Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 8, 2021 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has vowed to hunt rich Kenyans who flaunt their flamboyant lifestyles on social media yet they don’t pay taxes.

According to the KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu, they are now monitoring Kenyans on social media with luxurious cars, throwing expensive parties, living lavishly to ensure their taxes are in line with the image they show online.

The taxman said that the decision was reached so as to ensure the number of Kenyans paying taxes grows and to curb tax evasion and cheating so that the agency can reach its targets.

“In the social media, we have some people posting nice things.

“You would see some posting nice houses, cars, taking their families to nice places, and so on.

“Here, we are not sleeping, when we see those, we see taxes,” he said.

He further revealed that KRA officers are using gadgets to monitor those that evade taxes.

“We have our officers looking, they have gadgets. The key is in very quickly (the number plate) to check. We are working exceptionally hard,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST