Tuesday, November 2, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has criticised politicians who are telling Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, to abandon his 2022 presidential bid and instead support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga’s bid.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Ahmednasir, who in social circles is known as ‘Grandmullah’, said those asking Mudavadi to support Raila Odinga are abusing him indirectly.

According to Ahmednasir, asking Mudavadi to drop his Presidential bid in favour of Raila Odinga is telling the former Vice President to his face, his family, relatives, and all Kenyans that he is not a man enough.

“Those telling Hon Musalia Mudavadi to drop his bid for 2022 in favour of Hon Raila are telling him to his face, his family, his relatives &ALL KENYANS, that he is not MAN ENOUGH!!!

“Can you imagine a more contemptuous abuse? Where are the AVA-LOGOOLI MEN?” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

