Jubilee MP, David Sankok, Raila Odinga cannot defeat DP Ruto even with the help of OKA leaders.

“I have heard there’s a possibility of Oka reuniting with ODM leader Raila Amolo Odinga.

“For us as Tangatanga, we see them as perennial losers.

“They are not very good at winning. We are already confident that we have wananchi behind us and God,” Sankok said.

“They could be confident too but they only speak of the deep state. “I want to tell them that the reunion has been there before.

“These people were together and started going apart,” Sankok added.

Sankok is a loyal sycophant of DP Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST