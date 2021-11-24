Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – Melida Auma, mother of the late Sharon Otieno, who was murdered by Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his goons, has claimed her life is now in danger ever since Deputy President William Ruto visited her.

Speaking yesterday, Melinda claimed that she had been attacked by some individuals demanding money which Ruto allegedly gave her during the visit, forcing her to run for safety.

“Some people have even attacked me. I had to be evacuated to safety after people demanded that I give them money, which I didn’t have.

“I fear for my security now. Even as I thank the Deputy President for his visit, I urge him to come back to Homa Bay to empower delegates too,” Melida stated.

“People think UDA has money, and, therefore, have a lot of expectations.

“They also think the Deputy President William Ruto gave me money when he recently visited Homa Bay,” she added.

She requested the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta to beef up his security to prevent any harm to her.

These claims come just days after she denied having received a car, money and a direct UDA ticket from the second in command according to a letter that had since gone viral.

“The statement is fake and just based on propaganda.

“There will be a lot of that during this election period.

“I have never received any vehicle or cent from the DP.

“I am just an aspirant like any other,” Melinda stated.

Melinda is keen to contest for an MCA seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket, in next year’s polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST