JOB TITLE: LOANS COLLECTION OFFICERS (MOBILE LOANS)

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME (OFFICE JOB)

INDUSTRY: MOBILE MONEY

SALARY: KSHs 19,000.00 Plus Commissions

NO. NEEDED: 50

JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI-NGONG ROAD

Duties

While adhering to the company policies and procedures, demonstrate good customer service skills and apply the best and professional debt collection activities

Maintain debtors overdue accounts to agreed company performance levels

Ensure collection of debtors accounts occurs within credit terms and according to company policy and procedures

Report on account collection progress

Listen to customer complaints with empathy and take action to satisfy the customers immediate needs and prevent reoccurrence

Make telephone collection calls

Risk review new and existing customers to minimize bad and doubtful debts

Monitor credit limits and terms for each customer in line with Credit Policy

Effectively resolve disputed debts

Provide timely and accurate reporting

Maintain notes and account details of any changes





Knowledge, Skills and Experience

Excellent relationship management skills

Knowledge of credit and credit related activities

Customer claims and processes

Strong Excel, written, verbal, negotiation and communication skills

Good customer service skills

Well organized and efficient

1-2 years’ experience in debt collection or credit control

All applicants must have a smart phone

Form 4 and above

HOW TO APPLY

Qualified candidates should send CV quoting relevant qualifications, skills and experience to jobs@britesmanagement.com

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Interviews are ongoing until the position is filled.