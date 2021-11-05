Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 5, 2021 – Kiambu Governor, James Nyoro, has panicked following the entry of former Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, into the Kiambu gubernatorial contest in 2022.

On Thursday, Waititu announced that he will seek re-election in 2022 using United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking on Thursday, Nyoro said it is a mockery for Waititu to launch his gubernatorial bid yet he is being investigated over corruption.

Nyoro urged Waititu to shelve his ambitions and focus on his private affairs because he failed as a governor.

However, Waititu has maintained that he was removed from office due to him associating with DP Ruto and nothing will stop him from reclaiming his seat in 2022.

Waititu was impeached by Kiambu MCAs in 2022 over corruption, abuse of office, and high-handedness.

Before his impeachment, Waititu was arrested together with his wife Susan Wangari for stealing Sh 588 million county funds.

They were later released on Sh 15 million cash bail.

