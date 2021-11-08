Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 08 November 2021 – Former Machakos County First Lady, Lillian Ng’ang’a, had a candid interview with one of the local dailies, where she opened up on her publicized affair with rapper Juliani.

Lillian disclosed that she met Juliani mid this year and fell in love with his personality.

After some time, she realized that they share a lot in common.

She also got to know him at a personal level and discovered that he is a good man.

“I like to call myself a thinker but when I met Juliani, it was like I had found the last piece of a jigsaw puzzle.

“His values and mine aligned. Just the way he looks at life, what he values, what is important to him are the same things that are important to me.

“For me, that is very rare. Then now getting to know him at a personal level has confirmed to me that he is a very good person” she said.

She also revealed that even before they met, she had been a fan of his conscious music.

“I call myself God’s masterpiece and it also happens that his album is similarly titled.

“I think you need to listen to his songs from back in the day. He has only become better and that is what attracted me to him,” she added.

She also defended her decision to date the rapper and said it’s sad to see people say unpleasant things about them.

According to Lillian, she is a better person with Juliani than when she was with the Governor.

“It is very unfortunate to see people say unpleasant things about me and Juliani thinking it was a wrong choice for me. Who decides? What do you mean by a wrong choice?

“I am a better person with him than I was. I wake up with Juliani and tell him ‘Darling, I thank God for a new day with you.

“I have seen guys (sic) attacking him in a certain way just because he is an artiste, trying to compare him with Alfred (Governor Mutua) who has been in government for years.

“They are forgetting the reason they know Juliani is because he is a brand on his own. He has made his name on his own,” she said.

