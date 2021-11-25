Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is a worried man following the decision by Chief Justice Martha Koome to chair the National Multi-Sectoral Consultative Forum for Elections Preparedness.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto and his allies condemned Koome and asked her to resign from her position as President of the Supreme Court for fear that the current arrangement would compromise the fairness of the 2022 General Election.

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale accused Koome of trying to wear two hats in an attempt to participate in two conflicting roles.

Koome chairs the intergovernmental committee that also brings together President Uhuru Kenyatta’s loyal state officers such as Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and his PS Karanja Kibicho.

“Madam Chief Justice and the President of the Supreme Court, you cannot wear two hats that you are preparing elections and when the elections are over, you want to wear another hat as an independent Judicial officer in the determination of the presidential election.”

“She must follow what the constitution says.

“We are going to make a formal complaint as UDA in the next two days.

“She is out of order. You either resign as Chief Justice and be part of our competitors, we have no problem with that, you can give them legal advice,” he stated.

His Kikuyu counterpart Kimani Ichung’wah corroborated with his statement, noting that Koome should be careful not to be dragged into the theatrics of vote-rigging.

“Our Chief Justice, respectfully, the Judiciary has become the foremost defender of our Constitution in the recent past.

“The Judiciary becomes the final arbiter in all electoral matters.”

“We want to caution our Chief Justice respectfully to ensure that the Judiciary and herself are not recruited into these illegal unconstitutional outfits,” he explained.

On his part, Ruto urged state officers to take up roles in accordance with the Constitution to avoid overlapping and taking part in illegal entities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST