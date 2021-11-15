Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday November 15, 2021 – The Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, has come to the defence of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries from attacks by politicians.

Speaking at St. Gabriel Catholic Church Mutumo in Gatundu South, Muturi stated that people dealing with policies and development programs in the Government should be given the space they need to execute their mandate.

He said that their role is to enlighten the public on matters of the Government, and being attacked by politicians makes them lack the space and freedom to effectively do their job.

While urging the church to support his presidential bid, Muturi asked those launching attacks against interior CS Fred Matiangi, Information Communication Technology (ICT) CS Joe Mucheru and Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, to shut up and give them freedom to speak out and even campaign for whoever they want.

He proceeded to ask those allied to Deputy President William Ruto to stop pushing for their removal from office for openly campaigning for his rival, Raila Odinga, stating that they are accountable to the people, and should be open to them on the issues they are dealing with.

“Give them the freedom to speak about their issues.”

“They have been given an opportunity to serve the Kenyans by the president and are therefore accountable to the people.”

“Let us allow them to explain what it is they are doing as a Government,” Muturi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST