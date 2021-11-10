Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Supervisor Policy & IT Risk Management
Responsibilities
- Develop and Implement the IS awareness program and measure the effectiveness in the authority to promote security aware culture.
- Carryout assessments to identify non-compliance to the ISO 27001 requirements, policies, procedures and controls follow up with the concerned processes to ensure compliance.
- Conduct information security risk management, including assessment and treatment plan and provision of status reports.
- Develop and review information security policies, procedures and standard to promote information security and in compliance to ISO27001
- Monitor compliance to the developed IS policies, procedures and controls in the authority ensuring adherence to the ISO 27001 standards.
- Ensure compliance to ISO 27001 security requirements and control objectives in the Authority.
- Day-to-day information security operations, supervision, reporting, management of performance and development of staff in the function
Qualifications
- A bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field from a recognized institution.
- Must have at least one of the following security certifications or training in CISA/CISM/CEH/CHFI/ECIH/CISSP/ISO 27001/CRiSP
- At least three (3) years related IT security work experience in a large or busy organization.
Technical Skills Required
- Experience in Information Security Management System
- Experience in development and review of policies
- Knowledge in Information security risk management
- Experience in Information security awareness development and training
- Experience in cyber security threat Analysis or incident management
- Experience in Project Management
Key Competencies:
- Excellent stakeholder engagement skills
- Analytical mind with problem-solving aptitude
- Excellent listening, communication and presentation skills
- Reliable and thorough with a deep commitment to accuracy
- Self-motivated and able to work independently
- A team player
- Ability to prioritize competing work commitments and deliver on time
How to Apply
Intelligence Collection Supervisor
Job Purpose
This role is responsible for collection and management of intelligence information about tax frauds and other illegal activities as per the authority’s mandate.
Responsibilities
Operational Responsibilities / Tasks
- Collection and management of intelligence information on tax related frauds to aid the authority in timely decision making, enhancing revenue collections and sealing revenue
- Analysis of risks that may negatively affect revenue collection and other authority’s roles. Such risks include money laundering, illicit trade and smuggling.
- Recruitment of agents and informants to aid in provision of information on possible targets that are of interest to the authority in its
- Preparation of tactical and operational reports on emerging tax evasion schemes and offer mitigating or deterrence
- Intelligence and risked based targeting of customs entries for further
- Participation in multi-agency operations through joint surveillance, covert operations and information exchange to curb illicit trade and tax
- Carry out sector analysis on Domestic and Custom taxes sectors to identify areas that require attention
Job Dimensions:
Responsibility for Physical Assets: Responsible for computer systems
Decision Making / Job Influence: Decisions in effectiveness in collection, analysis and dissemination of actionable intelligence on tax matter
Work Conditions: Office setting
Qualifications
- A bachelor’s degree in business or related field from a recognized institution.
- Tax Training, Intelligence Management/ Crime Investigation
- At least three (3) years’ working experience in the relevant field.
Functional Skills, Behavioral Competencies/Attributes:
- Risk management and analysis
- Results driven and analytical
- Strong decision-making skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Good interpersonal skills
- Technological ability
- Process management
- Exchange of information
- Tax business understanding
- Tax fraud and investigation
- Tax legislation
How to Apply
Artisan Landscaper – KESRA (Mombasa Campus)
Job summary:
The role will be responsible for ground maintenance and plumbing
Key responsibilities
- Monitor all tools, equipment and machinery for needed maintenance.
- Conduct minor repairs and maintenance procedures on equipment utilized in grounds keeping
- Efficiently apply fertilizer to property grounds to enhance growth
- Safely cut grounds using hand, power or riding mower for trimming edges around walkways, flower beds, and walls in close working with gardening contracted firm.
Qualifications
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (At least D+) or its equivalent
- A Certificate of Landscaping, Environment or Equivalent will be an added advantage
- Extensive knowledge of the Coastal environment and landscaping requirements
- Hands on knowledge/experience of plumbing will be an added advantage
- Previous residential landscaping maintenance experience of over 8 years
Skills required
- Experience in grounds maintenance and using relevant plant and equipment including zero turn and self-propelled lawn mowers, brush cutters and hedgers
- Knowledge of pest and disease identification and solutions
- Ability to multi task and work with limited supervision
- Knowledge of coastal perennials, shrubs, evergreens, and trees: identification and cultural requirements Horticultural or Landscape experience is essential
- Ability to work in outdoor environment (sunny, rainy, dusty, noisy)
- Must be able to safely operate maintenance equipment including lawnmowers, leaf blowers, and hedge trimmers
- Hands on experience in plumbing works
How to Apply
