Monday, 15 November 2021 – Kenya’s self-proclaimed richest musician, KRG The Don, has been washing his ex-wife’s dirty linen in public after they broke up about a month ago.

Speaking in a live phone interview with Homebozy Radio presenters, the flamboyant singer alleged that his ex-wife, Linah, used to cheat on him with a broke man.

He narrated how she would meet the man secretly in cheap lodgings along Thika Road for sex escapades.

According to KRG, the man was so broke that he couldn’t afford to pay the lodging.

“She used to book cheap lodgings and meet the broke ‘chokoraa’ for sex behind my back’’ he said.

He claimed that he was ready to forgive his ex-wife but she continued cheating on him, prompting him to divorce her.

KRG’s ex-wife had earlier exposed him for being poor in bed.

She hit him below the belt and labelled him a one minute man.

Listen to this phone interview where KRG blasted his ex-wife and washed her dirty linen on live radio.

