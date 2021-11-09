Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 09 November 2021 – A woman who stole over Sh1 million from a reveller who had invited her for a drink at a local joint in Embakasi, was last evening arrested by serious crimes detectives and placed behind bars.

What began as a night of merrymaking with a happy ending in sight, turned out to be the man’s worst nightmare of his lifetime.

This is after he found himself in hospital the following evening fighting for his life, after taking an overdose of what is believed to have been a stupefying substance.

Before the unfortunate incident, the man together with a male friend were enjoying their drinks at the popular joint, when all of a sudden two light skinned ladies stepped into the bar.

The men beckoned them to join their table but the beauties were hesitant and appeared not interested in their vibe.

However, after some few minutes, they changed their minds, much to the delight of the two men, and joined their table.

What followed was a binge party as the four imbibed drinks up to 4 am, when they staggered to a room at Rysta’s guest house. However, once in the room the victim’s colleague developed cold feet and staggered home, leaving his friend in the company of the two ladies.

From there henceforth, all the man could recollect was being given some pieces of chicken by the two ladies, before he passed out and found himself at a city hospital, with doctors fighting to save his life.

He later learnt that the ladies had taken off with his mobile phone, ATM and identity card.

To further exacerbate his woes, he discovered that over Sh1 Million had been withdrawn from his mobile and bank accounts!

Upon recovery, the suspect walked to our headquarters and appealed to serious crimes detectives, to launch a manhunt for the two ladies, who almost killed him with an overdose of a stupefying substance.

Backed up by cybercrime detectives, the sleuths profiled one of the suspects identified as Virginia Wangui Thiga, 30, and pounced on her last evening in Kasarani, Nairobi county.

The suspect shall be arraigned in court today to answer to charges of stealing contrary to section 268 as read with section 275 of the penal code.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.