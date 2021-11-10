Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Supervisor Policy & IT Risk Management

Responsibilities

Develop and Implement the IS awareness program and measure the effectiveness in the authority to promote security aware culture.

Carryout assessments to identify non-compliance to the ISO 27001 requirements, policies, procedures and controls follow up with the concerned processes to ensure compliance.

Conduct information security risk management, including assessment and treatment plan and provision of status reports.

Develop and review information security policies, procedures and standard to promote information security and in compliance to ISO27001

Monitor compliance to the developed IS policies, procedures and controls in the authority ensuring adherence to the ISO 27001 standards.

Ensure compliance to ISO 27001 security requirements and control objectives in the Authority.

Day-to-day information security operations, supervision, reporting, management of performance and development of staff in the function

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field from a recognized institution.

Must have at least one of the following security certifications or training in CISA/CISM/CEH/CHFI/ECIH/CISSP/ISO 27001/CRiSP

At least three (3) years related IT security work experience in a large or busy organization.

Technical Skills Required

Experience in Information Security Management System

Experience in development and review of policies

Knowledge in Information security risk management

Experience in Information security awareness development and training

Experience in cyber security threat Analysis or incident management

Experience in Project Management

Key Competencies:

Excellent stakeholder engagement skills

Analytical mind with problem-solving aptitude

Excellent listening, communication and presentation skills

Reliable and thorough with a deep commitment to accuracy

Self-motivated and able to work independently

A team player

Ability to prioritize competing work commitments and deliver on time

Intelligence Collection Supervisor

Job Purpose

This role is responsible for collection and management of intelligence information about tax frauds and other illegal activities as per the authority’s mandate.

Responsibilities

Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

Collection and management of intelligence information on tax related frauds to aid the authority in timely decision making, enhancing revenue collections and sealing revenue

Analysis of risks that may negatively affect revenue collection and other authority’s roles. Such risks include money laundering, illicit trade and smuggling.

Recruitment of agents and informants to aid in provision of information on possible targets that are of interest to the authority in its

Preparation of tactical and operational reports on emerging tax evasion schemes and offer mitigating or deterrence

Intelligence and risked based targeting of customs entries for further

Participation in multi-agency operations through joint surveillance, covert operations and information exchange to curb illicit trade and tax

Carry out sector analysis on Domestic and Custom taxes sectors to identify areas that require attention

Job Dimensions:

Responsibility for Physical Assets: Responsible for computer systems

Decision Making / Job Influence: Decisions in effectiveness in collection, analysis and dissemination of actionable intelligence on tax matter

Work Conditions: Office setting

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree in business or related field from a recognized institution.

Tax Training, Intelligence Management/ Crime Investigation

At least three (3) years’ working experience in the relevant field.

Functional Skills, Behavioral Competencies/Attributes:

Risk management and analysis

Results driven and analytical

Strong decision-making skills

Excellent communication skills

Good interpersonal skills

Technological ability

Process management

Exchange of information

Tax business understanding

Tax fraud and investigation

Tax legislation

Artisan Landscaper – KESRA (Mombasa Campus)

Job summary:

The role will be responsible for ground maintenance and plumbing

Key responsibilities

Monitor all tools, equipment and machinery for needed maintenance.

Conduct minor repairs and maintenance procedures on equipment utilized in grounds keeping

Efficiently apply fertilizer to property grounds to enhance growth

Safely cut grounds using hand, power or riding mower for trimming edges around walkways, flower beds, and walls in close working with gardening contracted firm

Monitor property grounds to ensure a pleasant appearance

Ensure grounds are free of weeds and dead plants

Plants identification and advise for planting

Attending to minor plumbing works that arise during landscaping

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (At least D+) or its equivalent

A Certificate of Landscaping, Environment or Equivalent will be an added advantage

Extensive knowledge of the Coastal environment and landscaping requirements

Hands on knowledge/experience of plumbing will be an added advantage

Previous residential landscaping maintenance experience of over 8 years

Skills required

Experience in grounds maintenance and using relevant plant and equipment including zero turn and self-propelled lawn mowers, brush cutters and hedgers

Knowledge of pest and disease identification and solutions

Ability to multi task and work with limited supervision

Knowledge of coastal perennials, shrubs, evergreens, and trees: identification and cultural requirements Horticultural or Landscape experience is essential

Ability to work in outdoor environment (sunny, rainy, dusty, noisy)

Must be able to safely operate maintenance equipment including lawnmowers, leaf blowers, and hedge trimmers

Hands on experience in plumbing works

