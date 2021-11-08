Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 8, 2021 – Former Machakos First Lady, Lillian Nganga, has heaped praises on his estranged husband, Alfred Mutua, despite their messy and noisy divorce to the utter surprise of many.

Taking to her Instagram yesterday, Lillian said that Governor Alfred Mutua can be a great president if elected the fifth Head of State, days after she claimed that the presidential hopeful wants to harm her.

She told Mutua’s social media team to focus on helping the presidential hopeful ascend to power rather than going after her and her new lover Juliani.

“I advise you to concentrate on making Alfred Mutua the next president. He would be a great president,” she said.

Last week, Lillian accused Mutua of threatening to kill her and take everything he ever gave her.

She also accused Mutua of using his aides to frustrate her.

In a press conference with her lawyer Philip Murgor last week, Lillian said Mutua together with his personal driver Martin Nzinghi, fraudulently reposed her motor vehicle registration number KBY 186G, a car which is fully registered in her name.

However, she advised Mutua’s team to get off personal wars and focus on their work.

The Kenyan DAILY POST