Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 29, 2021 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of trying to weaken Mt Kenya leaders by advocating for a six-piece voting pattern during the forthcoming general election.

Speaking on Sunday, Mwangi, who is also The Service Party leader, said Mt. Kenya leaders should be firm in their resolve to protect their political vehicles, as this will earn them respect in the eyes of presidential hopefuls they wish to support.

“Kama vyama vya kisiasa lazima tuheshimiane, don’t say you were frustrated when you are also trying to frustrate others.

“It will be dangerous if we all get into one vehicle,” Kiunjuri said.

The TSP leader said pre and post-election coalitions will be entered into only if there will be existing political parties with backing.

“Sasa hivi unataka kumaliza vyama vingine, lakini hujui kule mbele kutakuwa aje.

“You may need us huko mbele,” he added.

Ruto, on Friday, asked the Mt Kenya electorate to vote for United Democratic Alliance(UDA) candidates in 2022, beginning from the President, governor, senator, woman representative, MP, and MCA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST