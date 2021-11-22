Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 22 November 2021 – Here’s a trending video showing the moment a man ordered a slay queen to get out of his car after a night out.
Although it’s not clear what led to the altercation, you can tell that he was visibly angry.
“Get out of my f****** car,” the man is heard yelling at the scantily dressed slay queen in the video.
He was forced to kick her out like a dog after she defied his orders.
Ladies should work hard for their own money to avoid such embarrassments.
Here’s the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>