Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – Prominent Nairobi lawyer, Charles Kanjama, has agreed with former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko that Kenya’s Judiciary is very corrupt.

Sonko, in an expose, revealed how High Court Judge Said Juma Chitembwe used his office to influence his impeachment case.

Sonko revealed how Chitembwe was bribed with money and sex to ensure the ex-governor is sent home.

In an interview with NTV on Tuesday evening, Kanjama said Judiciary smells corruption and Chief Justice Martha Koome has a difficult job of eliminating the vice.

“The biggest challenge with corruption is that there’s always a willing buyer and a willing seller.

“If you are not part of that transaction what you get to hear is rumours… it would not be fair to say that the majority of judges are corrupt,” Kanjama said.

“As a practitioner (Advocate) I always want to give the benefit of doubt to anyone accused… It would be naive to say that there’s no corruption in the Judiciary.

“My biggest concern is, institutions meant to process the evidence don’t seem to be working.

“CJ Martha Koome has a tough task ahead,” Kanjama added.

