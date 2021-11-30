Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 30 November 2021 – For KTN anchor Mary Kilobi and her husband Francis Atwoli, age is just a number.

Mary got married to Atwoli when she was in her mid-thirties and despite their huge age gap of more than 30 years, they continue to shower each other with love.

Kilobi has left fans gushing after she shared videos pampering the 71-year-old COTU boss in Garissa, where they had gone to visit a family friend.

The beautiful anchor, who was dressed in a bui bui, shared light moments with her husband in their friends’ home and by just looking at the romantic videos that she posted, you can tell that their love for each other is genuine.

Watch.

