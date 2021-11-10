Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 10, 2021 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has suffered a major blow in court against his former partner and the immediate former Machakos County First Lady Lillian Ng’ang’a.

This is after the court allowed a petition by Lillian seeking to restrain Governor Mutua from repossessing her properties.

Governor Mutua had asked the court to dismiss Lilian’s suit against him and have the matter transferred to the Machakos Court.

However, Nairobi Principal Magistrate E. Wanjala dismissed Mutua’s objection stating that his application was frivolous and lacked merit.

“The court finds that the objections raised by Mutua are not sustainable and lacking in merit.”

“They are dismissed in their entirety and the case will proceed on November 15 as scheduled,” the magistrate ruled.

Lilian moved to court in a bid to retain a vehicle she claims to have bought and registered under her name seven years ago, only for it to be repossessed by Mutua after the breakup.

According to Lillian, the car was violently driven out of her apartment parking lot after a quarrel with the Machakos Governor.

She wanted Mutua ordered to surrender the vehicle to Kilimani Police Station as she had requested the court to effect a restraining order stopping him from accessing her home.

Through her lawyer, Gachie Omwanza, Lillian filed two suits at the Milimani Commercial Court seeking to have Mutua restrained from doing a number of things.

She argued that she was terrified by Mutua’s threats and actions and also wanted to enjoy her personal space as the two battled it out in court over their separation.

She also claimed that Mutua transferred her shares to their joint company after they ended their relationship.

Lillian claimed that they established the company in 2014, and they were registered as directors and shareholders with equal shares.

According to Lilian, the status of the company remained the same until July 2021 when she discovered her shares had been transferred to a third party without her consent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST