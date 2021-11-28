Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 28, 2021 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has told the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals to learn from Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, on how to join the government.

Speaking during a rally in Cherangany, Trans Nzoia County, Malala told Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), and Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), not to fear losing the August 8th, 2022, General Election as long as they join the government of the day.

He challenged the OKA principals to emulate Raila, who, according to him, has managed to join governments without winning elections.

“I want to tell you Honorable Musalia, do not fear losing elections. Raila taught us that one must not win elections to join government,” Malala stated.

According to Malala, Raila has managed to be in three governments despite unsuccessfully contesting for the presidency. This, save for 2002 when he did not contest.

These include the 1997 government under former President, the late Daniel Moi, retired President Mwai Kibaki, and the incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta.

“In 2013 and 2017, Raila lost the elections, has he joined Uhuru’s government or not?” he posed, “We will fail but this time, we will face it respectfully,” he concluded.

Musalia, Wetangula and Kalonzo were touring Trans Nzoia while KANU’s Gideon Moi campaigned for OKA in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

This comes barely a day after he condemned Kalonzo for inviting Raila to the Wiper National Delegates Conference (NDC) where he was endorsed for the presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST