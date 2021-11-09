Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 09 November 2021 – Yesterday, a mystery dawn fire swept through a section of Gikomba market and destroyed goods of unknown value.

Traders who lost goods in the mysterious fire said they were alerted about the incident at around 1 am on Monday.

As investigations continue, it’s emerging that the market was razed down by hired goons to settle political scores.

A leaked phone conversation between one of the hired goons and a man, who allegedly sponsored the goons to burn the market at night for political reasons, has surfaced online.

In the leaked audio, the mastermind of the goons is heard demanding a balance of Sh 120,000 from the man, who is well-connected in the political circles.

The man who sponsored the goons is reportedly close to Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

He had promised to pay the goons Sh 200,000 but he only paid them Ksh 80,000.

He was to get the money from Sonko and distribute it to the goons.

The hired goon exchanged harsh words with the ruthless man, who claims to run Nairobi, while demanding the balance and threatened to leak the phone conversation if the money is not paid.

The goons were hired to raze down the market so that they can incite the public against the County Government after Sonko was ousted.

Sonko has since distanced himself from the incident and blamed cartels for tainting his image.

He claims the leaked phone conversation is stage-managed to divert attention.

“Hon. Simo and your cartels you can do better stage management to divert attention than this weird act. Shame on you,” he wrote.

Below is the leaked audio that links Sonko to the Monday fire incident that left traders counting losses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.