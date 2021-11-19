Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 19, 2021 – The Kamiti Prison escapee’s scandal has taken a new twist after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s office was mentioned.

A day after police recaptured and locked up three terror suspects, Musharaf Abdallah Akhulunga alias Shukri, Mohamed Ali Abikar, and Joseph Juma Odhiambo alias Yusuf, Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wa, says the Office of The President was aware of the jailbreak and they planned everything.

Kimani, who was speaking at a political rally in Embu County on Friday, said the three terror suspects did not escape from Kamiti but were just released by the government for their own agenda.

“Kwa sababu ya ufisadi katika ofisi ya rais, wamefanya magaidi wanatolewa kwa jela wanaenda kuwekwa kwa msitu Kitui,” he said, which loosely translates to

(Because of corruption in the president’s office, terrorists are being released from prison before they are placed in bushes in Kitui County).

The Kenyan DAILY POST