JOB TITLE: LOANS COLLECTION OFFICERS (MOBILE LOANS)

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME (OFFICE JOB)

INDUSTRY: MOBILE MONEY

SALARY: KSHs 19,000.00 Plus Commissions

NO. NEEDED: 50

JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI-NGONG ROAD

Duties

  • While adhering to the company policies and procedures, demonstrate good customer service skills and apply the best and professional debt collection activities
  • Maintain debtors overdue accounts to agreed company performance levels
  • Ensure collection of debtors accounts occurs within credit terms and according to company policy and procedures
  • Report on account collection progress
  • Listen to customer complaints with empathy and take action to satisfy the customers immediate needs and prevent reoccurrence
  • Make telephone collection calls
  • Risk review new and existing customers to minimize bad and doubtful debts
  • Monitor credit limits and terms for each customer in line with Credit Policy
  • Effectively resolve disputed debts
  • Provide timely and accurate reporting
  • Maintain notes and account details of any changes

Knowledge, Skills and Experience

  • Excellent relationship management skills
  • Knowledge of credit and credit related activities 
  • Customer claims and processes
  • Strong Excel, written, verbal, negotiation and communication skills
  • Good customer service skills
  • Well organized and efficient
  • 1-2 years’ experience in debt collection or credit control
  • All applicants must have a smart phone
  • Form 4 and above

HOW TO APPLY

Qualified candidates should send CV quoting relevant qualifications, skills and experience to jobs@britesmanagement.com

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Interviews are ongoing until the position is filled.

