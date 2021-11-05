Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 05 November 2021 – Self-proclaimed Kenya’s richest musician, KRG The Don, has continued to wash his ex-wife’s dirty linen in public.

He leaked a phone conversation that he had with a lady who accused his ex-wife, Linah Wanjiru, of having an affair with her husband.

The flashy singer claims the man lives in Kahawa and he is broke.

KRG divorced his wife recently, claiming that she was hanging out with friends who have no focus in life.

He called his ex-wife’s friends chokoras and bragged that he is too rich to tolerate a woman who hangs out with lowlifes.

Here’s the leaked phone conversation that he posted on social media to humiliate his ex-wife.

