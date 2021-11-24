Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – Renowned gospel singer Roy Smith Mwita alias Rufftone has announced his plans to vie for the Nairobi Senate seat during the August 9, 2022, General Elections.

The veteran gospel musician made the revelations during an interview on Churchill Show’s Journey edition.

“I am disclosing this for the first time in regards to what the future holds for Rufftone.

“You are looking at the new incoming Nairobi Senator, Mr. Roy Smith Mwita,” he said.

Rufftone joins a host of other Kenyan musicians who are eyeing elective office in 2022.

Some of them include; Frasha, Gabu, Jalang’o and Prezzo.

They are destined to follow in the footsteps of Starehe Mp Charles Njagua popularly known as Jaguar.

Rufftone is currently doing campus tours across the country to mentor young students and promote peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.