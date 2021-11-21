Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 21, 2021 – Former Inooro TV anchor, Muthoni Wa Mukiri, is officially off the market after exchanging vows with her longtime lover, Isaac Njoroge, in a colourful private wedding ceremony held at the lavish Windsor Country Club.

The beautiful media personality and businesswoman took to social media and shared a photo rocking a dazzling white gown and announced that she had made a lifetime commitment.

“Ecclesiastes 3:11, He has made everything beautiful in its time.#MrandMrsNjoroge,’’ she captioned the photo.

Celebrities and fans rushed to the comment section to congratulate her and wished her the best in her marriage.

“Congratulations to you both, Mama you look stunning!” actress Jacky Vike wrote.

Shix Kapienga, Lillian Muli and Teacher Wanjiku were part of the bridal team.

They all looked gorgeous in figure-hugging dresses.

Muthoni thanked her bridesmaids for making the day memorable and said she feels blessed to have such a supportive team.

‘’My support system ❤❤❤❤ #bridesmaids The best team 💯…God sent.

These ladies have walked with me since my engagement in February…I feel blessed to have such a supportive team.

“No drama or unnecessary attitude…I felt supported and loved.

“I didn’t have to push any of them to do anything..They made it so easy for me. ☺🥰

Oh and they gave me the best surprise Bridal shower ( will post pics soon)

I love you ladies. ❤❤❤…. You are a blessing to me and I will forever be grateful to you for holding my hand during a time when I really needed it,’’ she wrote.

Here are some photos of the colourful wedding.

