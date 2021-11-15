Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 15, 2021 – Prominent lawyer and LSK President, Nelson Havi, has decided to embrace polygamy by marrying a second wife.

According to sources, the vocal lawyer made his relationship with youthful lawyer Esther Ang’awa official in an invite-only traditional ceremony.

Havi reportedly delivered 10 cows to his prospective in-laws in the low-key ceremony held in Migori.

The ceremony was so private that even curious villagers were not allowed into the home.

Only a handful of relatives and friends were invited.

Esther and Havi have been keeping their affair under wraps for a long time.

She is an advocate of the High Court and runs her own law firm dubbed Ang’awa and Company Advocates which has offices in Migori and Nairobi.

She also serves as an aide to the Law Society of Kenya President.

She is best remembered for her prowess during the BBI appeal case at the Court of Appeal.

Havi is already married to another woman identified as Miss Korir – who is also a lawyer – and they are blessed with three children.

Here are photos of Esther Ang’awa, Havi’s soon-to-be second wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST