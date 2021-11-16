Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
JOB TITLE: LOANS COLLECTION OFFICERS (MOBILE LOANS)
NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME (OFFICE JOB)
INDUSTRY: MOBILE MONEY
SALARY: KSHs 19,000.00 Plus Commissions
NO. NEEDED: 50
JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI-NGONG ROAD
Duties
- While adhering to the company policies and procedures, demonstrate good customer service skills and apply the best and professional debt collection activities
- Maintain debtors overdue accounts to agreed company performance levels
- Ensure collection of debtors accounts occurs within credit terms and according to company policy and procedures
- Report on account collection progress
- Listen to customer complaints with empathy and take action to satisfy the customers immediate needs and prevent reoccurrence
- Make telephone collection calls
- Risk review new and existing customers to minimize bad and doubtful debts
- Monitor credit limits and terms for each customer in line with Credit Policy
- Effectively resolve disputed debts
- Provide timely and accurate reporting
- Maintain notes and account details of any changes
Knowledge, Skills and Experience
- Excellent relationship management skills
- Knowledge of credit and credit related activities
- Customer claims and processes
- Strong Excel, written, verbal, negotiation and communication skills
- Good customer service skills
- Well organized and efficient
- 1-2 years’ experience in debt collection or credit control
- All applicants must have a smart phone
- Form 4 and above
HOW TO APPLY
Qualified candidates should send CV quoting relevant qualifications, skills and experience to jobs@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Interviews are ongoing until the position is filled.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>