Sunday, November 21, 2021 – City lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has weighed on the High Court ruling on Thursday where Justice Antony Mrima sentenced Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, George Kinoti, to four months at Kamiti Maximum Prison for ignoring a Court order.

In a landmark ruling that caught many by surprise, Justice Mrima gave Kinoti 7 days to present himself to prison failure to which an arrest warrant will be issued against him.

Commenting on the matter, Ahmednassir said Kinoti’s stint at the agency would unceremoniously come to an end in the event he fails to present himself to prison, nor secure stay orders within the seven days.

The outspoken lawyer stated that Kinoti, by failing to obey the order, will have paved the way for his dismissal from the office he currently holds.

“DCI Kinoti is a Powerful with Powerful men in his corner.

“BUT if he doesn’t get a stay order against the 4 months prison sentence either from Justice Mrima or the Court of Appeal by 6 PM Wednesday next week…then at 6.01 he stands CONSTRUCTIVELY DISMISSED from the Police force,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

