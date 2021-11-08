Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 8, 2021 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, popularised Deputy President William Ruto’s bid in Siaya County on Saturday.

The controversial lawmaker said the DP is the best man to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Sudi was in Ugunja to attend the burial of a teacher who used to teach at a school in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The outspoken MP, while addressing mourners, decided to drum up support for Ruto and his hustler/bottom-up narrative.

Sudi said that Luos owe Ruto a debt from 2007 when the DP was in ODM and campaigned for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

He stressed that Luos should repay their debt by voting for Ruto in the forthcoming 2022 presidential election.

“Na munajua ata nyingi mko na deni yetu. Si munajua 2007 tulipigia nyinyi kura, na ata ikakua ngumu hamukufika.

“Tena tukawafungia barabara tukachoma lami yenye haina hatia mbaka Raila akakua Prime Minister.

“Nani ako na deni ya mwingine? Sasa nyinyi mukae mukijua muko na deni yetu bwana muache muchezo. Mutalipa? Mutalipa deni?” Sudi said.

The Kapseret MP further noted that he is a close friend of Raila even though they are in different political factions.

Sudi revealed that he became friends with the ODM leader because of his late son Fidel Odinga whom he was very close to.

