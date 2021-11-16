Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 16 November 2021 – Former Tahidi High actress, Jolene, is enjoying life as a single mother after parting ways with her pilot husband.

The mother of one turned into a bitter feminist and was busy spreading toxic feminism through a show she hosted on Switch TV.

In these photos that she paraded on Instagram sometime back, Jolene leaves little for men to imagine after flaunting her goodies in tiny bikini.

See